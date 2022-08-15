ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Butts County, GA

Danny Willard
4d ago

it sad but true, not just KFC. crystals, many of McDonald's are just as bad, at least 3 out of 6 time McDonald's service they we say pull in a parking spot an we will bring your order out, than quite often the order will not be right.

Raquel Thompson
4d ago

Sooooooo many of these restaurants are trash, but are steady going up on their prices!

barb wire
3d ago

I remember back in 2002 I bought some chicken from there and it was half cooked with blood coming out of it so I took it back and they gave me a refund and I never been back 🤮🤮🤮🤮

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Chick-fil-A testing new breakfast item

ATLANTA — Are you looking to try something new for breakfast?. Atlanta-based Chick-Fil-A is testing a new, bite-sized breakfast item in only a few locations, and a Georgia market is one of them. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Chick-Fil-A confirmed to Channel 2 Action...
ATLANTA, GA
cobbcountycourier.com

Accidentally car-free part 3: A shopping trip to the East West Connector

[This is the third installment in Accidentally car-free, a diary of my experiment in getting around in Cobb County without a car]. In the last installment of Accidentally car-free I described my walk up Oakdale Road, Highlands Parkway, and South Cobb Drive. I had decided to keep that trip to one hour out, one hour back for a total walk of two hours.
COBB COUNTY, GA
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

Conyers approves upgrades for four city parks, creation of dog park

CONYERS — The Conyers City Council Wednesday approved an agreement with contractor Gametime for $920,959.98 for upgrades to four city “pocket” parks: Bonner Park on Rowland Road, East View Park on East View Road, Veal Street Park and Pleasant Circle Park. The agreement also includes funding to create a dog park, the first in the city limits, adjacent to East View Park.
CONYERS, GA
The Citizen Online

Burglars take 60 seconds to haul off $2,600 in store loot

Thieves in Fayetteville during an Aug. 14 business burglary were in the store for only 60 seconds but made off with $2,600 in cigarettes, other merchandise and cash. The burglary occurred on Aug. 14 at the 76 station on South Glynn Street at Bradley Drive, where an alarm call came in at 3:10 a.m.
FAYETTEVILLE, GA
CBS 46

Restaurant Report Card: Buffalo Wings & Philly fails with 56; Trend scores 100

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - On Scenic Highway in Snellville, Buffalo Wings & Philly is open for business but under the watchful eye of the health department. The Gwinnett County restaurant failed with 56 points and a “U” for unsatisfactory. The report says chicken wings, shrimp and cheese were at unsafe temperatures. Plus, the chef grabbed raw beef with gloved hands, then handled bread and there was a build-up of debris in the ice machines.
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA
WGAU

St Mary’s Thrift Store reaches sales milestone

The St. Mary’s Hospital Auxiliary Upscale Thrift Store says it has reached the $2 million milestone in cumulative sales. The Auxiliary donates all proceeds in excess of expenses to support patient care services at St. Mary’s. From the St. Mary’s website…. Shopping is always fun at St....
ATHENS, GA
TheAtlantaVoice

Thank you and farewell Mr. Fuller

Last week Chet Fuller passed away at the age of 72. An author and journalist, Fuller, who I always called “Mr. Fuller, impacted an innumerable number of Black reporters and editors in Atlanta during his illustrious and award-winning career.  For me, the impact that Mr. Fuller had on my career could be summed up by […] The post Thank you and farewell Mr. Fuller appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
ATLANTA, GA
thecitymenus.com

Summergrove Get Ready to Be Wow’d

In a Facebook post, WOW sno with a location in downtown Newnan stated that they are coming to Summer Grove. Their second location will open at 20 Market Square Way near the LINC. You can learn more about the job openings at wowsno.com/jobs. To see the progress and a few photos of wow sno click here to be redirected to their Facebook page. https://www.facebook.com/wowsno/
NEWNAN, GA
CBS 46

Atlanta woman named America’s Biggest Cheapskate

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - It may sound like an insult, but for Atlanta’s Cynthia Johnson being called America’s Biggest Cheapskate is an honor she wears proudly. “I understand the assignment” Cynthia joked. Johnson recently won the title of America’s Biggest Cheapskate by Bargain Outlet Ollie’s, beating out...
ATLANTA, GA
claytoncrescent.org

Animal Control full, warns it may put 14 dogs to sleep Thursday

In an urgent appeal late Tuesday, Clayton County Animal Control is asking the public to adopt 14 dogs from the county shelter by 1 p.m. Thursday, August 18 so that the animals will not be euthanized:. “Our facilities are overcrowded and we are in desperate need of rescue organizations or...
CLAYTON COUNTY, GA

