CBS Sports

Aaron Rodgers critical of young Packers receivers: 'You keep dropping the ball, you're not gonna be out there'

The Packers may be favorites to repeat as NFC North champions in 2022, but their wide receiver room is a lot less proven than in years past. Now, weeks ahead of their season opener, Aaron Rodgers is starting to take notice. The reigning MVP has talked up the team's veteran successors to All-Pro Davante Adams, since traded to the Raiders. But he was especially critical this week of the younger pass catchers down the depth chart, criticizing both their recent drops and route-running.
GREEN BAY, WI
CBS Sports

Rockies' Charlie Blackmon: Leaves with injury

Blackmon was removed from Thursday's game against the Cardinals with an apparent leg injury, Patrick Saunders of The Denver Post reports. Blackmon appeared to tweak something while running out an infield hit during his lone plate appearance, and he was replaced in the field after remaining in the game for one more inning. The 36-year-old should be considered day-to-day until more information is available.
DENVER, CO
CBS Sports

Giants' Luis Gonzalez: Sent to Triple-A

Gonzalez was optioned to Triple-A Sacramento on Wednesday. Gonzalez had been playing nearly everyday in the outfield for the Giants, but his playing time slipped over the past couple weeks while mired in a 1-for-30 slump. The 26-year-old has a .256/.326/.374 slash line with four home runs, 32 RBI and 10 stolen bases in 78 games this year, and he could return to the majors down the stretch if San Francisco requires outfield depth.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS Sports

Seahawks' Jacob Eason: Ineffective in preseason matchup

Eason completed 17 of 35 passes for 141 yards and no touchdowns in Thursday's 27-11 preseason loss to the Bears. He also rushed twice for one yard. Eason struggled to get much rolling on offense in his first action of the preseason, as he averaged four yards per pass attempt and completed less than half of his passes. Both Geno Smith (knee) and Drew Lock (COVID-19) are battling ailments right now, but as long as both are cleared before Week 1, Eason is a long shot to make the 53-man roster.
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

Dodgers' Edwin Rios: Activated and optioned

The Dodgers reinstated Rios (hamstring) from the 60-day injured list Wednesday and optioned him to Triple-A Oklahoma City, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports. Tuesday marked the 20th and final day of Rios' rehab evaluation window in the minors, so the Dodgers were forced to activate him even though the team didn't have a spot on the 26-man active roster readily available. During his rehab assignment, Rios looked to be fully back in form after a prolonged absence due to a right hamstring strain, as he slashed .302/.387/.453 over a 14-game stint at Oklahoma City. Considering that Rios posted a strong .793 OPS in 92 plate appearances with the Dodgers prior to landing on the IL, he should be the top option for a promotion if the big club needs an extra position player at any point.
LOS ANGELES, CA
thecomeback.com

Browns reportedly make decision on Jimmy Garoppolo

Now that the NFL has announced they will suspend Deshaun Watson for 11 games this upcoming season, it was assumed by many that the Cleveland Browns would trade for San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo. However, according to reports, the Browns aren’t interested in making a deal. Jonathan Jones...
CLEVELAND, OH
CBS Sports

Blue Jays' Whit Merrifield: Remains out of lineup

Merrifield isn't starting Wednesday against the Orioles. Merrifield went 2-for-8 with a strikeout over his last two games but will retreat to the bench for the third time in the last five matchups. Santiago Espinal is starting at the keystone and batting eighth.
MLB
CBS Sports

Braves' Tyler White: Shipped to Atlanta

Atlanta acquired White from Milwaukee on Tuesday in exchange for cash. The 31-year-old White had produced at an above-league-average level for Triple-A Nashville this season (.788 OPS, 113 wRC+), but the Brewers were presumably keen on opening up playing time at their top minor-league affiliate for younger players. White will fill a similar organizational depth role for Atlanta, with any potential call-up to the majors likely to hinge on the team losing any of its first-base or designated-hitter options to injuries over the final six weeks of the season.
ATLANTA, GA
CBS Sports

Ravens' Trent Harris: Heads to IR

The Ravens placed Harris (undisclosed) on injured reserve Tuesday, Aaron Wilson of ProFootballNetwork.com reports. Harris' IR designation helps Baltimore reach Tuesday's 85-man roster limit and makes the 255-pound linebacker ineligible to play this upcoming season, unless he can agree on an injury settlement with the team. Harris didn't appear in the team's first preseason game last Thursday, having signed with the Ravens on Saturday before hitting IR.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Sports

Raiders' Darren Waller: Back at practice

Waller (hamstring) returned to practice Wednesday, Tashan Reed of The Athletic reports. Waller had been held out of practice the past two-plus weeks with a hamstring issue that Adam Schefter of ESPN previously noted wasn't considered serious. Now that he's back on the field, the Raiders' clear-cut top tight end will have an opportunity to re-establish his key role in a passing offense that added star wideout Davante Adams to the mix this offseason.
NFL
CBS Sports

Seahawks' Kenneth Walker: Dealing with hernia issue

Coach Pete Carroll said Walker didn't practice Tuesday due to "a little hernia issue," Curtis Crabtree of Sports Radio 950 KJR Seattle reports. On the same day that Rashaad Penny (groin) got back on the practice field, Walker wasn't present for drills. Carroll didn't provide much more information about the reason for Walker's absence, but it may impact his availability for Thursday's preseason game versus the Bears. If Walker is unable to suit up, Penny, Travis Homer, DeeJay Dallas, Darwin Thompson and Josh Johnson would compose the Seahawks backfield.
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

