AP’s Top 25 College Football Poll is out

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Football season is just around the corner, and two of Oklahoma’s universities have made the top 25 in the latest preseason poll.

On Monday, the Associated Press released its Top 25 College Football Poll.

Following a major shakeup at the University of Oklahoma late last season, the Sooners start ranked No. 9 on the list. OU is the highest ranked team in the Big 12.

Oklahoma State University followed at No. 12.

The full list is as follows:

Alabama Ohio State Georgia Clemson Notre Dame Texas A&M Utah Michigan Oklahoma Baylor Oregon Oklahoma State North Carolina State USC Michigan State Miami Pittsburgh Wisconsin Arkansas Kentucky Ole Miss Wake Forest Cincinnati Houston BYU.

The poll, which is the longest-running college football poll, relies on 63 sports writers and broadcasters from around the country to vote on the teams weekly.

The Sooners kick off their season against UTEP on Sept. 3.

The Cowboys start the season against Central Michigan on Sept. 1.

