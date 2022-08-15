ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
americanmilitarynews.com

Putin slams US, makes ‘doomed’ world prediction

Russian President Vladimir Putin faulted the U.S. for prolonging the fighting in Ukraine on Tuesday and predicted the world as the U.S. currently sees it is “doomed.”. In a Kremlin address, Putin said the U.S. and its North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) allies are “destroying the European security system.” He cited NATO expanding, moving weapons and forces eastward and ignoring Russian security concerns.
internationaltechnology.com

AKA AI Established an AI Robotics Data Center for Smart-Farming in Jeju, South Korea

AKA AI (hereinafter 'AKA') announced its recent expansion of AI business to the field of smart-farming and the consequent establishment of a new branch, Jeju data center. The Jeju data center focuses on the development of AI technology for implementation in manless farming environments. AKA's latest addition to its AI-vision...
internationaltechnology.com

DocSolid Releases Industry White Paper, "Digital Mailroom Best Practices for Governance and Security," at ILTACON

PHOENIX, AZ - (August 17, 2022) - DocSolid, the legal technology experts for enterprise scanning, workflow and paper reduction solutions, today announces the release of the industry white paper, "Digital Mailroom Best Practices for Governance and Security" at ILTACON. The white paper describes the security and governance risks law firms engage in when scanning sensitive client information contained in inbound daily mail and sending as email attachments, as well as provides a detailed best practice roadmap to eliminate these risks.
internationaltechnology.com

Else Nutrition Reports Strong 2Q2022 Financial Results with 44% revenue increase QoQ

VANCOUVER, BC, August 15, 2022 - ELSE NUTRITION HOLDINGS INC (BABY) (BABYF) (0YL.F) ("Else" or the "Company") the Plant-Based baby, toddler and children nutrition company, today reported second quarter 2022 financial results for the period ending June 30, 2022. The financial statements and MD&A are available on SEDAR under the Company's profile.
internationaltechnology.com

Musk: All People should be Chipped

The head of SpaceX and Tesla Elon Musk believes that all people on the planet should be chipped with a special chip in the head. He expressed this opinion in an article for the Chinese magazine China Cyberspace. In the text, he explained, among other things, why people should be chipped using his startup Neuralink.
internationaltechnology.com

Spatial Omics Solutions Market to Reach $587.2 Million by 2030

InsightAce Analytic Pvt. Ltd. announces the publication of a market research report titled "Global Spatial Omics Solutions Market By Application (Diagnosis, Translation Research, Drug Discovery And Development, Single Cell Analysis, Cell Biology And Other Applications), Solution Type (Instruments, Consumables And Services), Sample Analyzed (DNA, RNA, And Protein Samples), End-User Segment (Academic And Research Institutions, Biopharmaceutical And Biotechnological Companies, Contract Research Organizations And Other)- Trends, Industry Competition Analysis, Revenue and Forecast To 2030."
internationaltechnology.com

Shanghai: Shoppers throng exits at Ikea store amid COVID-19 lockdown

Shanghai [China], August 16 (ANI): Shangahi Ikea store saw panicked shoppers rushing for the exits after city health authorities on Saturday ordered the store to shutter down with shoppers inside after a close contact of a COVID-19 case was traced to the location. Multiple videos on social media showed customers...
internationaltechnology.com

Musk gives Manchester United fans hope

The billionaire entrepreneur later clarified it was a ?joke? and that he is ?not buying any sports teams?. Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk has vowed to buy the UK's Manchester United football club, kicking off a storm of speculation on social media as observers asked whether the pledge was sincere.
