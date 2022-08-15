Read full article on original website
FOXBusiness
Biden approves largest oil, gas lease sale in US history, steamrolls eco review with inflation bill
President Biden reinstated the largest oil and gas lease sale in U.S. history, essentially steamrolling the need for environmental review, by signing the Inflation Reduction Act into law on Tuesday. While the Inflation Reduction Act includes several green energy provisions opposed by the fossil fuel industry, the bill also orders...
Rugby gold medalist Ellia Green makes history as first Olympian to come out as a trans man
Ellia Green realized as a young child -- long before becoming an Olympic champion -- that a person’s identity and a gender assigned at birth can be very different things. Now, about 20 years later, one of the stars of Australia’s gold medal-winning women’s rugby sevens team at the 2016 Olympics has transitioned to male.
americanmilitarynews.com
Putin slams US, makes ‘doomed’ world prediction
Russian President Vladimir Putin faulted the U.S. for prolonging the fighting in Ukraine on Tuesday and predicted the world as the U.S. currently sees it is “doomed.”. In a Kremlin address, Putin said the U.S. and its North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) allies are “destroying the European security system.” He cited NATO expanding, moving weapons and forces eastward and ignoring Russian security concerns.
internationaltechnology.com
AKA AI Established an AI Robotics Data Center for Smart-Farming in Jeju, South Korea
AKA AI (hereinafter 'AKA') announced its recent expansion of AI business to the field of smart-farming and the consequent establishment of a new branch, Jeju data center. The Jeju data center focuses on the development of AI technology for implementation in manless farming environments. AKA's latest addition to its AI-vision...
internationaltechnology.com
DocSolid Releases Industry White Paper, "Digital Mailroom Best Practices for Governance and Security," at ILTACON
PHOENIX, AZ - (August 17, 2022) - DocSolid, the legal technology experts for enterprise scanning, workflow and paper reduction solutions, today announces the release of the industry white paper, "Digital Mailroom Best Practices for Governance and Security" at ILTACON. The white paper describes the security and governance risks law firms engage in when scanning sensitive client information contained in inbound daily mail and sending as email attachments, as well as provides a detailed best practice roadmap to eliminate these risks.
internationaltechnology.com
Else Nutrition Reports Strong 2Q2022 Financial Results with 44% revenue increase QoQ
VANCOUVER, BC, August 15, 2022 - ELSE NUTRITION HOLDINGS INC (BABY) (BABYF) (0YL.F) ("Else" or the "Company") the Plant-Based baby, toddler and children nutrition company, today reported second quarter 2022 financial results for the period ending June 30, 2022. The financial statements and MD&A are available on SEDAR under the Company's profile.
internationaltechnology.com
Musk: All People should be Chipped
The head of SpaceX and Tesla Elon Musk believes that all people on the planet should be chipped with a special chip in the head. He expressed this opinion in an article for the Chinese magazine China Cyberspace. In the text, he explained, among other things, why people should be chipped using his startup Neuralink.
internationaltechnology.com
Spatial Omics Solutions Market to Reach $587.2 Million by 2030
InsightAce Analytic Pvt. Ltd. announces the publication of a market research report titled "Global Spatial Omics Solutions Market By Application (Diagnosis, Translation Research, Drug Discovery And Development, Single Cell Analysis, Cell Biology And Other Applications), Solution Type (Instruments, Consumables And Services), Sample Analyzed (DNA, RNA, And Protein Samples), End-User Segment (Academic And Research Institutions, Biopharmaceutical And Biotechnological Companies, Contract Research Organizations And Other)- Trends, Industry Competition Analysis, Revenue and Forecast To 2030."
internationaltechnology.com
Shanghai: Shoppers throng exits at Ikea store amid COVID-19 lockdown
Shanghai [China], August 16 (ANI): Shangahi Ikea store saw panicked shoppers rushing for the exits after city health authorities on Saturday ordered the store to shutter down with shoppers inside after a close contact of a COVID-19 case was traced to the location. Multiple videos on social media showed customers...
internationaltechnology.com
Musk gives Manchester United fans hope
The billionaire entrepreneur later clarified it was a ?joke? and that he is ?not buying any sports teams?. Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk has vowed to buy the UK's Manchester United football club, kicking off a storm of speculation on social media as observers asked whether the pledge was sincere.
