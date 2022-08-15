Read full article on original website
Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin is lending a helping hand in the Pittsburgh community. Tomlin invited a group of kids to a Steelers practice after seeing them fighting in the streets and putting a stop to the altercation after getting out of his car, according to Fox Sports’ Jay Glazer.
