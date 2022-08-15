ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waconia, MN

CBS Minnesota

Driver cited for hitting pedestrian bridge, prompting westbound Highway 62 closure

EDINA, Minn. -- The driver responsible for closing down the crosstown highway in the south metro this week is facing a ticket. On Tuesday, a truck driving westbound on Highway 62 clipped a pedestrian bridge, prompting a significant closure of the westbound lanes between Richfield and Edina. The Minnesota State Patrol says a 58-year-old Hutchinson man was driving the truck. Troopers cited him for not properly securing the metal bars he was hauling. Construction crews cut down part of the pedestrian bridge on Wednesday. The westbound lanes of Highway 62 have since reopened.The lanes were closed for more than a day. 
Southern Minnesota News

Crash at Highway 22 intersection leaves Mankato man fighting for his life

A Mankato man is fighting for his life following a crash at a Highway 22 intersection early Thursday morning. Charles Patrick Virkus, 38, was transported to North Memorial Hospital with life-threatening injuries. The Minnesota State Patrol says Virkus was westbound on Co Rd 101 in a Chevy Cruze, and a...
kduz.com

Fatal Crash near Silver Lake

Highway 7 was closed for several hours Thursday because of a fatal crash that happened west of Silver Lake. The State Patrol says it’s investigating a double fatality crash that occurred on Highway 7 at about 11am. Names and details have not been released at this time. MNDOT said...
Bring Me The News

Eagan man killed after crashing into traffic signal

An Eagan man was killed in a collision with a traffic light early Wednesday morning. The Minnesota State Patrol identified the man as 30-year-old Robert Anthony Holmquist, who it says was driving a Hyundai Elantra southbound on Hwy. 149 when he struck a traffic light pole at the intersection of Opperman Drive just after 2 a.m.
CBS Minnesota

Bring Me The News

Motorcyclist in collision with deer dies from injuries

A Princeton man has died from injuries he sustained when his motorcycle collided with a deer northwest of the Twin Cities. The incident happened on County Road 5 Northwest in Spencer Brook, southeast of Princeton, on Saturday afternoon. The rider, identified as 55-year-old Daniel Meade, suffered multiple blunt force injuries...
kduz.com

One Seriously Injured in Wright County Crash

A Maple Lake man was seriously injured in a crash near Clearwater Tuesday evening. The State Patrol says 63-year-old Peter Miessen was taken to St. Cloud Hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries. The Patrol says Miessen was driving his motorcycle south on Highway 24. A vehicle, driven by 67-year-old David...
krwc1360.com

Six Injured in Two-Vehicle Traffic Crash in Hollywood Township Sunday

The investigation is continuing into a two-vehicle traffic crash that happened early Sunday afternoon in Hollywood Township, leaving six people injured. Carver County Sheriff Jason Kamerud reports that the crash happened around 1:45 PM Sunday at the intersection of Carver County Roads 21 and 20 in Hollywood Township. Authorities say...
CBS Minnesota

krwc1360.com

Two Die in Head-on Crash Friday in Wright County

Two people died in a head-on traffic crash that happened Friday evening in Wright County. The Wright County Sheriff’s Department reports that just before 10 PM, two passenger cars collided on Wright County Road 3, near the intersection of County Road 30 in Stockholm Township, south of Cokato. Officials...
kchkradio.net

Teen driver crashes into parked payloader, killing 16-year-old passenger in Waconia

(BRING ME THE NEWS) – A car slammed into construction equipment in Waconia early Saturday morning, killing a 16-year-old passenger and injuring the 16-year-old driver. According to the Carver County Sheriff’s Office, the crash happened around 4:20 a.m. when a 16-year-old from Waconia driving a Toyota Camry northbound on Oak Ave. collided with payloader that was parked on the east side of the lane near Goldfinch Dr.
fox9.com

Driver trapped in Inver Grove Heights flash flooding rescued

INVER GROVE HEIGHTS, Minn. (FOX 9) - Police in Inver Grove Heights had to rescue a woman who got stuck in flash flooding Wednesday evening. A deluge dumped several inches of rain in the eastern Twin Cities metro in a matter of just a few hours. The Inver Grove Heights Police Department told FOX 9 officers had to rescue two people from their vehicles during the flash flooding, including Shae Leonhardt.
CBS News

Motorcyclist dies after hitting deer in central Minnesota

SPENCER BROOK, Minn. -- Officials say a central Minnesota motorcyclist died after hitting a deer Saturday afternoon. The Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office said 55-year-old Daniel Meade died of "complications of multiple blunt force injuries due to motorcycle-deer collision." The crash occurred on County Road 5 and Baugh Street in...
Southern Minnesota News

6 arrested; 1 suspect hospitalized after Mankato drug raid

Six people were arrested Wednesday and one of those suspects was hospitalized after a drug raid in Mankato’s Washinton Park area. Minnesota Valley Drug Task Force Commander Jeff Wersal said agents executed a search warrant at a residence on the 300 block of E Washington St Wednesday. The investigation...
CBS Minnesota

Man charged with arson for allegedly lighting SUV on fire in Northeast Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS -- A 22-year-old man is facing charges for allegedly lighting an SUV on fire that belonged to woman with whom he had a relationship. Kingston Sebastian Gaulden Jr., of Minneapolis, is charged in Hennepin County with one count of second-degree arson in connection to the Wednesday incident in Northeast Minneapolis. If convicted, he faces a maximum sentence of up to 10 years in prison. According to a criminal complaint, several people saw him drive on the 400 block of Harrison Street Northeast, where he parked the vehicle in the middle of the road, got out, lit something on fire, and threw...
fox9.com

2 suspects arrested after shooting in Prior Lake

PRIOR LAKE, Minn. (FOX 9) - Two people have been arrested after a shooting in Prior Lake early Wednesday, police said. The Prior Lake Police Department says two people, ages 24 and 25, were arrested and booked into jail on probable cause for reckless discharge of a firearm. According to...
