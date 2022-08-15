ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Eyewitness News

Sergeant saves man and dog from Long Island Sound

BRIDGEPORT, CT (WFSB) - A police sergeant in Bridgeport saved both a man and a dog from Long Island Sound on Thursday. Dispatchers received a 911 call just before 8 p.m. about a person in the water near the Seaside Park bathhouse. The call said a man was in the...
BRIDGEPORT, CT
Eyewitness News

Man dies following shooting outside restaurant in Waterbury

WATERBURY, CT
WATERBURY, CT
Eyewitness News

VIDEO: Waterbury police investigate city's 3rd homicide in the past week

WATERBURY, CT
WATERBURY, CT
Eyewitness News

Arrest made following last summer’s double deadly crash in Woodbridge

WOODBRIDGE, CT (WFSB) - A man from New Jersey was arrested in connection with a double deadly crash that happened in Woodbridge last summer, state police said. Juan Fernandez, 38, of Union City, NJ, was charged with transporting a child under the age of 5 without restraints, speeding, negligent homicide, failure to drive in a proper lane, risk of injury to a child, second-degree assault, and first-degree reckless endangerment.
WOODBRIDGE, CT
NBC Connecticut

Police Investigate Serious Crash in North Haven

Police are investigating a serious crash in the area of 753 Middletown Ave. in North Haven. Middletown Avenue is also Route 17. North Haven Police said a driver hit a tree around 1 a.m. and the accident reconstruction team responded. The road has reopened.
NORTH HAVEN, CT
Eyewitness News

State police detective suspended, assigned to administrative duties

MIDDLETOWN, CT (WFSB) - A detective with the Connecticut State Police was suspended earlier this week. According to state police, Michael O’Hara’s police powers were suspended as of Aug. 15 and he was assigned to administrative duties “pending the outcome of an active investigation.”. They have not...
MIDDLETOWN, CT
Eyewitness News

Motorcyclist killed in East Hartford crash

EAST HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A motorcyclist was killed in a crash in East Hartford on Thursday night. State police identified the victim as 51-year-old Glenn Pelletier of Plainville. Troopers said Pelletier was riding eastbound on Route 2 in the area of the exit 5 off ramp when he struck...
EAST HARTFORD, CT
Eyewitness News

VIDEO: Police 'use of force' data released

MANCHESTER, CT
MANCHESTER, CT
Eyewitness News

Students get ready at back-to-school rally in New Haven

NEW HAVEN, CT
NEW HAVEN, CT
Eyewitness News

Credit union in Hamden robbed

HAMDEN, CT (WFSB) - Police are searching for a woman accused of robbing a Hamden credit union on Wednesday. Authorities said the Connex Credit Union on Dixwell Avenue was robbed around 12:45 p.m. The female suspect passed a note to the teller that demanded money, said police. Nobody was hurt...
HAMDEN, CT
Eyewitness News

Two Connecticut men arrested in Springfield for attempting to steal car parts

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Two men from Connecticut were arrested in Springfield after firefighters saw them allegedly trying to steal car parts. Police said that around 4:45 p.m. Thursday, 32-year-old Stephen Baker and 33-year-old Timothy McDonald, both of Simsbury, were arrested on Wilbraham Road. They said prior to the arrests,...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
NBC Connecticut

SCSU Student Shot in New Haven

A Southern Connecticut State University student was shot in New Haven Thursday night and has been released from the hospital, according to school officials. School officials said police from the university and New Haven are investigating an attempted robbery at the corner of Fitch and Blake streets in which a Southern student was shot late Thursday night.
NEW HAVEN, CT
Eyewitness News

BREAKING: Security guard shot at the Buckland Hills Mall

MANCHESTER, CT
MANCHESTER, CT
Register Citizen

Police: Man arrested in woman’s East Haven fatal overdose

EAST HAVEN — Police have arrested a Meriden man who they say sold a 20-year-old woman the “lethal dose of fentanyl” that caused her 2021 death. Kvone West, 27, was arrested in Meriden Wednesday “without incident,” according to East Haven police. He was then taken to the East Haven Police Department, where he was charged with illegally selling narcotics and conspiracy to illegally sell narcotics, police said.
EAST HAVEN, CT
Register Citizen

Report: CT police used force against Black and Hispanic people at nearly twice the rate of white people

Connecticut police officers used force against Black and Hispanic people nearly twice as many times as they did against white people during a recent two-year period, according to a study released Thursday. The findings from the University of Connecticut’s Institute for Municipal and Regional Policy analyzed police use-of-force incidents reported...
CONNECTICUT STATE

