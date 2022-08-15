ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TRIP REPORT: Feeling Finnair – Crowne Plaza, Helsinki

3 am. Digbeth Coach Station. We know the drill by now…. Finnair AY1332 London Heathrow to Helsinki Airport (Business Class) After a short walk from the tram stop, I made my way in. Going into the reception, it was full of dark woods and a nordic design. I wandered over...
Finally! 140,000 Amex Points – For Upgrading to Amex Business Platinum [Targeted]

This huge 140,000 Amex point offer for upgrading to the Amex Business Platinum card is targeted – and I was finally targeted! Check to see if you are also!. For a while now, I have been seeing people get these targeted offers for upgrading their American Express cards and each time, I come up with nothing. Until this week! Logging in to my account, I saw a nice big 140,000 American Express Membership Reward points just for upgrading!
BoardingArea

Earn Double Points with World of Hyatt Bonus Journeys

Our site may contain affiliate links. Read Advertiser Disclosure policy here. World of Hyatt has launched its latest promotion Bonus Journeys offer where you can earn double points on stays between September 15 – December 20, 2022. Additionally, when staying at all-inclusive properties these dates, you’ll earn double tier night credits.
BoardingArea

My “Early” United Airlines Flight?

We often run into delayed departures, but for the first time I ran into an “early” flight departure on United Airlines…. My United Airlines Flights Departs “Early” From LAX. I was flying from Los Angeles (LAX) to New York (JFK) and when I reached the airport...
BoardingArea

Save Up to 20 Percent at 1,464 Hotel and Resort Properties With Marriott Bonvoy

You can save up to 20 percent off of the guest room standard rate when you stay at your choice of 1,464 participating hotel and resort properties in North America, South America, Central America, Asia, Africa, Europe, the Middle East, and the Caribbean with Marriott Bonvoy and its Escapes promotion, which offers exclusive savings every other Thursday through Sunday across select destinations — and is valid for stays at hotel properties over the next four weekends and for stays at resort properties all the days of the week…
BoardingArea

A Tale Of Two 1K Agents At United Airlines

Who you deal with on the phone when you call an airline matters greatly, even when you have elite status. A recent pair of interactions with United Airlines demonstrates this vividly. Two United Airlines 1K Phone Agents: Two Very Different Outcomes. 1K is United’s top-tier published status, given to passengers...
BoardingArea

Review: Hyatt Regency Chicago O’Hare

In order to give you a comprehensive review of the Hyatt Regency Chicago O’Hare, I am going to weave three stays into one. Your satisfaction at this property may be heavily influenced by the type of room you are assigned. In This Post:. Hyatt Regency Chicago O’Hare Review.
