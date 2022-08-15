Read full article on original website
Phoenix Suns' Best Free Agent Signing is No-Brainer
Evan after initially being drafted by the Suns, the acquisition of Steve Nash via free agency still ranks as the best move in franchise history.
Former Suns Pick Josh Jackson Slides in 2017 NBA Re-Draft
The Suns' No. 4 pick is taken late in the first round in Bleacher Report's re-draft of 2017.
CBS Sports
Braves' Tyler White: Shipped to Atlanta
Atlanta acquired White from Milwaukee on Tuesday in exchange for cash. The 31-year-old White had produced at an above-league-average level for Triple-A Nashville this season (.788 OPS, 113 wRC+), but the Brewers were presumably keen on opening up playing time at their top minor-league affiliate for younger players. White will fill a similar organizational depth role for Atlanta, with any potential call-up to the majors likely to hinge on the team losing any of its first-base or designated-hitter options to injuries over the final six weeks of the season.
CBS Sports
Giants' Luis Gonzalez: Sent to Triple-A
Gonzalez was optioned to Triple-A Sacramento on Wednesday. Gonzalez had been playing nearly everyday in the outfield for the Giants, but his playing time slipped over the past couple weeks while mired in a 1-for-30 slump. The 26-year-old has a .256/.326/.374 slash line with four home runs, 32 RBI and 10 stolen bases in 78 games this year, and he could return to the majors down the stretch if San Francisco requires outfield depth.

CBS Sports
Angels' Luis Rengifo: Dealing with back tightness
Rengifo was removed from Wednesday's loss to the Mariners with lower-back tightness, Sarah Valenzuela of the Los Angeles Times reports. It doesn't appear to be a serious injury, as Rengifo is expected to be ready to go for Friday's series opener at Detroit. The 25-year-old went 1-for-4 with an RBI double before exiting with the injury.
CBS Sports
Dodgers' Edwin Rios: Activated and optioned
The Dodgers reinstated Rios (hamstring) from the 60-day injured list Wednesday and optioned him to Triple-A Oklahoma City, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports. Tuesday marked the 20th and final day of Rios' rehab evaluation window in the minors, so the Dodgers were forced to activate him even though the team didn't have a spot on the 26-man active roster readily available. During his rehab assignment, Rios looked to be fully back in form after a prolonged absence due to a right hamstring strain, as he slashed .302/.387/.453 over a 14-game stint at Oklahoma City. Considering that Rios posted a strong .793 OPS in 92 plate appearances with the Dodgers prior to landing on the IL, he should be the top option for a promotion if the big club needs an extra position player at any point.
CBS Sports
Diamondbacks' Alek Thomas: Dropped in the order
Thomas batted seventh and went 0-for-4 in Thursday's 5-0 win over the Giants. Thomas had settled in near the top of the order from mid-June to mid-August but has batted in the lower half the last six games. He has just two hits over 19 at-bats (.105) since the drop, which followed a 16-game stretch with a .193/.246/.281 line.
CBS Sports
Rockies' Charlie Blackmon: Leaves with injury
Blackmon was removed from Thursday's game against the Cardinals with an apparent leg injury, Patrick Saunders of The Denver Post reports. Blackmon appeared to tweak something while running out an infield hit during his lone plate appearance, and he was replaced in the field after remaining in the game for one more inning. The 36-year-old should be considered day-to-day until more information is available.
CBS Sports
Mets' R.J. Alvarez: Designated for assignment
Alvarez was designated for assignment by the Mets on Wednesday, Tim Healey of Newsday reports. The 31-year-old had his contract selected by New York on Tuesday and made his season debut against Atlanta, and he was charged with the loss after giving up three earned runs across 2.1 innings. Alvarez could return to Triple-A Syracuse if he goes unclaimed on waivers.
'Dream Come True': Isaiah Roby Always Saw Himself with Spurs
After three seasons just north of the Red River, Roby is heading south to the place he always thought he'd call home.
Arctos Buys Stake in NBA’s Jazz, Priming Utah for More Sports
Private equity fund Arctos Sports Partners is purchasing a minority stake in the Utah Jazz. The NBA approved the sale today, according to people with knowledge of the transaction. Believed to be the largest sports-focused private equity fund in the world, Arctos has more than $5 billion in client money distributed across multiple funds. The Jazz become the fourth NBA franchise in which Arctos is known to be an investor. The fund controls a 13% stake in the Golden State Warriors and a 17% interest in the Sacramento Kings, as well as a stake in HBSE, the parent company of the...

