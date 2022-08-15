Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wtvy.com
Arrest made in Ozark fire
OZARK, Ala. (WTVY) - An arrest has been made in connection to a house and vehicle fire in Ozark, AL. On August 10, 2022, Ozark Police Department, Ozark Fire Department, and Ewell Volunteer Fire Department responded to a call from Coleman Drive. When they arrived on the scene the owner...
wtvy.com
Police: Dothan man slashed victim across torso
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A Dothan man was taken into custody after slashing a victim across the torso. According to a release from Dothan Police, a physical altercation occurred on August 17 in the 1600 block of Westgate Parkway. During the altercation, 31-year-old Steven Tyler McNeill pulled a knife and...
wdhn.com
Dothan man dies from construction site accident; brother speaks out
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Omar Prado, was heading to UAB hospital in Birmingham Tuesday evening for the aid of his brother Jose, who was injured severely in a lineman accident in Montgomery. While en route, he got a call from a doctor that made his heart drop into his...
wdhn.com
Walk the Dog Forecast for August 19, 2022
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Meteorologist Andrew Clarke has your daily walk the dog forecast sponsored by Wet Pets of Dothan!. Today will be another cool and rainy day with a 70% chance for showers and storms, the majority of which will come during the afternoon hours. Overcast skies and widespread showers and storms will help keep our highs in the mid and upper 80s.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wtvy.com
Fiery car crash on Ross Clark Circle
DPD has arrested three suspects in connection to a Dothan pawn shop burglary. As students are returning to school, the reports of child abuse go up. Find out the signs of abuse and how to report them. Houston Co. Schools sees big increase in student enrollment. Updated: 6 hours ago.
wtvy.com
Ross Clark Circle wreck causes vehicle fire
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A crash reported on Ross Clark Circle near Prevatt Road in Dothan resulted in a fire. According to Alabama Department of Transportation, the vehicle fire is closing westbound lanes and blocking left lane and left turn lane eastbound. Dothan police and fire responded to the accident...
WSFA
Man dies after incident at Montgomery County construction site
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A construction worker who was critically injured and later died after an incident in Montgomery County has been identified. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Jose A. Prado, 23, of Dothan, was critically injured while working at a site near the intersection of Vaughn Road and Marler Road.
wdhn.com
TRAFFIC ALERT: Road closure on Meadowbrook Drive
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — The City of Dothan has issued a road closure for the installation of storm drainage and other utilities. MidSouth Construction will close a section of Meadowbrook Drive, located between Ross Clark Circle and Cornell Avenue, starting Thursday, August 18th at 6:00 a.m. The road is...
IN THIS ARTICLE
wdhn.com
Local sewer lines set for rehabilitation work
DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN)— The City of Dothan has issued a notice of local sewer work. Suncoast, a City of Dothan contractor, will be performing sewer line and lateral work rehabilitation work during the week of August 22nd through August 26th, 2022. The construction will take place in the following...
wdhn.com
Serious car wrecks at the intersection of Coffee Co. Rd. 709 and U.S. Highway 84
LEVEL PLAINS, Ala. (WDHN)—As WDHN first reported Tuesday night, an Enterprise woman has been charged with “vehicular homicide” from a Coffee County Grand Jury indictment stemming from an incident more than a year and a half ago. WDHN found that the fatal, two-vehicle wreck outside of Level...
wtvy.com
Fraudulent use of credit card lands man in Geneva County jail
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A man was booked into the Geneva County Jail following an investigation into a stolen credit card. According to a release from the Geneva County Sheriff’s Office, Deputy Paul Dickerson responded to an address in Hartford on August 9 in regards to theft of property. It was determined that the property stolen was a credit card.
wtvy.com
1 dead in Monday morning crash
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - An elderly man was identified as the victim in a fatal Monday morning crash in Dothan, according to police. In a release from the Dothan Police Department, officers were dispatched at around 8:00 a.m. on August 15 to a serious wreck at Ross Clark Circle and Haven Drive.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wtvy.com
Burglary at Pike Drugs Pharmacy
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Brundidge Police is currently investigating an early morning burglary of a pharmacy. Just after 4:30 a.m. on August 12, 2022, two men broke into the Pike Drugs Pharmacy. The suspects, who had their faces covered, were able to get away with an undisclosed amount of narcotics...
wtvy.com
FBI joins feeding program investigation
DPD has arrested three suspects in connection to a Dothan pawn shop burglary. A wreck on Ross Clark Circle left several lanes closed and caused a car to catch fire. As students are returning to school, the reports of child abuse go up. Find out the signs of abuse and how to report them.
wdhn.com
UPDATE: Two vehicle crash on Ross Clark Circle leaves 1 dead
DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN) — A Dothan man was pronounced dead on the scene after an early Monday morning crash. The driver of the older model Dodge, Foy Wambles, 79, of Dothan, was pronounced dead at the scene by the Dothan Fire Department. This is an ongoing investigation by the...
wtvy.com
3 nabbed, 1 wanted in Dothan pawn shop burglary
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - 3 suspects have been charged in relation to a pawn shop burglary that occurred early this week. On 8/12/2022, several suspects broke into a pawn shop in the 3000 block of South Oates St. in Dothan. The suspects used a vehicle to ram their way into...
Troy Messenger
Brundidge police investigating pharmacy break-in
The Brundidge Police Department is investigating an early morning burglary of a pharmacy. Brundidge Police Chief Sam Green said on Aug. 12 about 4:30 a.m., two men broke into Pike Drugs Pharmacy. Green said the suspects were black males wearing face coverings and were able to take an undisclosed amount of narcotics in just a few minutes.
wdhn.com
Staying rainy and cool tomorrow
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — We’re keeping the clouds and a 40% chance for showers tonight. Temperatures will drop to the lower 70s again. Friday will be another wet day with off and on showers/storms throughout the day. Showers could start as early as the morning and continue through the evening. Because of the rain and dense cloud cover, temperatures will struggle to make it out of the low 80s.
wtvy.com
Charges Cottonwood mayor faced in son’s shooting dismissed
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The assault charge Cottonwood, Alabama’s mayor faced in the shooting of his son has been dismissed. Houston County Circuit Judge Todd Derrick ruled there is overwhelming evidence that Mayor James Coachman’s actions were justified. His attorneys argued Tuesday that the mayor feared for his...
wdhn.com
Cooler and wetter days ahead
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — A few lingering showers and a couple storms will be possible tonight. Partly cloudy to mostly cloudy skies will remain with temperatures in the low to middle 70s. Thursday and Friday take our rain chances to 70% or higher. Dense cloud cover will keep our...
Comments / 0