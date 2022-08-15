The man behind a popular Twitter account that holds sports pundits accountable for hot takes gone wrong has a new book that puts a spotlight on poorly aged NFL predictions. Fred Segal, a South Florida-based former attorney, founded and operates "Freezing Cold Takes," which has accumulated nearly 600,000 Twitter followers since launching in 2015. His formula is simple: he finds once-bold predictions and hot takes that fizzled out and unearths them. The idea began as a counter to media members who repost accurate predictions with self-congratulatory messages.

NFL ・ 5 HOURS AGO