Fox News
Putin says he's 'ready to offer' allies, including in Latin America, the 'most modern' military weaponry
Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Monday that his country is ready to distribute advanced weaponry across the globe, including in Latin America, which he says is superior to other weapons systems. "Russia sincerely cherishes the historical strong, friendly, truly trusting ties with the states of Latin America, Asia, and...
Biden still pushing federal worker vaccine mandate despite eased CDC guidelines
President Biden's administration is still pursuing litigation to implement a federal worker vaccine mandate despite recently changed Centers for Disease Control Prevention (CDC) guidelines for both vaccinated and unvaccinated people. The case, called Feds for Medical Freedom v. Biden, is set for a hearing before the entire Fifth Circuit Court...
CDC director says it's 'frustrating' when health decisions are 'political'
Dr. Rochelle Walensky, the director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, shared how "frustrating" it is when health decisions are politically driven. "It's frustrating when people are making health based decisions through a political lens." Walensky told Fox News' Dr. Marc Siegel. "We've done everything that we can, and I continue to put my head down to steer the ship to steer. What I believe with science is the foundation science leading the way. Our policies are driven by science and they, of course, have to be interpreted in the context of all of health, [for] all of all of society."
WHO recommends two monoclonal antibody medications to treat Ebola
The World Health Organization (WHO) on Friday recommended two monoclonal antibody treatments against Ebola, saying the use of such drugs combined with better care had "revolutionized" the treatment of a disease once seen as a near-certain killer. The drugs - Regeneron's Inmazeb (REGN-EB3) and Ridgeback Bio's Ebanga (mAb114) - use...
