Read full article on original website
DENVER EAT & DRINK
(VIDEO) Best Restaurants in Denver (for all types of food!)Dave ChungDenver, CO
Five best new restaurants in Denver, Summer 2021Steven BonifaziDenver, CO
3 Vegan Dishes You Must Try If You're in ColoradoRiley BlueColorado State
(VIDEO) Best Pizza in DenverDave ChungDenver, CO
Five of the best Chinese restaurants in LakewoodSteven BonifaziLakewood, CO
3 Best Restaurants in Denver to Eat Indian FoodRiley BlueDenver, CO
Four Denver BBQ restaurants you need to trySteven BonifaziDenver, CO
3 Best Coffee Shops in Denver, CORiley BlueDenver, CO
Five Denver sports bars that are a grand slamSteven BonifaziDenver, CO
(VIDEO) Best Boba Tea Shops in DenverDave ChungDenver, CO
DENVER THINGS TO DO
(VIDEO) New Places to Eat and Things to Do in Denver (Summer 2021 Edition)Dave ChungDenver, CO
Five Colorado state parks close to Denver that should be on your summer to-do listSteven BonifaziColorado State
Top tubing spots in Colorado to visit this summerSteven BonifaziColorado State
Take a hike this summer along these top five trails in ColoradoSteven BonifaziColorado State
(VIDEO) Best Things to Do in Denver When VisitingDave ChungDenver, CO
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Protesters who used F-bombs with police may get $64,000 eachDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Aurora: Say no to panhandlersDavid HeitzAurora, CO
Montbello may host next homeless tent villageDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Opinion: Homeless hotel neighbor runs for Denver mayorDavid HeitzDenver, CO
6 concerts to close out the summer in DougCoNatasha LovatoDouglas County, CO
Related
CBS Sports
Aaron Rodgers critical of young Packers receivers: 'You keep dropping the ball, you're not gonna be out there'
The Packers may be favorites to repeat as NFC North champions in 2022, but their wide receiver room is a lot less proven than in years past. Now, weeks ahead of their season opener, Aaron Rodgers is starting to take notice. The reigning MVP has talked up the team's veteran successors to All-Pro Davante Adams, since traded to the Raiders. But he was especially critical this week of the younger pass catchers down the depth chart, criticizing both their recent drops and route-running.
CBS Sports
Rockies' Charlie Blackmon: Leaves with injury
Blackmon was removed from Thursday's game against the Cardinals with an apparent leg injury, Patrick Saunders of The Denver Post reports. Blackmon appeared to tweak something while running out an infield hit during his lone plate appearance, and he was replaced in the field after remaining in the game for one more inning. The 36-year-old should be considered day-to-day until more information is available.
CBS Sports
Giants' Luis Gonzalez: Sent to Triple-A
Gonzalez was optioned to Triple-A Sacramento on Wednesday. Gonzalez had been playing nearly everyday in the outfield for the Giants, but his playing time slipped over the past couple weeks while mired in a 1-for-30 slump. The 26-year-old has a .256/.326/.374 slash line with four home runs, 32 RBI and 10 stolen bases in 78 games this year, and he could return to the majors down the stretch if San Francisco requires outfield depth.
CBS Sports
Seahawks' Jacob Eason: Ineffective in preseason matchup
Eason completed 17 of 35 passes for 141 yards and no touchdowns in Thursday's 27-11 preseason loss to the Bears. He also rushed twice for one yard. Eason struggled to get much rolling on offense in his first action of the preseason, as he averaged four yards per pass attempt and completed less than half of his passes. Both Geno Smith (knee) and Drew Lock (COVID-19) are battling ailments right now, but as long as both are cleared before Week 1, Eason is a long shot to make the 53-man roster.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
CBS Sports
Dodgers' Edwin Rios: Activated and optioned
The Dodgers reinstated Rios (hamstring) from the 60-day injured list Wednesday and optioned him to Triple-A Oklahoma City, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports. Tuesday marked the 20th and final day of Rios' rehab evaluation window in the minors, so the Dodgers were forced to activate him even though the team didn't have a spot on the 26-man active roster readily available. During his rehab assignment, Rios looked to be fully back in form after a prolonged absence due to a right hamstring strain, as he slashed .302/.387/.453 over a 14-game stint at Oklahoma City. Considering that Rios posted a strong .793 OPS in 92 plate appearances with the Dodgers prior to landing on the IL, he should be the top option for a promotion if the big club needs an extra position player at any point.
thecomeback.com
Browns reportedly make decision on Jimmy Garoppolo
Now that the NFL has announced they will suspend Deshaun Watson for 11 games this upcoming season, it was assumed by many that the Cleveland Browns would trade for San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo. However, according to reports, the Browns aren’t interested in making a deal. Jonathan Jones...
