Read full article on original website
Related
Washington Examiner
SEE IT: Mike Tyson in wheelchair weeks after claiming his death is ‘coming close’
Mike Tyson was seen being wheeled through Miami International Airport on Tuesday after recently saying his “expiration date is coming close.”. The former heavyweight champion has dealt with back problems recently and was spotted in July walking with a cane in New York City. "He's dealing with a sciatica...
ETOnline.com
Lauren London Gives Beautiful Tribute to Nipsey Hussle at Late Rapper's Walk of Fame Ceremony
Lauren London honored her late partner, Nipsey Hussle, on Monday during his Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony. For the special event, which took place on what would have been the “Racks in the Middle” rapper’s 37th birthday, the actress gave a speech in his honor. “I think...
Hypebae
Nike Set to Release Air More Uptempo Slides
Nike is back in the business of making headlines with the announcement of the Air More Uptempo Slides. As an addition to the collection, the Swoosh has transformed the classic ’90s basketball style into a pair of slides. The design pays homage to NBA veteran Scottie Pippen’s Air More...
5 Fun Places to Visit in Los Angeles
Los Angeles has become one of the most popular cities in the world. With its unique culture, diverse population, and exciting nightlife, Los Angeles is an ideal place to visit. Here are five places to go in LA.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
The author of “Cult Classic” dishes on her deeply New York novel
New York is very much not dead, but it is indeed a ghost town. The city is steeped in history, and if you’ve lived here long enough, it’s probably rare you walk a few blocks and don’t reflect on which banks used to be cool bars and which buildings you used to visit your ex at and which corner—well, you get it. It’s a city of infinite possibility and stacked memories, a place where, at any time, you can be struck with a powerful reminiscence and equally as likely run into someone completely random and out of context.
Get chauffeured in a golf cart at this 10-course dining event in Brooklyn
Ten of New York’s hottest restaurants—including several on our best restaurants list—are teaming up for a new, two-night drive-thru tasting event in Brooklyn next month featuring golf cart chauffeurs and a 10-course tasting menu under the stars. Dishes at The Resy Drive-Thru New York event include Bonnie’s...
Time Out New York
New York City, NY
2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
390K+
Views
ABOUT
The very best news, events, food & drink, art, culture, film, music and more from the city.https://www.timeout.com
Comments / 1