DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — We’re keeping the clouds and a 40% chance for showers tonight. Temperatures will drop to the lower 70s again. Friday will be another wet day with off and on showers/storms throughout the day. Showers could start as early as the morning and continue through the evening. Because of the rain and dense cloud cover, temperatures will struggle to make it out of the low 80s.

DOTHAN, AL ・ 21 HOURS AGO