ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

Norway is right to preserve hydropower water supply - German chancellor

Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QRUam_0hHteWOS00

OSLO, Aug 15 (Reuters) - Norway is right to preserve water in its hydroelectric dams in order to secure the country's power supply, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said while on a visit to Oslo on Monday.

Norway plans to more tightly regulate its power production and could ultimately limit exports to prevent hydroelectric reservoirs from running out of water in the coming winter, the government has said.

"I very much understand the Norwegian decision making processes, they have to secure electricity production with water and this is a very good job they are doing for the whole of Europe and for Norway," Scholz told at a news conference.

"They must make sure that there will always be enough water for electricity production in Norway."

The Nordic country last year inaugurated its first direct power link with Germany, the 1.4 gigawatt NordLink cable.

It also opened a new 1.4 GW link with Britain and connections with Sweden, Denmark and the Netherlands have been in operation for many years.

High demand and low precipitation have resulted in low water levels in Norway's hydropower reservoirs, pushing domestic electricity prices to record highs and prompting some politicians to call for a halt to exports.

Reporting by Nora Buli and Nerijus Adomaitis, editing by Terje Solsvik

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Low water levels on Danube reveal sunken WW2 German warships

PRAHOVO, Serbia, Aug 19 (Reuters) - Europe's worst drought in years has pushed the mighty river Danube to one of its lowest levels in almost a century, exposing the hulks of dozens of explosives-laden German warships sunk during World War Two near Serbia's river port town of Prahovo.
EUROPE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Olaf Scholz
Time Out Global

Can you guess which is the world’s safest country right now?

It’s all very well living dangerously (who doesn’t love white-water rafting?) but sometimes, feeling safe can be really, really important. That’s especially true for solo travellers: safety can totally impact how you feel about a place. But given crime and violence isn’t exactly something tourism bureaus tend to advertise, it can sometimes be tricky to work out which places to travel are safe, and which are… less so.
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Water Year#Hydroelectric Power#Water Supply#German#Norwegian#Nordic#Nordlink
americanmilitarynews.com

US deploys aircraft carrier on China’s doorstep

The U.S. Navy deployed an aircraft carrier into the South China Sea this week, moving it closer to China as tensions rise over House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s potential Taiwan visit. On Tuesday, the U.S. Pacific Fleet announced the aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) had departed the Changi...
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Norway
Country
Denmark
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
Sweden
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
Country
Germany
Country
Netherlands
Business Insider

Jeff Bezos' megayacht was quietly towed from a Dutch shipyard after the company building it scrapped a request to dismantle a historic bridge to let it pass — watch the video

Jeff Bezos' megayacht has quietly left the Dutch shipyard where it was built, sans a bridge dismantling and crowds of spectators. The 417-foot vessel, known as Y721 and estimated to cost $500 million, has been under construction by the shipbuilding company Oceanco in a shipyard in Alblasserdam, Netherlands. It was towed to the Greenport shipyard in Rotterdam in the wee hours of the morning Tuesday, according to the German magazine Der Spiegel.
BUSINESS
The Associated Press

Poland: 'Huge' amounts of chemical waste dumped into river

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Poland’s prime minister said Friday that “huge amounts of chemical waste” were probably dumped intentionally into the Oder River, which runs along the border with Germany, causing environmental damage so severe it will take the river years to recover. Tons of dead fish have been seen floating or washed ashore on the Oder’s banks over the past two weeks but the issue only erupted into a major scandal late this week. Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki, whose government is under pressure for its handling of what appears to be a major environmental catastrophe, vowed that Polish authorities would hold the perpetrators to account. “Huge amounts of chemical waste were probably dumped in the Oder River with full awareness of the risks and consequences,” he said in a video on Facebook. “We will not let this matter go. We will not rest until the guilty are severely punished.”
ENVIRONMENT
LADbible

Nazi condoms discovered amongst artefacts on sunken U-boat

A hoard of Nazi artefacts, including cigarettes, condoms, encoded messages and even the only known copy of a memo announcing the death of Adolph Hitler, has been uncovered on a U-boat almost 80-years after it was sunk. U-boat 534 was sunk by the RAF off coast of a Danish island...
Reuters

Reuters

555K+
Followers
350K+
Post
259M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy