ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montrose, MN

Comments / 0

Related
krwc1360.com

Susan Bodin

Age 72 of Waverly, formerly of Hopkins, passed away August 16th. A visitation will be held Sunday, August 21st from 1 to 2 PM, with a Prayer Service at 2, at The Peterson Chapel in Buffalo. A Celebration of Life for Susan Bodin will follow at Huikko’s in Buffalo. Arrangements were made with the Peterson Chapel in Buffalo. Online condolences may be made at; www.thepetersonchapel.com.
WAVERLY, MN
krwc1360.com

Duane Craig Burkstrand

Age 72 of Cokato, passed away August 12th. Memorial Services for Duane Burkstrand will be held Wednesday, August 24th at 3 PM at the Swanson-Peterson Funeral Home in Cokato. A reception will follow at 5 PM at the Howard Lake American Legion. Arrangements were made with the Swanson-Peterson Funeral Home of Cokato. Online information available at; www.swansonpeterson.com.
COKATO, MN
krwc1360.com

Jena M. Bevens

Age 44 of Rockford, passed away August 12th. Funeral Services for Jena Bevens will be held Monday, August 22nd at 2 PM, with visitation one hour prior, at Buffalo Evangelical Covenant Church in Buffalo. Reception to follow at the church. Private Family Interment at Swedish Mission Cemetery in Buffalo. Arrangements were made with the Peterson Chapel in Buffalo. Online condolences may be made at; www.thepetersonchapel.com.
ROCKFORD, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Maple Lake, MN
Obituaries
Minnesota State
Minnesota Obituaries
City
Montrose, MN
City
Maple Lake, MN
krwc1360.com

Multiple Departments Battle St. Michael Fire

Fire crews from St. Michael, Albertville and Hanover were on site to battle a large structure fire in St. Michael this morning (Wednesday). The fire broke out around around 9:30 AM at the same property that was the scene of an armed standoff with law enforcement in St. Michael earlier this summer. The home in the 500 block of Central Avenue West is owned by the Brandon Gardas family.
SAINT MICHAEL, MN
krwc1360.com

11th Annual “Gearhead Get-Together” Saturday in Maple Lake

(graphic: gear-headgettogether.com) Gearheads from throughout the region and state will gather in Maple Lake Saturday for the 11th Annual “Gearhead Get-Together.”. The event is a celebration of everything automotive, and just about any vehicle or invention run by a motor from vintage right up to the present. Scott Chantland...
MAPLE LAKE, MN
krwc1360.com

Two Die in Head-on Crash Friday in Wright County

Two people died in a head-on traffic crash that happened Friday evening in Wright County. The Wright County Sheriff’s Department reports that just before 10 PM, two passenger cars collided on Wright County Road 3, near the intersection of County Road 30 in Stockholm Township, south of Cokato. Officials...
IN THIS ARTICLE

Comments / 0

Community Policy