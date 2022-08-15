Read full article on original website
Danny Willard
4d ago
it sad but true, not just KFC. crystals, many of McDonald's are just as bad, at least 3 out of 6 time McDonald's service they we say pull in a parking spot an we will bring your order out, than quite often the order will not be right.
6
Raquel Thompson
4d ago
Sooooooo many of these restaurants are trash, but are steady going up on their prices!
11
barb wire
3d ago
I remember back in 2002 I bought some chicken from there and it was half cooked with blood coming out of it so I took it back and they gave me a refund and I never been back 🤮🤮🤮🤮
3
Chick-fil-A testing new breakfast item
ATLANTA — Are you looking to try something new for breakfast?. Atlanta-based Chick-Fil-A is testing a new, bite-sized breakfast item in only a few locations, and a Georgia market is one of them. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Chick-Fil-A confirmed to Channel 2 Action...
Member of renowned hip hop group, Atlanta brewery owner shot, kidnapped outside business
ATLANTA — Police in Atlanta and Hapeville are searching for two suspects they say robbed a patron at a local brewery and then attacked a renowned rapper and co-owner of the brewery before kidnapping and shooting him. Atlanta officers said they were initially called to reports of a robbery...
Atlanta’s rainbow crosswalk vandalized with hate symbol, police say
ATLANTA — Crews have cleaned up the rainbow crosswalk in midtown Atlanta after police say they were vandalized on Wednesday night. While patrolling around the intersection of Piedmont Rd. and 10th St., officers found a hate symbol that had been spray painted on the crosswalk. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News...
Dogs at overcrowded animal control need homes by 6 p.m. today or they will be euthanized
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — At least a dozen dogs are in desperate need of new homes as a metro animal shelter deals with overcrowding issues. The Clayton County Animal Control posted photos and names of the dogs that need new homes. The shelter placed a deadline for Thursday or officials say they will have to begin to euthanize them for space.
cobbcountycourier.com
Accidentally car-free part 3: A shopping trip to the East West Connector
[This is the third installment in Accidentally car-free, a diary of my experiment in getting around in Cobb County without a car]. In the last installment of Accidentally car-free I described my walk up Oakdale Road, Highlands Parkway, and South Cobb Drive. I had decided to keep that trip to one hour out, one hour back for a total walk of two hours.
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
Conyers approves upgrades for four city parks, creation of dog park
CONYERS — The Conyers City Council Wednesday approved an agreement with contractor Gametime for $920,959.98 for upgrades to four city “pocket” parks: Bonner Park on Rowland Road, East View Park on East View Road, Veal Street Park and Pleasant Circle Park. The agreement also includes funding to create a dog park, the first in the city limits, adjacent to East View Park.
The Citizen Online
Burglars take 60 seconds to haul off $2,600 in store loot
Thieves in Fayetteville during an Aug. 14 business burglary were in the store for only 60 seconds but made off with $2,600 in cigarettes, other merchandise and cash. The burglary occurred on Aug. 14 at the 76 station on South Glynn Street at Bradley Drive, where an alarm call came in at 3:10 a.m.
CBS 46
Restaurant Report Card: Buffalo Wings & Philly fails with 56; Trend scores 100
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - On Scenic Highway in Snellville, Buffalo Wings & Philly is open for business but under the watchful eye of the health department. The Gwinnett County restaurant failed with 56 points and a “U” for unsatisfactory. The report says chicken wings, shrimp and cheese were at unsafe temperatures. Plus, the chef grabbed raw beef with gloved hands, then handled bread and there was a build-up of debris in the ice machines.
St Mary’s Thrift Store reaches sales milestone
The St. Mary’s Hospital Auxiliary Upscale Thrift Store says it has reached the $2 million milestone in cumulative sales. The Auxiliary donates all proceeds in excess of expenses to support patient care services at St. Mary’s. From the St. Mary’s website…. Shopping is always fun at St....
Thank you and farewell Mr. Fuller
Last week Chet Fuller passed away at the age of 72. An author and journalist, Fuller, who I always called “Mr. Fuller, impacted an innumerable number of Black reporters and editors in Atlanta during his illustrious and award-winning career. For me, the impact that Mr. Fuller had on my career could be summed up by […] The post Thank you and farewell Mr. Fuller appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
Police seeking assistance after someone painted swastikas on Atlanta's Rainbow Crosswalks
The Atlanta Police Department is asking for assistance in finding the person who investigators believe defaced the city's rainbow-painted crosswalks with swastikas two different times. Police say the first incident happened on Wednesday, August 17. Two days later, police say the suspect defaced the crosswalk again at around 1:45 a.m.
WJCL
Police: Gangs may be to blame for break-in at Mariah Carey's Georgia home
SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. — Above: Video from the scene. Police in Georgia are investigating a break-in at the metro Atlanta home of pop star Mariah Carey. It happened in Sandy Springs. A Sandy Springs police sergeant indicated the incident may have been gang related. The sergeant said there have...
Looking for a job? Mercedes-Benz Stadium plans Sept 6. hiring event
ATLANTA — Mercedes-Benz Stadium is looking to hire part-time event and game day team members. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. The goal is to hire caring and enthusiastic people who are passionate about service and want to make a difference in other people’s lives.
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
HEALTH SCORES: Aug. 8 - Aug. 12
♦ McDonalds Highway 278, 4112 U.S. Highway 278, Covington; Aug. 8; Routine; 90/A.
thecitymenus.com
Summergrove Get Ready to Be Wow’d
In a Facebook post, WOW sno with a location in downtown Newnan stated that they are coming to Summer Grove. Their second location will open at 20 Market Square Way near the LINC. You can learn more about the job openings at wowsno.com/jobs. To see the progress and a few photos of wow sno click here to be redirected to their Facebook page. https://www.facebook.com/wowsno/
CBS 46
Atlanta woman named America’s Biggest Cheapskate
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - It may sound like an insult, but for Atlanta’s Cynthia Johnson being called America’s Biggest Cheapskate is an honor she wears proudly. “I understand the assignment” Cynthia joked. Johnson recently won the title of America’s Biggest Cheapskate by Bargain Outlet Ollie’s, beating out...
State, county leaders considering increased oversight of Noah’s Ark Animal Sanctuary
HENRY COUNTY, Ga. — Supporters of Noah’s Ark Animal Sanctuary spoke during a public meeting Wednesday morning about their concerns with new leadership within the nonprofit’s board. “The safety is probably my biggest concern right now,” said Jama Hedgecoth, founder of the sanctuary. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV...
Decomposing soybeans from train car derailment kill wildlife in Georgia creek
ATLANTA — Three derailed train cars have created quite the mess after spilling soybeans - yes, soybeans - into Flat Creek, according to Chattahoochee Riverkeeper. In a Facebook post, the organization notes how the creek feeds into the Chattahoochee River. As a result of the soybeans decomposing in the...
claytoncrescent.org
Animal Control full, warns it may put 14 dogs to sleep Thursday
In an urgent appeal late Tuesday, Clayton County Animal Control is asking the public to adopt 14 dogs from the county shelter by 1 p.m. Thursday, August 18 so that the animals will not be euthanized:. “Our facilities are overcrowded and we are in desperate need of rescue organizations or...