CBS Sports
Rays' Luis Patino: Officially recalled prior to start
Patino was recalled from Triple-A Durham ahead of Thursday's start against the Royals, Tricia Whitaker of Bally Sports Sun reports. Patino was sent to the minors July 23, and he posted a 3.72 ERA and 1.03 WHIP in 9.2 innings over three starts following his demotion. The Rays are in the midst of a stretch in which they're playing 17 games in 17 days, so the right-hander will return to the big leagues to start Thursday's home matchup. It's not yet clear whether Patino will make another turn through the rotation following Thursday's outing, and it's possible that the decision will be made based on how he performs against Kansas City.
CBS Sports
Braves' Vaughn Grissom: Big day at the plate
Grissom went 2-for-4 with three RBI, two runs scored and one steal in Wednesday's loss against the Mets. The 21-year-old continues to produce for Atlanta with two more hits, three RBI and his second steal of the season. He has hit safely in seven out of eight of the games he has played in this year with multi-hit efforts in five of those. The rookie also now has 30 stolen bases across all levels this season. He is looking like a stud for the Braves, and it will be interesting to see how skipper Brian Snitker handles Grissom and infield duties once Ozzie Albies returns.
CBS Sports
Mets' Patrick Mazeika: Designated for assignment
Mazeika was designated for assignment by the Mets on Thursday. Mazeika was demoted to Triple-A Syracuse in early August and has now lost his spot on New York's 40-man roster. He could remain with Syracuse if he passes through waivers unclaimed.
CBS Sports
Diamondbacks' Mark Melancon: Records save with perfect inning
Melancon earned a save against the Giants on Wednesday, striking out one batter in a perfect inning. Melancon came on in the ninth inning to protect a one-run lead, and he was able to retire the side on just nine pitches. A wild pitch on a strikeout allowed the first batter he faced to reach base, but that was quickly wiped out by a double-play grounder. Since blowing a save Aug. 1 against Cleveland, Melancon has converted three straight save opportunities while giving up only one run over five innings. He and Ian Kennedy have alternated the past six successful saves for Arizona and appear to be locked into the top spots in a closer committee.
CBS Sports
Yankees' Isiah Kiner-Falefa: Not starting Thursday
Kiner-Falefa is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Blue Jays. Kiner-Falefa started the past nine games and will head to the bench Thursday after posting a .179/.273/.286 slash line during that span. Prospect Oswaldo Cabrera, who was promoted for his debut Wednesday, will start at shortstop in the series opener versus Toronto.
CBS Sports
Buccaneers' Tristan Wirfs: Injures oblique in practice
Wirfs sustained an oblique injury during joint workouts with the Titans on Thursday, Greg Auman of The Athletic reports. Wirfs has had a rocky couple weeks on the health front, as the right tackle was forced to miss time earlier in August with cramps. The 23-year-old's oblique strain Thursday caused the standout left tackle to be sidelined for the remainder of the joint practice session. There's not yet an indication of how long Wirfs will remain sidelined.
CBS Sports
Rays' Jimmy Yacabonis: Designated for assignment
Yacabonis was designated for assignment by the Rays on Thursday, Tricia Whitaker of Bally Sports Sun reports. Yacabonis was claimed off waivers by the Rays in early August after being cast off the Marlins' 40-man roster, but he posted a 9.82 ERA and 2.18 WHIP in 3.2 innings over four appearances with Tampa Bay. He'll now lose his spot on the Rays' 40-man roster, and it's not yet clear whether he'll find another landing spot via waivers.
CBS Sports
Rays' Yandy Diaz: Exits with knee soreness
Diaz was removed from Thursday's game against Kansas City with left knee soreness, Ryan Bass of Bally Sports Sun reports. Diaz exited in the seventh inning after he appeared to suffer the injury while rounding third base. Prior to his departure, Diaz powered the Rays' offense, going 2-for-4 with a home run, three RBI and two runs scored. There's no timetable for his potential return to the lineup, but Yu Chang is a potential beneficiary of any extended absence for Diaz.
CBS Sports
Brewers' J.C. Mejia: Reinstated, sent down
Mejia (suspension) was reinstated from his rehab assignment and optioned to Triple-A Nashville on Thursday, Todd Rosiak of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports. Mejia had been sidelined since mid-May for violating the league's Joint Drug Prevention and Treatment Program, but he was able to begin a rehab assignment in early August. The right-hander struck out four in 3.2 perfect innings over four rehab appearances but will remain in the minors now that his suspension has been served. According to Adam McCalvy of MLB.com, as a result of the suspension, Mejia won't be eligible to pitch in the postseason if Milwaukee should qualify.
