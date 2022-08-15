ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Comments / 0

Related
Fox News

CDC director says it's 'frustrating' when health decisions are 'political'

Dr. Rochelle Walensky, the director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, shared how "frustrating" it is when health decisions are politically driven. "It's frustrating when people are making health based decisions through a political lens." Walensky told Fox News' Dr. Marc Siegel. "We've done everything that we can, and I continue to put my head down to steer the ship to steer. What I believe with science is the foundation science leading the way. Our policies are driven by science and they, of course, have to be interpreted in the context of all of health, [for] all of all of society."
SCIENCE
Fox News

WHO recommends two monoclonal antibody medications to treat Ebola

The World Health Organization (WHO) on Friday recommended two monoclonal antibody treatments against Ebola, saying the use of such drugs combined with better care had "revolutionized" the treatment of a disease once seen as a near-certain killer. The drugs - Regeneron's Inmazeb (REGN-EB3) and Ridgeback Bio's Ebanga (mAb114) - use...
SCIENCE
Fox News

Fox News

779K+
Followers
176K+
Post
649M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy