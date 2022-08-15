Read full article on original website
Guess The South Dakota Town Named ‘Worst To Visit’ In US
It's always exciting when you're traveling to a new state. You experience new cities, food, and attractions for the first time. Unfortunately, some travelers do not think that some cities are all that great. A recent article even describes 40 cities in the United States that are simply the worst to visit.
Wessington Springs man gets life in prison in 2021 homicide
WESSINGTON SPRINGS, S.D. (KELO) — A Wessington Springs man was sentenced to life in the state penitentiary in a first degree manslaughter case. In October of last year, 39-year-old Mitch Caffee forced his way into 90-year-old Lorraine Redmann’s home and shot her in the head. He initially claimed it was an accident.