CBS Sports
Blue Jays' Whit Merrifield: Remains out of lineup
Merrifield isn't starting Wednesday against the Orioles. Merrifield went 2-for-8 with a strikeout over his last two games but will retreat to the bench for the third time in the last five matchups. Santiago Espinal is starting at the keystone and batting eighth.
MLB・
CBS Sports
Braves' Tyler White: Shipped to Atlanta
Atlanta acquired White from Milwaukee on Tuesday in exchange for cash. The 31-year-old White had produced at an above-league-average level for Triple-A Nashville this season (.788 OPS, 113 wRC+), but the Brewers were presumably keen on opening up playing time at their top minor-league affiliate for younger players. White will fill a similar organizational depth role for Atlanta, with any potential call-up to the majors likely to hinge on the team losing any of its first-base or designated-hitter options to injuries over the final six weeks of the season.
IN THIS ARTICLE
CBS Sports
Ravens' Trent Harris: Heads to IR
The Ravens placed Harris (undisclosed) on injured reserve Tuesday, Aaron Wilson of ProFootballNetwork.com reports. Harris' IR designation helps Baltimore reach Tuesday's 85-man roster limit and makes the 255-pound linebacker ineligible to play this upcoming season, unless he can agree on an injury settlement with the team. Harris didn't appear in the team's first preseason game last Thursday, having signed with the Ravens on Saturday before hitting IR.
CBS Sports
Raiders' Darren Waller: Back at practice
Waller (hamstring) returned to practice Wednesday, Tashan Reed of The Athletic reports. Waller had been held out of practice the past two-plus weeks with a hamstring issue that Adam Schefter of ESPN previously noted wasn't considered serious. Now that he's back on the field, the Raiders' clear-cut top tight end will have an opportunity to re-establish his key role in a passing offense that added star wideout Davante Adams to the mix this offseason.
NFL・
CBS Sports
Seahawks' Kenneth Walker: Dealing with hernia issue
Coach Pete Carroll said Walker didn't practice Tuesday due to "a little hernia issue," Curtis Crabtree of Sports Radio 950 KJR Seattle reports. On the same day that Rashaad Penny (groin) got back on the practice field, Walker wasn't present for drills. Carroll didn't provide much more information about the reason for Walker's absence, but it may impact his availability for Thursday's preseason game versus the Bears. If Walker is unable to suit up, Penny, Travis Homer, DeeJay Dallas, Darwin Thompson and Josh Johnson would compose the Seahawks backfield.
CBS Sports
Seahawks' Geno Smith: Dealing with knee bruise
Smith suffered a knee bruise in Thursday's preseason matchup against the Bears, Michael-Shawn Dugar of The Athletic reports. Smith got banged up on a scramble in the first quarter and was spotted with a bag of ice on his knees afterward. However, coach Pete Carroll told reporters that Smith could have returned to action if necessary, but with Drew Lock (illness) also sidelined there was no need for the Seahawks to risk further loss to their quarterback depth chart. Prior to leaving the exhibition contest, Smith completed 10 of 18 passes for 112 yards.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
CBS Sports
Colts' Jelani Woods: Impresses during practice Thursday
Woods turned in a strong effort during Thursday's practice, Kevin Bowen of 107.5 The Fan Indianapolis reports. Woods also caught two passes for 22 yards and a touchdown during Saturday's preseason opener after he reportedly struggled during the early phases of training camp, per Zak Keefer of The Athletic. However, the rookie third-round pick could be poised to move into a larger receiving role this season after fellow tight end Andrew Ogletree suffered a season-ending torn ACL during Indianapolis' joint practice with the Lions on Wednesday. Woods' size (6-foot-7, 253 pounds) and athleticism (4.59-second 40-yard dash) should make him an intriguing pass-catching threat, though he's still currently set to operate in a reserve role behind two more experienced tight ends in Mo Alie-Cox and Kylen Granson.
