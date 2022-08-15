Read full article on original website
Related
Eyewitness News
Sergeant saves man and dog from Long Island Sound
BRIDGEPORT, CT (WFSB) - A police sergeant in Bridgeport saved both a man and a dog from Long Island Sound on Thursday. Dispatchers received a 911 call just before 8 p.m. about a person in the water near the Seaside Park bathhouse. The call said a man was in the...
Mother of Bridgeport teen who died in scooter accident wants to promote rider safety
The mother of a Bridgeport teenager who was killed in scooter accident in June spoke for the first time Thursday about her loss.
Eyewitness News
Man dies following shooting outside restaurant in Waterbury
Madison mom holds fentanyl awareness walk in New Haven this weekend. Madison mom holds fentanyl awareness walk in New Haven this weekend. Students get ready at back-to-school rally in New Haven. Updated: 7 hours ago. The school year is just around the corner. Ellington man sentenced for wife’s murder.
East Haven police charge Meriden man in connection to overdose death
EAST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – East Haven police charged a Meriden man in connection to the fatal overdose of a 20-year-old woman. On March 10 in 2021, police and fire officials were dispatched to a home on Rabbit Rock Road upon hearing the report of a possible overdose. Upon their arrival at the scene, officials […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
Eyewitness News
VIDEO: Waterbury police investigate city's 3rd homicide in the past week
DRONE 3 VIDEO: Security guard shot during shoplifting incident at Buckland Hills Mall. A security guard was shot during a shoplifting incident at the Buckland Hills Mall in Manchester on Friday. This is video from Drone 3 above the scene. Updated: 5 hours ago. Chief meteorologist Mark Dixon said we're...
Eyewitness News
Arrest made following last summer’s double deadly crash in Woodbridge
WOODBRIDGE, CT (WFSB) - A man from New Jersey was arrested in connection with a double deadly crash that happened in Woodbridge last summer, state police said. Juan Fernandez, 38, of Union City, NJ, was charged with transporting a child under the age of 5 without restraints, speeding, negligent homicide, failure to drive in a proper lane, risk of injury to a child, second-degree assault, and first-degree reckless endangerment.
NBC Connecticut
Police Investigate Serious Crash in North Haven
Police are investigating a serious crash in the area of 753 Middletown Ave. in North Haven. Middletown Avenue is also Route 17. North Haven Police said a driver hit a tree around 1 a.m. and the accident reconstruction team responded. The road has reopened.
Family alleges Yale-New Haven Hospital left man alone for 7 hours to die in hallway
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Yale-New Haven Hospital is facing a wrongful death lawsuit. The mother of a man who died at the hospital last year says the staff’s negligence cause the death of her son, William “Billy” Miller. Tina Darnstaedt says he was left alone for more than seven hours to die in a hallway. […]
Eyewitness News
State police detective suspended, assigned to administrative duties
MIDDLETOWN, CT (WFSB) - A detective with the Connecticut State Police was suspended earlier this week. According to state police, Michael O’Hara’s police powers were suspended as of Aug. 15 and he was assigned to administrative duties “pending the outcome of an active investigation.”. They have not...
Eyewitness News
Motorcyclist killed in East Hartford crash
EAST HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A motorcyclist was killed in a crash in East Hartford on Thursday night. State police identified the victim as 51-year-old Glenn Pelletier of Plainville. Troopers said Pelletier was riding eastbound on Route 2 in the area of the exit 5 off ramp when he struck...
Eyewitness News
VIDEO: Police 'use of force' data released
DRONE 3 VIDEO: Security guard shot during shoplifting incident at Buckland Hills Mall. A security guard was shot during a shoplifting incident at the Buckland Hills Mall in Manchester on Friday. This is video from Drone 3 above the scene. Updated: 6 hours ago. Chief meteorologist Mark Dixon said we're...
Eyewitness News
Students get ready at back-to-school rally in New Haven
Richard Dabate, who was found guilty back in May of murdering his wife Connie Dabate, was sentenced to 65 years in prison at court in Vernon. Police in Waterbury investigated the city's 3rd homicide in a week and its 10th of the year. 3 Cares gives back to teachers at...
Eyewitness News
Credit union in Hamden robbed
HAMDEN, CT (WFSB) - Police are searching for a woman accused of robbing a Hamden credit union on Wednesday. Authorities said the Connex Credit Union on Dixwell Avenue was robbed around 12:45 p.m. The female suspect passed a note to the teller that demanded money, said police. Nobody was hurt...
Eyewitness News
Two Connecticut men arrested in Springfield for attempting to steal car parts
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Two men from Connecticut were arrested in Springfield after firefighters saw them allegedly trying to steal car parts. Police said that around 4:45 p.m. Thursday, 32-year-old Stephen Baker and 33-year-old Timothy McDonald, both of Simsbury, were arrested on Wilbraham Road. They said prior to the arrests,...
NBC Connecticut
SCSU Student Shot in New Haven
A Southern Connecticut State University student was shot in New Haven Thursday night and has been released from the hospital, according to school officials. School officials said police from the university and New Haven are investigating an attempted robbery at the corner of Fitch and Blake streets in which a Southern student was shot late Thursday night.
Eyewitness News
BREAKING: Security guard shot at the Buckland Hills Mall
DRONE 3 VIDEO: Security guard shot during shoplifting incident at Buckland Hills Mall. A security guard was shot during a shoplifting incident at the Buckland Hills Mall in Manchester on Friday. This is video from Drone 3 above the scene. Updated: 7 hours ago. Chief meteorologist Mark Dixon said we're...
Register Citizen
Police: Man arrested in woman’s East Haven fatal overdose
EAST HAVEN — Police have arrested a Meriden man who they say sold a 20-year-old woman the “lethal dose of fentanyl” that caused her 2021 death. Kvone West, 27, was arrested in Meriden Wednesday “without incident,” according to East Haven police. He was then taken to the East Haven Police Department, where he was charged with illegally selling narcotics and conspiracy to illegally sell narcotics, police said.
Juveniles charged in Hartford playscape fire
Police in Hartford say it was two juveniles who were responsible for setting fire to a city playscape earlier this week, rendering it unusable.
Eyewitness News
CRIME TRACKER: Newington Police implement livestreaming to dispatch system
The school year is just around the corner. Man dies following shooting outside restaurant in Waterbury. A man was shot and later died following an incident at a restaurant in Waterbury. Ellington man sentenced for wife’s murder. Updated: 8 hours ago. A nearly 7-year-old murder case that made national...
Register Citizen
Report: CT police used force against Black and Hispanic people at nearly twice the rate of white people
Connecticut police officers used force against Black and Hispanic people nearly twice as many times as they did against white people during a recent two-year period, according to a study released Thursday. The findings from the University of Connecticut’s Institute for Municipal and Regional Policy analyzed police use-of-force incidents reported...
Comments / 4