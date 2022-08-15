Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
thedowneypatriot.com
School board elections will be uncontested
DOWNEY – Downey Unified School District’s Board of Education will see no contests come the election this November, as only one candidate filed to run for each of its three eligible seats. Trustee Areas 1, 5, and 7 are all up for election this year. Trustee Area 1...
50,000 LAUSD students reported absent on 1st day of school
As many as 50,000 students, or 11% of the Los Angeles Unified School District population, were reported absent on the first day back at school Monday. Multiple factors may be to blame for low attendance rates at the nation’s second-largest school district, officials said. Parents could still be worried about coronavirus as students started the […]
Parents Announce $18M Settlement of Suit Over Son's Classroom Death
The parents of an 8-year-old special-needs child who died in 2017 less than a week after falling out of his chair in class said Wednesday they settled their negligence/wrongful death suit against the Hacienda La Puente Unified School District for $18 million.
Downey, August 18 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Corona Del Mar High School football team will have a game with Downey High School on August 18, 2022, 15:15:00. Want more high school 🏈 info? Follow Highs Shool Football PRO@Newsbreak!
Missing Students, Emptying Schools: LA Unified Faces A Hard Future. What Leaders Are Doing To Change Course
The nation's second largest school district had a good first day of the 2022 school year, but its leader says there's room for growth.
Dr. Dre and Jimmy Iovine open South L.A. high school
Dr. Dre and Jimmy Iovine’s latest venture is “nuthin’ but an educational thang.” Los Angeles’ newest high school backed by the music moguls is now open. The musical duo attended the grand opening ceremony in Leimert Park on Thursday. Los Angeles Unified School District Superintendent Alberto Carvalho was also in attendance. Iovine and Dr. Dre, […]
$18M settlement reached in lawsuit over boy’s death at La Puente school
The parents of an 8-year-old boy with Down syndrome who died after falling while strapped to a chair in class five years ago have reached an $18 million settlement in their wrongful death lawsuit against a La Puente school district, attorneys said Wednesday. Lawyers for the family of Moises Murrillo announced the deal during a […]
nypressnews.com
Report shows less than half of Montebello teachers are credentialed
It’s back to school this week for most students in the Southland but some districts aren’t making the grade on hiring fully credentialed teachers. Tena Ezzeddine reports.
foxla.com
Longtime Pasadena school custodian handcuffed at gunpoint on the job
PASADENA, Calif. - A longtime custodian at a Pasadena school was handcuffed and detained by police over the weekend, sparking outrage from some over how the officers responded to the incident. It happened Sunday morning at San Rafael Elementary School. According to authorities, officers responded to the scene to investigate...
coloradoboulevard.net
Pasadena Police Handcuff San Rafael School Custodian
We are receiving unprecedented comments on the article below. “Colorado Boulevard” would like to remind readers that we have the right to review any User Posting and to delete, remove, move, edit or reject, without notice to you. Comments that may be deemed offensive, indecent, or objectionable, will be deleted.
iebusinessdaily.com
Master-planned community in Menifee gets started
Ground has been broken on a 330-acre master-planned community in Menifee. Legado, which broke ground this month, will feature 1,000 homes and multiple recreational spaces, including walking paths with exercise stations, play spaces, a pool and recreation center and a 13-acre park, according to a statement. “Legado will be a...
orangecountytribune.com
School security will be mulled
A closed session of the Garden Grove Unified School District Board of Education will likely cover every modern parents’ worst nightmare: a school shooting. At 5:05 p.m. on Tuesday the board will meet with top GGUSD leadership, school resource officers and public safety officials – police, sheriff and fire – from the cities of Garden Grove, Fountain Valley, Santa Ana and Westminster. Stanton is served by the Orange County Sheriff’s Department, which will also be represented.
2urbangirls.com
Youth sports coach charged with assaulting teen
SANTA ANA, Calif. – A prominent youth sports coach was charged Monday with sexually assaulting a teenage girl in Santa Ana. Christopher M. Flores was charged with four counts of lewd acts on a child age 14 or 15 and two counts of sexual penetration by a foreign object with a victim younger than 16, all felonies.
lagunabeachindy.com
Laguna Beach OKs $23 million to buy closed Catholic school
Laguna Beach will offer $23 million to purchase the closed St. Catherine of Siena Parish School, moving forward on a landmark deal 16 months in the making. The Laguna Beach City Council unanimously voted Tuesday to enter a 120-day escrow with the Diocese of Orange on the 6.5-acre property. The City will put down a $690,000 refundable deposit to start its environmental analysis of the site.
thedowneypatriot.com
Minimum wage increase for healthcare workers on hold for now
DOWNEY - An ordinance to establish a $25 minimum wage for eligible healthcare workers at Downey’s private hospitals, healthcare facilities and clinics has been put on hold, following submission of a referendum petition last week. Upon the petition’s submission, the ordinance was immediately stayed, meaning it would not go...
Free groceries, diapers, rapid tests and more to be handed out Thursday in East LA
Groceries, diapers, COVID-19 rapid tests and more will be handed out at a free distribution event on Thursday, August 18 in hopes to support struggling families on the Eastside. Thursday’s event will be held at 10 a.m. until supplies last at the Community Resource Center at 4801 Whittier Blvd. A...
mynewsla.com
One Year Ago Today (August 17, 2021)…Settlement Reached in Suit Against Torrance Unified Over Attack on Girl
One Year Ago Today (August 17, 2021)…The Torrance Unified School District has agreed to pay $725,000 to settle a suit brought by a girl who was sexually assaulted on an elementary school playground in 2019 by a registered sex offender who walked onto campus unchecked. The Los Angeles Superior...
Pasadena school custodian mistaken for burglar by police
Officials from San Rafael Elementary School and Pasadena Unified School District, are trying to figure out how the school's custodian, who has worked at the school for 14 years, wound up on the ground in handcuffs and detained by police Sunday. One teacher who spoke with CBSLA said she's outraged that this happened to one of her colleagues when, according to her, he was just doing his job. "How ridiculous and there is no reason for it," said San Rafael Elementary teach Juana Orozco. "That could've also been myself. That's what he told me when I saw him this morning, that we...
thedowneypatriot.com
Food, music festival returning to Downtown Downey
DOWNEY – Downey's popular International Food & Music Festival is returning to Downtown Downey on Saturday, Sept. 10, officials announced. The free, family-friendly festival runs from 4-10 pm and features six live bands performing across two stages. Scheduled to perform are Celtic rock band Angry Brians; rock group Akrasia;...
orangecountytribune.com
A possible future for “the mall”
Once the biggest and most prosperous enclosed shopping center in Orange County, Westminster Mall has declined to the point where its drooping sales tax revenue is weighing on the city treasury and a stroll through its halls is a journey down corridors of empty, dark, silent storefronts. Six years ago,...