CBS Sports
Seahawks' Kenneth Walker: Undergoing a procedure
Coach Pete Carroll relayed Wednesday that Walker is having "a procedure" that is not related to a sports hernia, Curtis Crabtree of Sports Radio 950 KJR Seattle reports. Carroll previously suggested that Walker was a dealing with a minor hernia issue, but evidently there's another issue in play. Per Brady Henderson of ESPN.com, Carroll did note that the 2022 second-rounder doesn't have a core muscle injury but didn't specify what Walker is dealing with. In any case, the running back is slated to miss some time, but the hope is that Walker will be back in action by Week 1.
CBS Sports
Seahawks' Dee Eskridge: Drawing closer to game action
Eskridge (hamstring) won't play in Thursday's preseason contest versus the Bears, but the wide receiver is close to gaining clearance for game action, Curtis Crabtree of Sports Radio 950 KJR Seattle reports. Eskridge missed time during mandatory minicamp back in June due to a hamstring injury which lingered into training...
CBS Sports
Reds' Buck Farmer: Placed on bereavement list
Farmer was placed on the bereavement list Wednesday. Farmer has been effective over five appearances since the start of August, picking up a win and a hold while striking out seven in 5.2 scoreless innings. However, he'll spend between three and seven days away from the team after landing on the bereavement list. The move makes room on the active roster for Art Warren (elbow), who was reinstated from the 15-day injured list Wednesday.
CBS Sports
Yankees' Clay Holmes: Likely moving to injured list
Holmes said Tuesday he's been dealing with back spasms for the past couple days, and he may require a stint on the injured list, Lindsey Adler of The Athletic reports. The right-hander first had the issue crop over the weekend, and he experienced it again when throwing off a mound Tuesday. Holmes is set to rest and receive treatment, which is an indication he may require a stint on the 15-day IL. The 29-year-old's grip on the closer role was already slipping since he has surrendered seven runs and has three blown saves over his past five outings, and it now appears he'll be out for a couple weeks. Aroldis Chapman hasn't been scored upon in his past nine outings and is likely to reclaim ninth-inning duties if Holmes is out.
CBS Sports
Reds' Joey Votto: Requires season-ending surgery
Votto will undergo season-ending surgery Friday to address a torn rotator cuff in his left shoulder, Bobby Nightengale of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports. Votto wasn't in the lineup for Wednesday's game against Philadelphia, and he's apparently dealing with a shoulder injury that will end his season. The 38-year-old struggled to get things going in 2022 and slashed .205/.319/.370 with 11 home runs, 41 RBI and 31 runs over 91 games. Matt Reynolds should see increased playing time at first base until Mike Moustakas (calf) is cleared to return. It's not yet clear whether Votto is expected to be healthy in time for spring training in 2023.
CBS Sports
Panthers' Baker Mayfield: Poised for Week 1 start
The Panthers are soon expected to name Mayfield as their starting quarterback for their Week 1 game against the Browns, Jeff Howe of The Athletic reports. After Carolina traded for Mayfield in early July, the prevailing belief was that the No. 1 overall pick in the 2018 draft would quickly emerge as the team's starter. Head coach Matt Rhule and his staff ultimately chose to stage a competition between Mayfield and Sam Darnold in training camp and the preseason, with the two signal-callers having thus far split first-team reps in practice. Mayfield ended up drawing the start in last weekend's preseason opener and has seemingly gained some separation in the job battle, setting the stage for the team to officially name him their top quarterback heading into the regular season. He'll have revenge on his mind in Week 1, taking on the team that drafted him and then moved on from him in favor of Deshaun Watson earlier this offseason.
CBS Sports
Diamondbacks' Alek Thomas: Dropped in the order
Thomas batted seventh and went 0-for-4 in Thursday's 5-0 win over the Giants. Thomas had settled in near the top of the order from mid-June to mid-August but has batted in the lower half the last six games. He has just two hits over 19 at-bats (.105) since the drop, which followed a 16-game stretch with a .193/.246/.281 line.
Comments / 0