Raritan, NJ

Raritan Township fire leaves three townhomes uninhabitable

By Suzanne Russell, MyCentralJersey.com
Home News Tribune | My Central Jersey
 4 days ago

RARITAN TOWNSHIP – Residents of three Chelsea Circle townhomes are temporarily displaced after a garage fire Saturday spread to seven connecting units and left three units uninhabitable.

All the residents were able to escape, but one resident suffered a minor injury, police said. Two firefighters were taken to Hunterdon Medical Center for evaluation, according to a Facebook post by the Flemington-Raritan First Aid and Rescue Squad.

Hunterdon County Communications received a 911 call around 2 p.m. Saturday about smoke coming from an attached residential garage on Chelsea Circle at the Flemington South Estates complex, police said.

Raritan Township police and firefighters responded to the area where they found a fire inside the garage of one of the attached townhomes, police said.

Police said the fire spread throughout the unit and into connecting units, impacting seven different units. Firefighters worked to get the fire under control, but three units were left uninhabitable, police said.

The Raritan Township Fire Marshal is investigating the cause of the fire, police said.

