NBA

Hypebae

Nike Set to Release Air More Uptempo Slides

Nike is back in the business of making headlines with the announcement of the Air More Uptempo Slides. As an addition to the collection, the Swoosh has transformed the classic ’90s basketball style into a pair of slides. The design pays homage to NBA veteran Scottie Pippen’s Air More...
Becca C

5 Fun Places to Visit in Los Angeles

Los Angeles has become one of the most popular cities in the world. With its unique culture, diverse population, and exciting nightlife, Los Angeles is an ideal place to visit. Here are five places to go in LA.
Time Out New York

The author of “Cult Classic” dishes on her deeply New York novel

New York is very much not dead, but it is indeed a ghost town. The city is steeped in history, and if you’ve lived here long enough, it’s probably rare you walk a few blocks and don’t reflect on which banks used to be cool bars and which buildings you used to visit your ex at and which corner—well, you get it. It’s a city of infinite possibility and stacked memories, a place where, at any time, you can be struck with a powerful reminiscence and equally as likely run into someone completely random and out of context.
