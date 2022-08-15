Read full article on original website
asheville.com
State Awards $30M in Grants to Expand Internet Access in 11 North Carolina Counties
More than 13,000 households and 582 businesses across North Carolina are set to receive access to high-speed internet thanks to more than $30.8 million in grants. The N.C. Department of Information Technology’s (NCDIT) awarded the following Growing Rural Economies with Access to Technology (GREAT) grants to expand broadband infrastructure:
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Five development options presented to New Hanover commissioners at west bank work session
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — New Hanover County Board of Commissioners are taking a long, hard look at the future of the western bank of the Cape Fear River. During a work session on Thursday, staff shared five different development scenarios. Conservation. This is the most restrictive option...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Brunswick town Fort Anderson to receive federal preservation grant
RALEIGH, NC – A North Carolina state historic site, one of the earliest places of American Revolutionary War resistance against the British, was recently selected to receive federal preservation grant funding. Brunswick Town Fort Anderson State Historic Site in Winnabow, N.C., will receive a $500,000 grant through the Semiquincentennial Grant Program commemorating the 250th anniversary of the founding of the United States.
thecentersquare.com
Pilot Medicaid program in North Carolina provides free food for participants
(The Center Square) — In about a third of North Carolina counties, certain residents on Medicaid are receiving free food and other services with their health coverage through a pilot program funded by the federal government. And while the effort is helping some struggling with medical issues and rising...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
New Hanover County transportation sales tax to be on 2022 election ballot
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) –County residents will be voting on a sales tax increase in the upcoming November election. The current sales tax rate in New Hanover County is 7%. If residents vote in favor of an increase, the rate would go up to 7.25%. The quarter-cent increase...
ncconstructionnews.com
Port City Logistics to build $16 million facility in Wilmington
Port City Logistics is building a $16 million high velocity transload facility in Wilmington. “We are delighted to welcome Port City Logistics to New Hanover County, North Carolina,” Gov. Roy Cooper said in a statement. “When companies are ready to connect with global markets, they are drawn to our state because of our workforce, excellent transportation network, and attractive quality of life.”
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Local club paddling entire NC coastline to raise clean water awareness
WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, NC (WWAY) — The Wrightsville Beach Outrigger Canoe Club (WBOCC) is teaming up with the North Carolina Coastal Federation to paddle the entire coastline of North Carolina. The three-year We The Water initiative aims to advocate for clean water, empower local communities, bring awareness of contamination and...
bladenonline.com
Southeastern Carolina Crossroads is an addiction rehabilitation facility in Bladen County, the treatment center is a huge asset to Southeastern North Carolina.
Recently, one resident, D. Smith, gave witness to his restoration story at SCC. In an email he stated, “I have been asked to share how God has shown up in my life in the 12+ months since I have been at Carolina Crossroads, and I am happy to do so. Everything lost due to my drug use and subsequent arrest, has been restored to me. God has provided for every financial need and has saw me through all my legal issues. I am now legally FREE!”
obxtoday.com
Eastern N.C. free and charitable clinics set to receive $3.1 million in state funding to provide care for uninsured and underserved
More than $3.1 million in COVID-relief funding is beginning to flow to 19 free and charitable clinics in Eastern North Carolina that provide primary care, behavioral, dental and other health care services to uninsured and underserved residents. The money is part of a $15 million appropriation approved by the N.C....
Can you pronounce the names of these North Carolina places?
HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — The Tar Heel State is a vibrant and diverse place with a little slice of paradise for everyone to enjoy, whether you prefer the beauty of the mountains or the sandy shores of the coastline. With that diversity, comes a wild variety of names, some of which may be pronounced […]
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Governor Cooper orders flags to half-staff in honor of NCDOT worker killed
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — All North Carolina flags at state facilities have been ordered to fly at half-staff from sunrise to sunset on Saturday. Governor Roy Cooper made the announcement today in honor of NCDOT employee Anna Bradshaw. Bradshaw was killed last week while helping clean up debris and...
WECT
Brunswick Regional Water District closed after Leland and Belville H2Go legal battle concludes
SBI investigating after S.W.AT. team officer’s weapon discharges, injures person. One dead, one injured in Chadbourn shooting, police and SBI investigating. One dead, one injured in Chadbourn shooting, police and SBI investigating. New Hanover County commissioners discuss future of West Bank of Cape Fear River across from Downtown Wilmington.
WECT
U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service seeks to protect southeastern N.C. species, efforts aimed at Brunswick, New Hanover counties
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - On Aug. 17, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service proposed to list the magnific ramshorn snail as an endangered species. Historically, the snail has only been documented within four sites located in the lower Cape Fear River Basin. Per the announcement, recent observations have failed to locate any magnificent ramshorn snails at these sites.
spectrumlocalnews.com
Better rail service for North Carolina and the Southeast? State working on the ‘missing link’
SANFORD, N.C. — An Amtrak train bound for Raleigh passes through downtown Sanford twice a day. Freight trains rumble through the city several times each day. But Sanford, about 45 minutes southwest of Raleigh, hasn’t had passenger rail service for more than 50 years, according to the city's mayor-elect.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Brunswick County teachers learning skills to keep themselves, students safe in emergency
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — With the first day of classes just over a week away, teachers with three schools around Brunswick County spent time recently learning valuable skills. Coastal Training Division led the event, providing teachers information on how to keep themselves and their students safe in the...
whqr.org
A visit to Good Shepherd's Lakeside, as Wilmington considers a new land donation for housing
Good Shepherd’s Liz Carbone, gave WHQR a tour of Lakeside Reserve, a permanent supportive housing complex next to Greenfield Lake. Its baby blue and navy buildings are flanked by rocking chairs where a couple of residents are sitting. WHQR's Kelly Kenoyer, described the scene, “it's just very peaceful. You...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Multimedia Account Executive- 520
WWAY-TV, located in Leland, NC, is seeking an enthusiastic, highly motivated candidate to build a career as a multimedia marketing Account Executive, selling television advertising, digital advertising, and promotional event sponsorships to local businesses in the Wilmington / Cape Fear Region. Your responsibilities will include:. Sales: Business to business outside...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
New Hanover County Fire Rescue earns international accreditation
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — New Hanover County Fire Rescue (NHCFR) has been recognized for their work to keep residents safe around the area. The group has received Accredited Agency status with the Commission on Fire Accreditation International (CFAI) for meeting the rigorous criteria established through the CFAI’s voluntary self-assessment and accreditation program.
