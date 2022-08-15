ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Hanover County, NC

asheville.com

State Awards $30M in Grants to Expand Internet Access in 11 North Carolina Counties

More than 13,000 households and 582 businesses across North Carolina are set to receive access to high-speed internet thanks to more than $30.8 million in grants. The N.C. Department of Information Technology’s (NCDIT) awarded the following Growing Rural Economies with Access to Technology (GREAT) grants to expand broadband infrastructure:
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Brunswick town Fort Anderson to receive federal preservation grant

RALEIGH, NC – A North Carolina state historic site, one of the earliest places of American Revolutionary War resistance against the British, was recently selected to receive federal preservation grant funding. Brunswick Town Fort Anderson State Historic Site in Winnabow, N.C., will receive a $500,000 grant through the Semiquincentennial Grant Program commemorating the 250th anniversary of the founding of the United States.
thecentersquare.com

Pilot Medicaid program in North Carolina provides free food for participants

(The Center Square) — In about a third of North Carolina counties, certain residents on Medicaid are receiving free food and other services with their health coverage through a pilot program funded by the federal government. And while the effort is helping some struggling with medical issues and rising...
ncconstructionnews.com

Port City Logistics to build $16 million facility in Wilmington

Port City Logistics is building a $16 million high velocity transload facility in Wilmington. “We are delighted to welcome Port City Logistics to New Hanover County, North Carolina,” Gov. Roy Cooper said in a statement. “When companies are ready to connect with global markets, they are drawn to our state because of our workforce, excellent transportation network, and attractive quality of life.”
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Local club paddling entire NC coastline to raise clean water awareness

WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, NC (WWAY) — The Wrightsville Beach Outrigger Canoe Club (WBOCC) is teaming up with the North Carolina Coastal Federation to paddle the entire coastline of North Carolina. The three-year We The Water initiative aims to advocate for clean water, empower local communities, bring awareness of contamination and...
bladenonline.com

Southeastern Carolina Crossroads is an addiction rehabilitation facility in Bladen County, the treatment center is a huge asset to Southeastern North Carolina.

Recently, one resident, D. Smith, gave witness to his restoration story at SCC. In an email he stated, “I have been asked to share how God has shown up in my life in the 12+ months since I have been at Carolina Crossroads, and I am happy to do so. Everything lost due to my drug use and subsequent arrest, has been restored to me. God has provided for every financial need and has saw me through all my legal issues. I am now legally FREE!”
obxtoday.com

Eastern N.C. free and charitable clinics set to receive $3.1 million in state funding to provide care for uninsured and underserved

More than $3.1 million in COVID-relief funding is beginning to flow to 19 free and charitable clinics in Eastern North Carolina that provide primary care, behavioral, dental and other health care services to uninsured and underserved residents. The money is part of a $15 million appropriation approved by the N.C....
FOX8 News

Can you pronounce the names of these North Carolina places?

HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — The Tar Heel State is a vibrant and diverse place with a little slice of paradise for everyone to enjoy, whether you prefer the beauty of the mountains or the sandy shores of the coastline. With that diversity, comes a wild variety of names, some of which may be pronounced […]
WECT

U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service seeks to protect southeastern N.C. species, efforts aimed at Brunswick, New Hanover counties

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - On Aug. 17, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service proposed to list the magnific ramshorn snail as an endangered species. Historically, the snail has only been documented within four sites located in the lower Cape Fear River Basin. Per the announcement, recent observations have failed to locate any magnificent ramshorn snails at these sites.
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Multimedia Account Executive- 520

WWAY-TV, located in Leland, NC, is seeking an enthusiastic, highly motivated candidate to build a career as a multimedia marketing Account Executive, selling television advertising, digital advertising, and promotional event sponsorships to local businesses in the Wilmington / Cape Fear Region. Your responsibilities will include:. Sales: Business to business outside...
WWAY NewsChannel 3

New Hanover County Fire Rescue earns international accreditation

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — New Hanover County Fire Rescue (NHCFR) has been recognized for their work to keep residents safe around the area. The group has received Accredited Agency status with the Commission on Fire Accreditation International (CFAI) for meeting the rigorous criteria established through the CFAI’s voluntary self-assessment and accreditation program.
