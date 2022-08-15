ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KFOR

AP’s Top 25 College Football Poll is out

By K. Querry-Thompson/KFOR
KFOR
KFOR
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZcTPe_0hHteZ2d00

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Football season is just around the corner, and two of Oklahoma’s universities have made the top 25 in the latest preseason poll.

On Monday, the Associated Press released its Top 25 College Football Poll.

Beloved carhop passes away after battle with cancer

Following a major shakeup at the University of Oklahoma late last season, the Sooners start ranked No. 9 on the list. OU is the highest ranked team in the Big 12.

Oklahoma State University followed at No. 12.

The full list is as follows:

  1. Alabama
  2. Ohio State
  3. Georgia
  4. Clemson
  5. Notre Dame
  6. Texas A&M
  7. Utah
  8. Michigan
  9. Oklahoma
  10. Baylor
  11. Oregon
  12. Oklahoma State
  13. North Carolina State
  14. USC
  15. Michigan State
  16. Miami
  17. Pittsburgh
  18. Wisconsin
  19. Arkansas
  20. Kentucky
  21. Ole Miss
  22. Wake Forest
  23. Cincinnati
  24. Houston
  25. BYU.

The poll, which is the longest-running college football poll, relies on 63 sports writers and broadcasters from around the country to vote on the teams weekly.

The Sooners kick off their season against UTEP on Sept. 3.

The Cowboys start the season against Central Michigan on Sept. 1.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KFOR.com Oklahoma City.

Comments / 2

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oklahoma Football#College Football#Oklahoma State University#State Of Oklahoma#American Football#College Sports#The Associated Press#Sooners#Notre Dame#Texas A M#Utep#Cowboys#Nexstar Media Inc
KOCO

Oklahoma City Spark names Amber Flores as head coach

OKLAHOMA CITY — The new professional softball team coming to Oklahoma City now has a head coach. The Oklahoma City Spark has tabbed Amber Flores, who coaches at Seminole State University and was a standout at OU, will lead the team during its inaugural season in June 2023. Flores...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
pistolsfiringblog.com

Mike Gundy Does One-Handed Pushups at Media Appearance, Because of Course!

Mike Gundy broke out his now-famous one-handed pushups on Thursday at his weekly press availability in front of a cadre of reporters … because of course he did!. A reporter in attendance at his availability mentioned that he was unable to replicate Gundy’s one-handed pushup style, which went viral earlier this summer after doing them shirtless in 100+ degree temps, to which Gundy responded in kind by offering some advice.
STILLWATER, OK
Texas Monthly

Texas-Style Barbecue Invades Oklahoma

Texas-style barbecue can be found worldwide, but it crossed the Atlantic Ocean more quickly than it crossed the Red River. Until recently, a great slice of smoked brisket in Oklahoma was harder to find than a Longhorns fan in Norman. Even Texas-based barbecue chains like Rudy’s Bar-B-Q and Dickey’s Barbecue Pit have more locations in Arizona than Oklahoma, which has just a few joints in Oklahoma City and nearby Norman. Tulsa, the state’s second-largest city, has neither. The state’s official meal includes the non-specific “barbeque pork,” but no brisket, and smoked bologna is far more common than a well-crafted smoked sausage. Thankfully, a few brisket-loving entrepreneurs have worked to fill that void in recent years.
OKLAHOMA STATE
pistolsfiringblog.com

AJ Ferrari Charged with Third-Degree Burglary

Former Oklahoma State national champion wrestler AJ Ferrari was charged Wednesday with third-degree burglary by the Payne County District Attorney’s Office. The alleged incident happened July 17, just two weeks after Ferrari was charged with sexual battery — an ongoing legal process. The burglary charge also includes a count of petit larceny. No arraignment has been set for this case.
PAYNE COUNTY, OK
107.3 PopCrush

Take a Peek Inside This EPIC $1,999,999 ‘Medieval Style’ Castle in Oklahoma That’s FOR SALE!

Take a peek inside this EPIC 'Medieval Style' castle that's for sale in Oklahoma. You could be the proud new owner, better yet, king or queen of this incredible castle estate! This has to be one of the most unusual and impressive homes in the Sooner State. While browsing about looking at homes on Zillow.com I came across this one-of-a-kind mansion. Scroll down to see the photo gallery of this crazy Oklahoma castle you can buy!
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KFOR

KFOR

35K+
Followers
13K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Oklahoma's KFOR News Channel 4 covering news and weather in central Oklahoma Looking Out 4 You.

 https://kfor.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy