Flood Advisory issued for Sandoval by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-17 17:49:00 MDT Expires: 2022-08-17 19:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Arroyos, streams, and normally dry rivers can become raging killer currents in a matter of minutes. Water in arroyos can travel many miles and take hours to reach your location from upstream rain areas. Target Area: Sandoval FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 815 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Arroyo and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of north central New Mexico, including the following county, Sandoval. * WHEN...Until 815 PM MDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 610 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause arroyo and small stream flooding. Between 0.25 and 0.5 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 0.25 to 0.75 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include San Felipe Pueblo, Santa Ana Pueblo, Algodones and Placitas. - This includes the following highways Interstate 25 between Mile Markers 245 and 252. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Dust Advisory issued for Maricopa, Pinal by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-17 17:03:00 PDT Expires: 2022-08-17 18:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Maricopa; Pinal The National Weather Service in Phoenix has issued a * Dust Advisory for Maricopa County in south central Arizona Pinal County in southeastern Arizona * Until 600 PM MST. * At 503 PM MST, a wall of dust was along a line extending from near Chandler Fashion Center Mall to 6 miles west of Sun Lakes to 6 miles north of Estrella Sailport, moving south at 10 mph. HAZARD...Less than one mile visibility with strong wind in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Doppler radar. IMPACT...Hazardous travel. * This includes the following highways AZ Interstate 10 between mile markers 162 and 186. AZ Route 87 between mile markers 152 and 165. AZ Route 202 between mile markers 46 and 55. Locations impacted include Chandler, Casa Grande, Sun Lakes, Maricopa, Bapchule, Tumbleweed Park, Estrella Sailport, Olberg, Firebird Lake, Ak- Chin Village, Sacaton and Santan. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS Blowing dust brings reduced visibility, leading to dangerous driving conditions. If driving, avoid blowing dust if possible. If caught in dense blowing dust, pull off the road, turn off your lights and keep your foot off the brake.
Flash Flood Warning issued for Apache by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-16 17:08:00 PDT Expires: 2022-08-16 20:15:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Remain alert for flooding even in locations not receiving rain. Normally dry washes, slot canyons and creeks can become raging killer currents in a matter of minutes, even from distant rainfall. Target Area: Apache The National Weather Service in Flagstaff has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Apache County in northeastern Arizona * Until 815 PM MST. * At 505 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across a large area west of Window Rock towards Ganado and south past Wide Ruins. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Life-threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life-threatening flash flooding of low-water crossings, creeks, normally dry washes and roads. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Klagetoh, Wide Ruins, Pine Springs, Hubbell Trading Post National Historic Site, Kinlichee Chapter House, and Ganado. This includes the following highways State Route 264 between mile markers 445 and 468. Highway 191 between mile markers 376 and 411. This includes the following creeks, washes and rivers Burntwater Wash, Fish Wash, Burnt Piqon Wash, Red Clay Wash, Dead Wash, West Fork Black Creek, Wide Ruin Wash, Lone Tule Wash, Sage House Wash, Black Soil Wash, Oak Ridge Wash, Bent Knee Wash, Big Dam Wash, Kinlichee Creek, Puerco River, Ruin Wash and Pueblo Colorado Wash. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
Special Weather Statement issued for Angelina, Nacogdoches, San Augustine by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-17 18:55:00 CDT Expires: 2022-08-17 19:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Angelina; Nacogdoches; San Augustine Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southeastern Nacogdoches, southeastern Angelina and southern San Augustine Counties through 745 PM CDT At 714 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 7 miles south of Huntington to 6 miles east of Etoile. Movement was southeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Huntington, Zavalla, Broaddus, Shawnee and Dolan. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Riverside by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-16 13:40:00 PDT Expires: 2022-08-16 14:30:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Riverside The National Weather Service in Phoenix has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Riverside County in southern California * Until 230 PM PDT. * At 140 PM PDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Cottonwood Visitor, or 8 miles northwest of Chiriaco Summit, moving northwest at 5 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Chiriaco Summit and Cottonwood Visitor. This includes CA Interstate 10 between mile markers 74 and 102. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Special Weather Statement issued for Sonoran Desert Natl Monument by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-16 13:52:00 PDT Expires: 2022-08-16 14:45:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Sonoran Desert Natl Monument A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of Maricopa County through 245 PM MST At 211 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 15 miles northwest of Kaka, or 23 miles northeast of Ajo. This storm was nearly stationary. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of Maricopa County. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
Heat Advisory issued for Northwest Blue Mountains by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-18 21:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-08-19 23:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Northwest Blue Mountains HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT FRIDAY * WHAT...High temperatures up to 95 on Friday. * WHERE...In Washington, Northwest Blue Mountains. In Oregon, Ochoco-John Day Highlands, Northern Blue Mountains of Oregon, Southern Blue Mountains of Oregon and Wallowa County. * WHEN...Until 11 PM PDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur.
High Surf Warning issued for Manua, Swains Island, Tutuila and Aunuu by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-17 22:25:00 SST Expires: 2022-08-18 10:30:00 SST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Residents in vulnerable locations may experience flooding. Some roads in vulnerable, low-lying areas may be closed from floodwaters. Stay tuned to local officials for any road closures or evacuations. Anyone in low-lying areas and vulnerable areas could be swept out to sea and face significant injury or death. Target Area: Manua; Swains Island; Tutuila and Aunuu A High Surf Warning has been extended through Thursday * WHAT...Surf of 15 to 18 feet * WHERE...South and east facing shores of all islands. * WHEN...through Thursday * IMPACTS...Moderate. Expect ocean water occasionally sweeping across beaches, very strong breaking waves, and strong longshore and potentially deadly rip currents. Some strong coastal erosion is likely. Very large waves may bring some ocean debris onto roadways, impact small harbors, and make navigating the harbor channel dangerous. Lapataiga mo galu matua maualuluga Ofisa o le tau Pago Pago AS 1025 PO ASO LULU AUKUSO 17 2022 ...O loo faaauau le Lapataiga mo Galu maualuluga * MAFUAAGA...Galu maualuluga e 15 i le 18 futu * NOFOAGA AAFIA...Talafatai i saute ma sasa`e o le atunuu * TAIMI...seia oo i le Aso Tofi. * AAFIAGA...E matua maualuluga galu e fafati i aau ma le matafaga faapea le malolosi o le aave o le sami. E ono iai sologa i nofoaga tumatafaga. E mafai foi ona aafia nofoaga tulata i matafaga e pei o auala ma uafu ona o le maualuluga o le sami. FAUTUAGA/TAPENAGA E ono lolovaia laufanua tu-lata i matafaga ma nofoaga aafia gofie. E ono tapunia auala e lata i matafaga ona o aafiaga o le maualuluga o galu. Fa`autagia lapata`iga mo auala tapunia fa`apea le aga`i ese mai lou nofoaga. O lapataiga mo galu maualuluga e faailoa mai ai le malolosi ma le tetele o galu o le a aafia ai gataifale ma matafaga, ma o le a malolosi aave o le sami e ono solo ai nisi o vaega o le matafaga. Faiva po o le ona o le siisii o tulaga o sami ma galu, e le tatau i le au fai mamalu lautele ona fagogota pe maimoa i galu. O i latou i le matafaga, e mafai ona maua faafuaseia e galu.
Flood Warning issued for McMullen by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-19 08:15:00 CDT Expires: 2022-08-19 23:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/crp. Target Area: McMullen The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Texas Nueces River Near Tilden affecting McMullen County. For the Nueces River...including Tilden, Three Rivers...Major flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Major flooding is occurring and major flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Nueces River Near Tilden. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 20.0 feet, Major flooding below Cotulla to below Tilden occurs, and cuts off extensive portions of the flood plain, requiring wholesale evacuation of livestock from the area. Roads and bridges near the river flood severely. Hunting cabins, pump jacks, tank batteries, irrigation pumps and any equipment in low areas near the river flood. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 7:30 AM CDT Friday the stage was 22.7 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to crest just below 23.0 feet this afternoon. The river will then continue a slow fall but remain above flood stage for the next several days. - Flood stage is 14.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Fld Observed Forecasts (7 am) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Sat Sun Mon Tue Wed Nueces River Tilden 14.0 22.7 Fri 7 am 22.2 20.7 18.8 17.1 15.2
Flood Advisory issued for Baldwin, Clarke, Mobile, Washington by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-19 08:28:00 CDT Expires: 2022-08-19 11:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Baldwin; Clarke; Mobile; Washington The National Weather Service in Mobile has issued a * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Northwestern Baldwin County in southwestern Alabama South Central Clarke County in southwestern Alabama Northern Mobile County in southwestern Alabama Southern Washington County in southwestern Alabama Northeastern George County in southeastern Mississippi Southeastern Greene County in southeastern Mississippi * Until 1130 AM CDT. * At 828 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Up to 3 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Citronelle, Lucedale, Gulfcrest, Deer Park, Calvert, Mount Vernon, McIntosh, Movico, Chestang, Fairford, Sims Chapel, Malcolm, Lambert Grove, Scoutshire Woods, Chastang, Fort Stoddard, Lambert, Bucks, Sidney and Russell. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 3 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
Evacuation Immediate issued for Spokane by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-17 13:31:00 PDT Expires: 2022-08-17 19:31:00 PDT Target Area: Spokane Evacuation Immediate The following message is transmitted at the request of SCFD3. LEVEL 3 EVACUATION... LEAVE NOW! Spokane County Fire District 3 is working a brush fire on Highway 195. Those living from Excelsior on the South... Degray on the West... Hangman Creek on the East... Mullen Hill where it meets 195 at the North. Monitor phone and media for more information.
Severe Weather Statement issued for Upshur, Wood by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-17 18:55:00 CDT Expires: 2022-08-17 19:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Upshur; Wood A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 730 PM CDT FOR NORTHEASTERN SMITH...SOUTHEASTERN WOOD AND SOUTHWESTERN UPSHUR COUNTIES At 654 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Big Sandy, or 10 miles west of Gladewater, moving southeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Big Sandy and Winona. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Tornado Warning issued for Horry by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-19 08:34:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-19 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Horry The National Weather Service in Wilmington has issued a * Tornado Warning for South central Horry County in northeastern South Carolina * Until 900 AM EDT. * At 834 AM EDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over Socastee, moving northeast at 10 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * This dangerous storm will be near Springmaid Pier and Socastee around 855 AM EDT. Myrtle Beach, Myrtle Beach Airport, Red Hill and Forestbrook around 900 AM EDT. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN
Special Weather Statement issued for Hancock, Pearl River by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-19 08:28:00 CDT Expires: 2022-08-19 10:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Hancock; Pearl River A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern St. Tammany Parish, northwestern Hancock and southwestern Pearl River Counties through 1000 AM CDT At 937 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Pearl River, or 8 miles south of Picayune, moving northeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Slidell, Picayune, Pearl River, Stennis Space Center, Bush and Slidell Airport. This includes the following Interstates Interstate 10 in Louisiana between mile markers 267 and 273. Interstate 10 in Mississippi between mile markers 1 and 8. Interstate 12 between mile markers 82 and 84. Interstate 59 in Louisiana between mile markers 1 and 11. Interstate 59 in Mississippi between mile markers 1 and 14. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
