ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Comments / 2

Related
The Spun

Julius Erving Reveals His Favorite Current NBA Player

When it comes to NBA legends it doesn't get much greater than Julius "Dr. J" Erving. In a recent conversation with Clippers writer Farbod Esnaashari, The Doctor revealed that his favorite player to watch nowadays is Kawhi Leonard. Saying, “Kawhi is my favorite NBA player. Absolutely.”. Erving said that...
NBA
The Spun

Brittney Griner's Ex-Wife Made Opinion On Situation Very Clear

Brittney Griner remains in custody in Russia, as the WNBA star was sentenced to nine years in prison for drug smuggling. While the Griner situation has sparked debate back in the United States, the WNBA star's ex-wife has made her opinion on the situation extremely clear. Glory Johnson, the WNBA...
NBA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Chicago, IL
State
New York State
Local
Illinois Sports
State
Connecticut State
Local
Illinois Basketball
City
Liberty, IL
Chicago, IL
Sports
Chicago, IL
Basketball
The Spun

Magic Johnson Reacts To Longtime NBA Star's Tragic Loss

Grant Hill's family suffered a terrible loss earlier this week. Hill, the legendary NBA star, lost his mother to Glioblastoma, which is a form of cancer that affects a person's brain and spinal cord. Janet Hill was married to former Dallas Cowboys star Calvin Hill, Grant's father. NBA legend Magic...
NBA
The Spun

Look: Sports World Praying For Grant Hill's Family

The sports world is praying for Grant Hill's family on Wednesday afternoon. Hill, the legendary NBA star, lost his mother earlier this week. Janet Hill, the mother of the former Duke Blue Devils star, was married to former Cowboys star Calvin Hill. The sports world is mourning the Hill family's...
BASKETBALL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stefanie Dolson
Person
Allie Quigley
Person
Betnijah Laney
Person
Sabrina Ionescu
Person
Candace Parker
Person
Courtney Vandersloot
NBC Sports

How one Kinlaw rep impressed Bosa at 49ers-Vikings practice

EAGAN, Minn. -- Defensive tackle Javon Kinlaw is seeing increased reps during the 49ers' joint practices with the Vikings, and one play in particular impressed teammate Nick Bosa. Bosa shared that in a group text with the defensive linemen from the 2021 season, someone sent video of an impressive clip...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wnba Playoffs#New York Liberty#Dallas Wings#Espn#Tbd
Larry Brown Sports

Report hints at Nets’ stance on Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving

The Brooklyn Nets and Kevin Durant remain at odds, and there does not appear to be any resolution in sight. That may be by design, at least in the case of the team. In an appearance on ESPN’s “Get Up!” on Thursday, Brian Windhorst said the Nets and Kyrie Irving appear to be on the same page. Windhorst added that Irving understands his best shot at the long-term contract he wants is to have a successful season with Brooklyn. As far as Durant goes, the situation is uncertain, but the organization appears to be setting a clear stance to other teams despite his trade demand.
BROOKLYN, NY
ClutchPoints

Nikola Vucevic-Duncan Robinson trade idea floated by exec for Bulls, Heat

The Miami Heat have been swinging for the fences, but unfortunately for them, nothing has materialized on the trade front as of yet. They have been linked to superstar-caliber players such as Kevin Durant and Donovan Mitchell, but nothing seems imminent. At this point, Miami could be willing to set its sights a little lower, […] The post Nikola Vucevic-Duncan Robinson trade idea floated by exec for Bulls, Heat appeared first on ClutchPoints.
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
WNBA
NBC Sports

Mike Zimmer takes a job with Deion Sanders at Jackson State

Former Vikings coach Mike Zimmer has landed on his feet with a school that continues to find its footing. Zimmer, via HBCUGameday.com, has accepted a position on Deion Sanders’ staff at Jackson State. Sanders introduced Zimmer to the team on Tuesday. “He’s asked me about it a few times,”...
JACKSON, MS
Larry Brown Sports

Past, present Warriors combine for great photo at Draymond Green’s wedding

The Golden State Avengers came together at Draymond Green’s wedding. The Warriors star Green married his longtime girlfriend Hazel Renee in a ceremony over the weekend. Among the guests were a whole lot of Golden State players, both past and present. One awesome group shot in particular went viral. In a very remarkable who’s who of Warriors from over the years, Dorell Wright, Juan Toscano-Anderson, Klay Thompson, Shaun Livingston, Leandro Barbosa, Jonathan Kuminga, Moses Moody, Matt Barnes, and Gary Payton II all posed for a picture.
NBA

Comments / 0

Community Policy