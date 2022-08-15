ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crime Stoppers offers $7,500 for E. Utica St. homicide information

By Patrick Ryan
 4 days ago
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Crime Stoppers WNY is offering up to $7,500 for information leading to the arrest or indictment of the person responsible for the killing of Malik Jones.

Jones was killed on August 10 on East Utica Street in Buffalo.

Anyone with information about this homicide is asked to call Crime Stoppers WNY at (716) 867-6161 or through the Buffalo Tips smartphone application.

