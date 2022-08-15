ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Aztecs among 'others receiving votes' in preseason AP media poll

By Kirk Kenney
San Diego Union-Tribune
San Diego Union-Tribune
 4 days ago

The opening of San Diego State's new home — Snapdragon Stadium — has received national media attention coming into the 2022 football season. Maybe that will help the team playing there get some notice as well.

SDSU wasn't on the minds of most voters in the preseason Associated Press top 25 poll released Monday morning. The Aztecs were listed among “others receiving votes” with two points, the equivalent of 43rd (with three other teams) in the media poll. The poll includes 63 sportswriters and broadcasters from across the country.

Alabama, which lost to Georgia 33-18 in January's national championship game, is No. 1 in the preseason poll, followed by No. 2 Ohio State, No. 3 Georgia, No. 4 Clemson and No. 5 Notre Dame. Alabama received 54 first-place votes, with Ohio State (6) and Georgia (3) getting the others.

Rounding out the top 10 are No. 6 Texas A&M, No. 7 Utah, No. 8 Michigan, No. 9 Oklahoma and No. 10 Baylor.

SDSU plays one team ranked in the top 25, with a Week 3 game (Sept. 17) against the No. 7 Utes in Salt Lake City. The Aztecs defeated Utah 33-31 in triple overtime last season at Carson's Dignity Health Sports Park.

The preseason AP rankings included three Group of 5 schools: No. 23 Cincinnati, No. 24 Houston and No. 25 BYU.

There were three Mountain West teams listed ahead of SDSU, led by Fresno State with 32 points for the equivalent of 31st. Boise State was 40th with five points and Air Force tied for 41st with four points. Utah State — as well as South Carolina and UCLA — also received two points to share 43rd with SDSU.

SDSU also was among "others receiving votes" in the preseason USA Today Coaches poll released last week. The Aztecs totaled 25 points and were the equivalent of 38th, the highest ranking among Mountain West teams.

SDSU completed a 12-2 season last year with a 38-24 victory over UTSA in the 2021 Frisco Bowl.

The Aztecs return a dozen starters from that team and have added six players from the transfer portal — including quarterback Braxton Burmeister from Virginia Tech — who are expected to start.

The team’s biggest losses were punter Matt Araiza and defensive lineman Cameron Thomas, who both were selected in the 2022 NFL Draft.

SDSU, which did not receive any votes in last year's preseason AP poll, finished 25th in the final 2021 AP poll. That marked the third time in school history — 25th in 2016 and 16th in 1977 — the Aztecs were ranked to end the season .

The Aztecs spent a school-record eight weeks in the AP top 25 during the 2021 season. They debuted on Oct. 3, joining the poll at No. 25 during an off week that followed a stretch of four straight nonconference victories.

The Aztecs rose as high as No. 21 in the AP poll before tumbling out of the rankings following the loss to Fresno State.

That same week, SDSU was ranked No. 24 in the initial College Football Playoff rankings. It was the first time the Aztecs had ever appeared in the CFP rankings.

SDSU, which moved as high as No. 19 over the next month, finished No. 24 in the final CFP rankings revealed Dec. 5 when bowl matchups were announced.

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego, CA
