Fire crews from St. Michael, Albertville and Hanover were on site to battle a large structure fire in St. Michael this morning (Wednesday). The fire broke out around around 9:30 AM at the same property that was the scene of an armed standoff with law enforcement in St. Michael earlier this summer. The home in the 500 block of Central Avenue West is owned by the Brandon Gardas family.

SAINT MICHAEL, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO