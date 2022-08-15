ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Berkeley, CA

COVID-19 nasal spray could be game changer, researcher says

By Nexstar Media Wire, Tyler Wornell, Natasha Zouves
KFOR
KFOR
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42w9h1_0hHteayU00

( NewsNation ) — Researchers at the University of California, Berkeley are developing a nasal spray that can prevent and treat COVID-19, with early data showing it could be a game changer in the fight against the virus.

While the vaccines developed have largely targeted the spike protein on the outside of the virus, the nasal spray focuses on the heart of the virus instead. Data from the first sets of tests show the spray appears to work against all current variants and future variants.

Professor Anders Naar , one of the lead researchers, explained that’s because the spray targets the virus’ RNA in an attempt to block the virus from duplicating in human cells.

Beloved carhop passes away after battle with cancer

“The virus is basically like a trojan horse,” Naar said Sunday on “NewsNation Prime.” “It injects RNA into a cell … and turns into its personal copy machine.”

The science behind the nasal spray works to incapacitate that copy machine.

The hope, Naar said, is that a nasal spray can make major headway in COVID-19 prevention efforts because it is easy to manufacture, ship and store. Unlike vaccines that have to be stored at cold temperatures, a nasal spray would be able to survive at room temperature.

“You can basically get this to people where there is no refrigeration or freezing capacity,” Naar said.

It might also appeal to the vaccine-hesitant population because of its easy application.

Tests have been conducted on mice and hamsters, and no adverse effects have been identified, Naar said. The next phase of research is animal trials and then human trials.

“We’re probably a year or two away from actually having this deployed if everything goes well,” Naar said.

USDA recalls frozen pizza over possible metal pieces

The most ambitious timeline would be deployment by fall 2023. In order to achieve that, Naar said they need funding and “we need some muscle behind it, if you will, some people putting their shoulder to the effort, like big pharma or big biotech … the [Food and Drug Administration] has to be on-board, ideally the U.S. government.”

Testing has also shown that the spray can also reduce symptoms for those already infected with the coronavirus. For Naar and his fellow researchers, they say it could be a game changer “if everything pans out the way we envision.”

One doctor following the developments is Peter Chin-Hong , an infectious disease specialist at the University of California, San Francisco Medical Center.

“On paper, it seems great. I’m very excited about it moving onto the next level,” Chin-Hong said. “I’m very hopeful about it, in terms of it not being spike-protein dependent, portable and easy-to-scale globally and being easy to administer. Not having human studies yet gives me some pause, but if I were an investor, I’d want to invest in it. It checks all the boxes, except how it performs in humans, that remains to be seen.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KFOR.com Oklahoma City.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California COVID-19 Vaccines
Berkeley, CA
Coronavirus
Berkeley, CA
COVID-19 Vaccines
City
Berkeley, CA
Berkeley, CA
Health
Local
California Health
Local
California Vaccines
Local
California Coronavirus
Berkeley, CA
Vaccines
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Big Pharma#Nasal Spray#Mice#Biotechnology#Linus Covid#General Health#Rna
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
KFOR

KFOR

35K+
Followers
13K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Oklahoma's KFOR News Channel 4 covering news and weather in central Oklahoma Looking Out 4 You.

 https://kfor.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy