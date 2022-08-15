ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

Comments / 0

Related
Robb Report

You Will Soon Be Able Fly From NYC to DC on a Seaplane—in Under Two Hours

Traveling along the East Coast just got a little easier. If you are looking for an alternative route to get from New York to Washington DC in under two hours—Tailwind Charters has a solution for you. Earlier this week, seaplane operator Tailwind Air unveiled their new route from Midtown’s Skyport Marina to Washington DC’s College Park. The total flight time is approximately 80 to 90 minutes—shorter than taking Amtrak and less hassle than making your way through a crowded airport. Passengers would need to arrive at least 10 minutes ahead of their departure and be on their way. The operator’s fleet consists...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#London Heathrow Airport#Helsinki Airport#Business Industry#Linus Business#The Cathay Pacific Lounge#Digbeth Coach Station#British Airline
boardingarea.com

Earn Double Bonus Points Every Two Nights With World of Hyatt Bonus Journeys Autumn 2022 — Plus…

Receive double bonus World of Hyatt frequent guest loyalty program points for every stay of a minimum of two consecutive qualifying nights at greater than 1,100 participating hotel or resort properties worldwide within the brand portfolio of Hyatt Corporation, participating MGM Resorts destinations, Small Luxury Hotels of the World hotel properties, and even with Lindblad Expeditions — plus, all qualifying nights count double at greater than 65 participating Inclusive Collection resort properties — between Thursday, September 15, 2022  and Tuesday, December 20, 2022…
TRAVEL
boardingarea.com

Save $20 On Your First Uber Eats Order With Homes & Villas by Marriott International

Staying at any of the greater than 70,000 participating Homes & Villas by Marriott International properties at greater than 700 destinations worldwide means that you have a wide variety of options to create a potentially unforgettable experience; and choosing among the plethora of dining options once you arrive just became easier — and less expensive — thanks to the existing partnership between Uber and the Marriott Bonvoy frequent guest loyalty program, which started in 2019.
TRAFFIC
boardingarea.com

Major sale on Icelandair travel packages: Air, 4 nights hotel, + 3 tours starting at $749 in Econ or $1500 in biz

We may receive a commission when you use our links. Monkey Miles has partnered with CardRatings for our coverage of credit card products. Monkey Miles and CardRatings may receive a commission from card issuers. Monkey Miles is also a Senior Advisor to Bilt Rewards Opinions, reviews, analyses & recommendations are the author’s alone, and have not been reviewed, endorsed or approved by any of these entities. We appreciate you using our links!!!
TRAVEL

Comments / 0

Community Policy