Special Weather Statement issued for Clay, Marshall, Riley, Washington by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-19 08:19:00 CDT Expires: 2022-08-19 08:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Clay; Marshall; Riley; Washington A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern Riley, northeastern Clay, southeastern Washington and southwestern Marshall Counties through 845 AM CDT At 818 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 6 miles southeast of Linn, moving southeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of northwestern Riley, northeastern Clay, southeastern Washington and southwestern Marshall Counties. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
Special Weather Statement issued for Northern St. Tammany, Southeast St. Tammany by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-19 09:15:00 CDT Expires: 2022-08-19 09:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Northern St. Tammany; Southeast St. Tammany; Southwestern St. Tammany A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of central St. Tammany Parish, southwestern Hancock and southwestern Pearl River Counties through 945 AM CDT At 914 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Lacombe, or near Slidell, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Slidell, Picayune, Pearl River, Lacombe, Pearlington and Slidell Airport. This includes the following Interstates Interstate 10 in Louisiana between mile markers 264 and 273. Interstate 10 in Mississippi near mile marker 1. Interstate 12 between mile markers 71 and 84. Interstate 59 in Louisiana between mile markers 1 and 11. Interstate 59 in Mississippi between mile markers 1 and 2. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
Flood Warning issued for Gallatin, Wayne, White by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-19 11:17:00 CDT Expires: 2022-08-19 23:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. Target Area: Gallatin; Wayne; White The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Illinois Little Wabash River at Carmi affecting White, Wayne and Gallatin Counties. .The river continues falling slowly, and is forecast to drop below flood stage today. For the Little Wabash River...including Carmi...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE THIS EVENING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Little Wabash River at Carmi. * WHEN...Until late this evening. * IMPACTS...At 27.0 feet, The inundation of county roads begins. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 10:30 AM CDT Friday the stage was 27.4 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage late this afternoon and continue falling to 15.7 feet Friday morning. - Flood stage is 27.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Special Weather Statement issued for Coastal Calhoun, Coastal Refugio, Inland Calhoun by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-19 08:15:00 CDT Expires: 2022-08-19 13:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Coastal Calhoun; Coastal Refugio; Inland Calhoun; Inland Refugio A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern Calhoun and northeastern Refugio Counties through 145 PM CDT At 111 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Tivoli, or 9 miles northwest of Seadrift, moving northeast at 10 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Green Lake, Tivoli, Long Mott and Austwell. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
Beach Hazards Statement issued for Mason, Oceana by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-19 10:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-19 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Remain out of the water to avoid hazardous swimming conditions and do not venture out on piers. Please check with your local authorities on potential beach closures. Target Area: Mason; Oceana BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...High wave action, strong currents, and dangerous swimming conditions expected. Piers may be heavily swamped by waves. * WHERE...Mason and Oceana counties. * WHEN...Until 8 PM EDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Strong currents can pull swimmers into deeper water and high waves can sweep people off piers. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...South winds will result in dangerously high waves near the beaches north of Whitehall into early this evening. Wind and waves should become safe by late evening.
Flash Flood Watch issued for Canyonlands, Natural Bridges, La Sal and Abajo Mountains by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-19 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-08-19 22:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Canyonlands, Natural Bridges; La Sal and Abajo Mountains FLASH FLOOD WATCH FOR THE PACK CREEK FIRE BURN AREA REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Flash flooding and debris flows caused by excessive rainfall continue to be possible over the Pack Creek Fire Burn Area. * WHERE...A portion of southeast Utah, including the following areas, Canyonlands/Natural Bridges and La Sal and Abajo Mountains. * WHEN...Until 10 PM MDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Heavy rainfall over the Pack Creek Fire Burn Area is expected up to and during the period of the watch. Residents near the Pack Creek Fire Burn Area should prepare for potential flooding impacts. Be sure to stay up to date with information from local authorities. Heavy rainfall could trigger flash flooding of low-lying areas, urbanized street flooding, and debris flows in and near recent wildfire burn scars. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - National Weather Service Meteorologists are monitoring the potential for heavy rainfall over the Pack Creek Fire Burn Area, which may lead to flash flooding and debris flows.
