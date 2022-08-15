Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Elko Daily Free Press
Nevada debate confusion continues
Will Nevada’s gubernatorial and Senate candidates face off in debates before the November election, perhaps even in Elko?. Sparring over the details continued this week with Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo announcing he would commit to three debates in Elko, Las Vegas and Reno. “Sheriff Lombardo looks forward to...
KDWN
How new Colorado River cuts will impact Las Vegas residents
WASHINGTON (AP) — People in Arizona and Nevada won’t face bans on watering their lawns or washing their cars despite more Colorado River water shortages. Officials said Tuesday there will be less water available next year from the river that serves 40 million people in the West and Mexico and observers say a reckoning is still coming for the growing region. New cuts will build on last year’s reductions. They all but eliminated some central Arizona farmers’ Colorado River water supply and reduced the water share for Nevada and Mexico to a much lower extent.
knpr
With the 2022 midterm elections roughly 2 months out, how is Nevada shaping up?
Early voting for the 2022 midterm elections is roughly two months away, and the vote in Nevada could be the pivot point for issues of national importance. The Cook Political Report lists the U.S. Senate contest as a toss-up and millions of dollars are flowing into the state to bolster the campaigns of incumbent Catherine Cortez Masto and challenger Adam Laxalt.
KDWN
Gov. Steve Sisolak vows to codify order protecting patients into law
RENO, Nev. (AP) — Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak said that he would seek to codify in law an order he signed that protects in-state abortion providers and out-of-state patients next legislative session if he wins re-election. The announcement came in the side lounge of a Reno coffee and wine shop on Wednesday, where he hosted a panel of obstetrician-gynecologists, medical students and reproductive rights advocates to discuss their plans to protect abortion access, as reproductive rights have become central to his re-election campaign in the key swing state and that of Democrats nationwide. He said: “Governors are the last line of defense in protecting reproductive freedoms,” adding “The buck stops with us.”
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lombardo’s plan to fix all Nevada’s problems? Jailing people for running stop signs.
Policy, politics and progressive commentary During remarks last weekend at Adam Laxalt’s Annual Wingnuts/Lambnuts Hootenanny for Fox News Viewers (not the event’s official name), Republican candidate for governor Joe Lombardo indicated that to him, crime is not just an important issue. It’s the only issue. “One of the most important things,” Lombardo said, “is the wrong direction we’re going in […] The post Lombardo’s plan to fix all Nevada’s problems? Jailing people for running stop signs. appeared first on Nevada Current.
California, Nevada lawmakers pledge action on climate change
NEVADA (KTXL) — Amid record wildfires and a years-long drought, some of California’s elected officials met with their Nevada counterparts across state lines Tuesday to pledge action on climate change. At the Sand Harbor Nevada State Park Amphitheater, next to the lake, hundreds gathered to hear from California and Nevada elected leaders, including Gov. Gavin […]
KDWN
Giuliani faces grand jury in Georgia 2020 election probe
ATLANTA (AP) — Rudy Giuliani is facing a special grand jury in Atlanta after being ordered by a judge to appear before the panel investigating possible illegal attempts to influence the 2020 election in Georgia. The former New York mayor and attorney for then-President Donald Trump remained inside the Fulton County courthouse Wednesday several hours after he arrived. It’s unclear how much Giuliani is willing to say now that his lawyers have been notified he’s a target of the investigation. Entering the courthouse, Giuliani told reporters he couldn’t talk about his testimony because grand juries “are secret.” However, those secrecy rules don’t apply to witnesses, including Giuliani.
What the Inflation Reduction Act means for Nevada
The Inflation Reduction Act passed through Congress and was just signed into law by President Joe Biden. One of the biggest climate change bills ever to pass both the Senate and House of Representatives, the impact will be felt across the country. In Nevada, one of the fastest warming states, the effects will bring a boom to many parts of the state.