Seahawks' Geno Smith: Dealing with knee bruise

Smith suffered a knee bruise in Thursday's preseason matchup against the Bears, Michael-Shawn Dugar of The Athletic reports. Smith got banged up on a scramble in the first quarter and was spotted with a bag of ice on his knees afterward. However, coach Pete Carroll told reporters that Smith could have returned to action if necessary, but with Drew Lock (illness) also sidelined there was no need for the Seahawks to risk further loss to their quarterback depth chart. Prior to leaving the exhibition contest, Smith completed 10 of 18 passes for 112 yards.
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

Colts' Jelani Woods: Impresses during practice Thursday

Woods turned in a strong effort during Thursday's practice, Kevin Bowen of 107.5 The Fan Indianapolis reports. Woods also caught two passes for 22 yards and a touchdown during Saturday's preseason opener after he reportedly struggled during the early phases of training camp, per Zak Keefer of The Athletic. However, the rookie third-round pick could be poised to move into a larger receiving role this season after fellow tight end Andrew Ogletree suffered a season-ending torn ACL during Indianapolis' joint practice with the Lions on Wednesday. Woods' size (6-foot-7, 253 pounds) and athleticism (4.59-second 40-yard dash) should make him an intriguing pass-catching threat, though he's still currently set to operate in a reserve role behind two more experienced tight ends in Mo Alie-Cox and Kylen Granson.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
CBS Sports

Seahawks' Kenneth Walker: Undergoing a procedure

Coach Pete Carroll relayed Wednesday that Walker is having "a procedure" that is not related to a sports hernia, Curtis Crabtree of Sports Radio 950 KJR Seattle reports. Carroll previously suggested that Walker was a dealing with a minor hernia issue, but evidently there's another issue in play. Per Brady Henderson of ESPN.com, Carroll did note that the 2022 second-rounder doesn't have a core muscle injury but didn't specify what Walker is dealing with. In any case, the running back is slated to miss some time, but the hope is that Walker will be back in action by Week 1.
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

Seahawks' Dee Eskridge: Drawing closer to game action

Eskridge (hamstring) won't play in Thursday's preseason contest versus the Bears, but the wide receiver is close to gaining clearance for game action, Curtis Crabtree of Sports Radio 950 KJR Seattle reports. Eskridge missed time during mandatory minicamp back in June due to a hamstring injury which lingered into training...
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

Reds' Buck Farmer: Placed on bereavement list

Farmer was placed on the bereavement list Wednesday. Farmer has been effective over five appearances since the start of August, picking up a win and a hold while striking out seven in 5.2 scoreless innings. However, he'll spend between three and seven days away from the team after landing on the bereavement list. The move makes room on the active roster for Art Warren (elbow), who was reinstated from the 15-day injured list Wednesday.
CINCINNATI, OH
CBS Sports

Yankees' Clay Holmes: Likely moving to injured list

Holmes said Tuesday he's been dealing with back spasms for the past couple days, and he may require a stint on the injured list, Lindsey Adler of The Athletic reports. The right-hander first had the issue crop over the weekend, and he experienced it again when throwing off a mound Tuesday. Holmes is set to rest and receive treatment, which is an indication he may require a stint on the 15-day IL. The 29-year-old's grip on the closer role was already slipping since he has surrendered seven runs and has three blown saves over his past five outings, and it now appears he'll be out for a couple weeks. Aroldis Chapman hasn't been scored upon in his past nine outings and is likely to reclaim ninth-inning duties if Holmes is out.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS Sports

Reds' Joey Votto: Requires season-ending surgery

Votto will undergo season-ending surgery Friday to address a torn rotator cuff in his left shoulder, Bobby Nightengale of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports. Votto wasn't in the lineup for Wednesday's game against Philadelphia, and he's apparently dealing with a shoulder injury that will end his season. The 38-year-old struggled to get things going in 2022 and slashed .205/.319/.370 with 11 home runs, 41 RBI and 31 runs over 91 games. Matt Reynolds should see increased playing time at first base until Mike Moustakas (calf) is cleared to return. It's not yet clear whether Votto is expected to be healthy in time for spring training in 2023.
CINCINNATI, OH
CBS Sports

Panthers' Baker Mayfield: Poised for Week 1 start

The Panthers are soon expected to name Mayfield as their starting quarterback for their Week 1 game against the Browns, Jeff Howe of The Athletic reports. After Carolina traded for Mayfield in early July, the prevailing belief was that the No. 1 overall pick in the 2018 draft would quickly emerge as the team's starter. Head coach Matt Rhule and his staff ultimately chose to stage a competition between Mayfield and Sam Darnold in training camp and the preseason, with the two signal-callers having thus far split first-team reps in practice. Mayfield ended up drawing the start in last weekend's preseason opener and has seemingly gained some separation in the job battle, setting the stage for the team to officially name him their top quarterback heading into the regular season. He'll have revenge on his mind in Week 1, taking on the team that drafted him and then moved on from him in favor of Deshaun Watson earlier this offseason.
SUNRISE, FL
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Alek Thomas: Dropped in the order

Thomas batted seventh and went 0-for-4 in Thursday's 5-0 win over the Giants. Thomas had settled in near the top of the order from mid-June to mid-August but has batted in the lower half the last six games. He has just two hits over 19 at-bats (.105) since the drop, which followed a 16-game stretch with a .193/.246/.281 line.
PHOENIX, AZ

