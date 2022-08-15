ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Motley Fool

1 Top Dividend Stock to Buy and Hold Forever

Realty Income Corporation (O -0.80%) isn't exactly a...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Got $5,000? Buy and Hold These 3 Value Stocks for Years

You don't need to invest a ton of money to make a significant impact on your long-term financial health. You also don't need to put your money into speculative growth stocks in order to achieve massive returns over time. These three value stocks could turn a $5,000 investment...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

3 High-Yielding Dividend Stocks That Are Ideal for Retirees

Bristol Myers, Cisco, and McDonald's are top dividend stocks. They have all been raising their dividend payments in recent years. All currently offer dividend yields above the S&P 500's payout.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

3 Stocks That Turned $10,000 Into $100,000 (or More)

Apple saw strong gains during the pandemic and continues to show strength. Netflix also delivered 10x returns but has failed to retain them. Roku's share price soared to new highs in a brief span of time but fell even quicker.
STOCKS
rigzone.com

Report Confirms Near Billion Barrel Oil Find

Canadian Overseas Petroleum Limited (COPL) has revealed that it has received an independent resource report confirming its deep oil discovery on its affiliate COPL America Inc’s lands in Converse and Natrona counties in Wyoming. According to COPL, which outlined that the report included conservative estimates complying with Canadian standards,...
NATRONA COUNTY, WY
Motley Fool

3 High-Yield Bank Stocks to Earn Passive Income for Years

Dividend stocks can be a great way to make money during more difficult economic conditions. The banking industry can be a good place to find good dividend stocks because banks tend to be profitable.
BUSINESS
Country
China
Motley Fool

Why Bed Bath & Beyond Just Collapsed Today

Billionaire investor Ryan Cohen sold out of his entire position in Bed Bath & Beyond. An earlier filing showed he owned 1.6 million out-of-the-money options at prices between $60 and $80 per share. The rally on the news turned to a rout when the hedge fund operator's true intentions were...
ECONOMY
Motley Fool

Occidental Petroleum Expects Its Dividend to Continue Surging

Occidental Petroleum hit a major debt reduction milestone this year. That allowed the company to start returning more cash to shareholders, including significantly boosting its dividend.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Motley Fool

2 Cryptos That Could Lead the Market Recovery

Bitcoin and Ethereum are the two cryptocurrencies most capable of leading a broad-based market recovery. The key catalyst for Bitcoin is the sudden interest of institutional investors in crypto as an asset class, as best exemplified by the Coinbase-BlackRock deal. The key catalyst for Ethereum is the upcoming technological upgrade...
MARKETS
Motley Fool

Want to Get Richer? 2 Best Stocks to Buy Now and Hold Forever

Market downturns are an excellent time to pick up good, beaten-down growth stocks. Focusing on companies that still have the potential to grow for years to come is more important.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

3 Top Dividend Stocks to Buy That Could Provide a Lifetime of Passive Income

Target recently became a Dividend King and has a current yield of 2.4%. Paramount Global is a Warren Buffett favorite that pays a 3.15% dividend yield.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Tesla Stock Split: 5 Things to Know About the Upcoming Split

Stock-split euphoria has taken Wall Street by storm in 2022. EV maker Tesla, one of Wall Street's most widely held stocks, will soon be enacting a stock split. For current and prospective Tesla shareholders, it's important to understand the ramifications of this split.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Walmart and Home Depot Just Put a Nail In the Bear Market

Walmart and Home Depot both beat estimates in their second-quarter results. Walmart's better-than-expected numbers came just three weeks after it cut its guidance. The results should give investors confidence in the market's recovery.
BUSINESS
Motley Fool

3 Semiconductor Growth Stocks That Have Soared This Month

Cohu is on the cusp of generating $1 billion in annual revenue. MKS Instruments claims to touch every semiconductor produced globally with its products and services. Axcelis Technologies has the highest order backlog in its history at $869 million, suggesting more strength ahead.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Why Nio Shares Are Down Again Today

Nio is facing some macro headwinds as it works to expand its business into Europe and beyond. The latest challenge could be coming from a drought that is forcing some manufacturers to throttle back power consumption.
MARKETS
Motley Fool

Why Axsome Therapeutics Stock Is Crushing It Today

Axsome's MDD drug has finally been approved after a lengthy delay. Wall Street thinks the drug can rack up sales in the $1 billion to $3 billion range at peak.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Why Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Dogecoin Plunged This Morning

What happened. The crypto market was rocked early...
STOCKS

