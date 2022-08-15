Jaylen Brown A Potential Target For Miami Heat?

Brown could reportedly be on the Heat's radar

With the offseason still coasting, the Miami Heat have now invested interest in another superstar which happens to be Boston Celtics forward Jaylen Brown.

Brown reportedly has ‘big fans’ in the Heat’s front office and some would even rather have him over Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell. The Heat would preferably take Brooklyn Nets megastar Kevin Durant before any of them, but the possibility is likely to vanish due to the lack of assets the Heat have to acquire him.

Adding Brown to the Heat’s roster would improve the team. Although he wasn’t very productive earlier in his career, he has shown improvement over the years. He would add more scoring abilities and is a great all-around player. Last season, he averaged 23 points and six rebounds. He shot 47 percent from the field and 35 percent from the 3-point line.

Brown was also the Celtics’ best player in the NBA Finals last year. Even though they lost in six games to the Golden State Warriors, he averaged 23 points and seven rebounds.

The Heat would have to sacrifice a big-name star and then some in order to acquire Brown, who will be eligible for free agency in two years. While the likelihood of acquiring Brown is slim to none at this point, Riley as shown over the years anything is possible.

Cory Nelson is a contributor to Inside The Heat. He attended Northern Virginia Community College. He can be reached at corymckenzienelson@hotmail.com or follow him on Twitter @CKenzyNelson