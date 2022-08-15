ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

Jaylen Brown A Potential Target For Miami Heat?

By Cory Nelson
InsideTheHeat
InsideTheHeat
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39HgRw_0hHteRyp00

Brown could reportedly be on the Heat's radar

With the offseason still coasting, the Miami Heat have now invested interest in another superstar which happens to be Boston Celtics forward Jaylen Brown.

Brown reportedly has ‘big fans’ in the Heat’s front office and some would even rather have him over Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell. The Heat would preferably take Brooklyn Nets megastar Kevin Durant before any of them, but the possibility is likely to vanish due to the lack of assets the Heat have to acquire him.

Adding Brown to the Heat’s roster would improve the team. Although he wasn’t very productive earlier in his career, he has shown improvement over the years. He would add more scoring abilities and is a great all-around player. Last season, he averaged 23 points and six rebounds. He shot 47 percent from the field and 35 percent from the 3-point line.

View the original article to see embedded media.

Brown was also the Celtics’ best player in the NBA Finals last year. Even though they lost in six games to the Golden State Warriors, he averaged 23 points and seven rebounds.

The Heat would have to sacrifice a big-name star and then some in order to acquire Brown, who will be eligible for free agency in two years. While the likelihood of acquiring Brown is slim to none at this point, Riley as shown over the years anything is possible.

MORE HEAT-RELATED STORIES

Jae Crowder wants to return to Miami? CLICK HERE

Nikola Jovic will not play for Serbian national team. CLICK HERE

Kyle Lowry still dealing with personal issue from last season. CLICK HERE

For a look at some of the latest Heat apparel. CLICK HERE

Cory Nelson is a contributor to Inside The Heat. He attended Northern Virginia Community College. He can be reached at corymckenzienelson@hotmail.com or follow him on Twitter @CKenzyNelson

Comments / 1

 

MIAMI EAT & DRINK

More
 

MIAMI THINGS TO DO

More
Related
The Spun

Magic Johnson Reacts To Longtime NBA Star's Tragic Loss

Grant Hill's family suffered a terrible loss earlier this week. Hill, the legendary NBA star, lost his mother to Glioblastoma, which is a form of cancer that affects a person's brain and spinal cord. Janet Hill was married to former Dallas Cowboys star Calvin Hill, Grant's father. NBA legend Magic...
NBA
Yardbarker

Clippers star Paul George warns NBA about Kawhi Leonard

The Clippers have yet to live up to their potential since landing stars Kawhi Leonard and Paul George in 2019, with both players plagued by injuries. Leonard missed all last season due to a torn ACL in his right knee. George played in only 31 games last season before suffering a season-ending right elbow injury.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Sports
City
Miami, FL
Miami, FL
Basketball
Local
Florida Basketball
Miami, FL
Sports
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jaylen Brown
Person
Kyle Lowry
Person
Donovan Mitchell
Person
Kevin Durant
Person
Jae Crowder
NBA Analysis Network

3 Stars The Knicks Could Actually Acquire In Short-Term

The New York Knicks were able to fill their biggest hole coming into the NBA offseason, signing point guard Jalen Brunson away from the Dallas Mavericks. They also upgraded the center position, signing Isaiah Hartenstein away from the LA Clippers. New York is in a position to potentially become players...
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Finals#Serbian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Boston Celtics
NBA Teams
Brooklyn Nets
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Golden State Warriors
NBA Teams
Miami Heat
NBA Teams
Utah Jazz
InsideTheHeat

InsideTheHeat

Miami, FL
661
Followers
763
Post
200K+
Views
ABOUT

InsideTheHeat is a FanNation channel covering the Miami Heat

 https://www.si.com/nba/heat

Comments / 0

Community Policy