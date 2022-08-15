Read full article on original website
Susan Bodin
Age 72 of Waverly, formerly of Hopkins, passed away August 16th. A visitation will be held Sunday, August 21st from 1 to 2 PM, with a Prayer Service at 2, at The Peterson Chapel in Buffalo. A Celebration of Life for Susan Bodin will follow at Huikko’s in Buffalo. Arrangements were made with the Peterson Chapel in Buffalo. Online condolences may be made at; www.thepetersonchapel.com.
Duane Craig Burkstrand
Age 72 of Cokato, passed away August 12th. Memorial Services for Duane Burkstrand will be held Wednesday, August 24th at 3 PM at the Swanson-Peterson Funeral Home in Cokato. A reception will follow at 5 PM at the Howard Lake American Legion. Arrangements were made with the Swanson-Peterson Funeral Home of Cokato. Online information available at; www.swansonpeterson.com.
Jena M. Bevens
Age 44 of Rockford, passed away August 12th. Funeral Services for Jena Bevens will be held Monday, August 22nd at 2 PM, with visitation one hour prior, at Buffalo Evangelical Covenant Church in Buffalo. Reception to follow at the church. Private Family Interment at Swedish Mission Cemetery in Buffalo. Arrangements were made with the Peterson Chapel in Buffalo. Online condolences may be made at; www.thepetersonchapel.com.
Funeral Services Today (Friday) for Michael Wolford, Killed in Recent Head-on Traffic Crash
A Litchfield man who was a longtime resident of Winsted will be remembered at a funeral Mass today in Winsted. 39-year-old Michael Wolford was one of two men who died in a head-on traffic crash last Friday evening, August 12th in Stockholm Township, south of Cokato. The Wright County Sheriff’s...
Multiple Departments Battle St. Michael Fire
Fire crews from St. Michael, Albertville and Hanover were on site to battle a large structure fire in St. Michael this morning (Wednesday). The fire broke out around around 9:30 AM at the same property that was the scene of an armed standoff with law enforcement in St. Michael earlier this summer. The home in the 500 block of Central Avenue West is owned by the Brandon Gardas family.
11th Annual “Gearhead Get-Together” Saturday in Maple Lake
(graphic: gear-headgettogether.com) Gearheads from throughout the region and state will gather in Maple Lake Saturday for the 11th Annual “Gearhead Get-Together.”. The event is a celebration of everything automotive, and just about any vehicle or invention run by a motor from vintage right up to the present. Scott Chantland...
St. Cloud Woman Injured in SUV vs. Commercial Vehicle Crash in Clearwater Township
One person was injured when an SUV and a commercial vehicle collided Wednesday afternoon in Clearwater Township. The Wright County Sheriff’s Office reports the crash happened around 5 PM near the intersection of Wright County Road 7 Northwest and 160th Street Northwest. When deputies arrived on the scene, they...
Two Die in Head-on Crash Friday in Wright County
Two people died in a head-on traffic crash that happened Friday evening in Wright County. The Wright County Sheriff’s Department reports that just before 10 PM, two passenger cars collided on Wright County Road 3, near the intersection of County Road 30 in Stockholm Township, south of Cokato. Officials...
“Transit Authority” Presents a Tribute to the Music of Chicago Tonight (Thursday) at Buffalo Concert in the Park
The City of Buffalo’s Concert in the Park series continues tonight (Thursday). The free concert series is a popular part of the summer as residents and visitors relax at Sturges Park to enjoy music of all types at the city bandshell. Tonight, “Transit Authority,” the premier tribute band covering...