RELATED PEOPLE
KDWN
Ex-FBI agent sentenced for gambling undercover cash in Vegas
LAS VEGAS (AP) — A federal judge in Nevada rejected recommendations for probation and sentenced an ex-FBI agent from New York to three months in custody for using government money he received for an undercover operation to gamble in Las Vegas. The Las Vegas Review-Journal reports that U.S. District Judge Gloria Navarro told former agent Scott Carpenter on Wednesday that she’ll decide before he self-surrenders Nov. 18 whether he can serve his time in home confinement. The judge said lawbreaking by federal officers undermines community trust in law enforcement. Carpenter pleaded guilty in February to gambling and losing $13,500 that had been allocated to him and three other agents during a July 2017 undercover investigation in Las Vegas.
‘More than $1B worth of money for Nevadans,’ How to see if Nevada State Treasurer owes you money
The discovery of unclaimed property proved to be a lifeline for one local woman, who like many others was out of work at the height of the pandemic.
963kklz.com
Nevada Officials Destroy Tiny Homes Meant For Las Vegas Homeless
Nevada residents are angry this week about Nevada officials demolishing a group of tiny homes that were being used Las Vegas homeless residents. As reported by KTNV in Las Vegas, the tiny homes were built on private land owned by Joseph Lankowski. Lankowski specifically bought the parcel of land to build these small residences. And he did so with the help of volunteers and an organization called New Leaf Community. This organization is able to make a tiny home in about an hour for just $600. These structures provide shelter and peace of mind for those living on the streets. While not very large, at about just 50 square feet in size, these were places people could sleep at night and lock up during the day. Giving much-needed sense of ownership and safety.
Nevada remains a leader in water conservation but faces more cuts
Despite another cut to our state’s water allocation, Nevada remains a leader in water conservation efforts. But with no end to the drought in sight, the SNWA says your help to save water is vital
IN THIS ARTICLE
news3lv.com
Lake Mead cuts coming, but Southern Nevada dodges another bullet for now
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Beginning next year, Lake Mead will enter what is called a "Level 2A shortage." What that means is Southern Nevada will be able to take less water from the reservoir that makes Las Vegas possible. Our allocation will get cut by 25,000 acre-feet -- more...
Protection sought for rare butterflies at Nevada site
RENO, Nev. (AP) — Conservationists who are already suing to block a geothermal power plant where an endangered toad lives in western Nevada are now seeking U.S. protection for a rare butterfly at another geothermal project the developer plans near the Oregon line. The Center for Biological Diversity is...
Many embrace tiny homes for homeless; officials in Southern Nevada bulldoze them
Multiple efforts to establish tiny homes for some homeless people in Las Vegas were literally crushed. Officials had shelters destroyed at two locations, impounded trailers.
Fox5 KVVU
Internet provider Google Fiber plans expansion to Nevada
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Nevada residents may soon have another option for internet, as provider Google Fiber announced that it is planning to expand to the Silver State. In a post from CEO Dinni Jain, Google Fiber says it is talking to leaders in the following states with the goal to bring the company’s fiber-to-the-home service to their communities:
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Woman buys $594K Nevada home – mistake adds 84 lots to deal
A woman who bought a home valued at $594,481 got more than she bargained for when the sale included about $50 million in additional lots -- no charge.
Lombardo doesn't stand for Nevadans
This opinion column was submitted by Sarah Mahler, the chair of the Democratic Party of Washoe County. While Democrats focus on lowering costs for working families, protecting reproductive freedom and fighting the climate crisis, Nevada Republicans gathered this past Saturday at the Seventh Annual Basque Fry, the grandest of GOP events bringing together far-right politicians in their quest to overturn elections and roll back our rights. ...
knpr
With water cuts on the way in the West, what will happen in Las Vegas?
States that use the Colorado River were told they had to cut their water use by 15 to 20%. They had two months to come up with that plan. On Tuesday, we found out they didn’t do that. Only two states will face cuts —Nevada, 8% and Arizona 21%....
FOX Reno
Reno man convicted of sending stalking and harassing tweets to NV lawmakers
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — A Reno man was just found guilty of all four charges he was facing for tweeting threatening, harassing and racist tweets at lawmakers, legislative staff and the Nevada Attorney General. Matthew Carter was on trial last week for sending the tweets...
Comments / 2