Read full article on original website
Related
An airline passenger says she was served a bottle of water on a flight instead of the vegan meal she had ordered
Miriam Porter told Insider she initially received a bottle of water for one of her meals but a flight attendant later found her some snacks.
A couple in their 50s live permanently on a cruise ship because it's cheaper than a mortgage
They hope to spend around $36,000 a year.
Pool Collapse At Sandals Resort Sweeps Newlyweds Out To Sea
A newlywed couple was hurt when an infinity pool collapsed at an opulent Caribbean resort hotel. According to reports, the glass panel swimming pool unexpectedly failed, causing them to be swept out to sea.
You Will Soon Be Able Fly From NYC to DC on a Seaplane—in Under Two Hours
Traveling along the East Coast just got a little easier. If you are looking for an alternative route to get from New York to Washington DC in under two hours—Tailwind Charters has a solution for you. Earlier this week, seaplane operator Tailwind Air unveiled their new route from Midtown’s Skyport Marina to Washington DC’s College Park. The total flight time is approximately 80 to 90 minutes—shorter than taking Amtrak and less hassle than making your way through a crowded airport. Passengers would need to arrive at least 10 minutes ahead of their departure and be on their way. The operator’s fleet consists...
IN THIS ARTICLE
boardingarea.com
Earn Double Bonus Points Every Two Nights With World of Hyatt Bonus Journeys Autumn 2022 — Plus…
Receive double bonus World of Hyatt frequent guest loyalty program points for every stay of a minimum of two consecutive qualifying nights at greater than 1,100 participating hotel or resort properties worldwide within the brand portfolio of Hyatt Corporation, participating MGM Resorts destinations, Small Luxury Hotels of the World hotel properties, and even with Lindblad Expeditions — plus, all qualifying nights count double at greater than 65 participating Inclusive Collection resort properties — between Thursday, September 15, 2022 and Tuesday, December 20, 2022…
boardingarea.com
Save $20 On Your First Uber Eats Order With Homes & Villas by Marriott International
Staying at any of the greater than 70,000 participating Homes & Villas by Marriott International properties at greater than 700 destinations worldwide means that you have a wide variety of options to create a potentially unforgettable experience; and choosing among the plethora of dining options once you arrive just became easier — and less expensive — thanks to the existing partnership between Uber and the Marriott Bonvoy frequent guest loyalty program, which started in 2019.
boardingarea.com
Major sale on Icelandair travel packages: Air, 4 nights hotel, + 3 tours starting at $749 in Econ or $1500 in biz
We may receive a commission when you use our links. Monkey Miles has partnered with CardRatings for our coverage of credit card products. Monkey Miles and CardRatings may receive a commission from card issuers. Monkey Miles is also a Senior Advisor to Bilt Rewards Opinions, reviews, analyses & recommendations are the author’s alone, and have not been reviewed, endorsed or approved by any of these entities. We appreciate you using our links!!!
"If I Could Only Eat In One City For The Rest Of My Life, This Would Be It": Travelers Are Sharing The Most Delicious (And In Some Cases, Surprising) Food Destinations
"I ate like a queen there. The wine was cheaper than water and I tried some of the best meats I have ever tasted. To this day, I still miss it."
Comments / 0