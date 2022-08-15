Read full article on original website
Defense rests after challenging agents in Whitmer plot trial
Lawyers for two men charged with conspiring to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer called investigators to the witness stand Friday to try to raise questions about their tactics in 2020 and highlight scornful attitudes. The defense rested its case on the ninth day of trial. Closing arguments were scheduled for...
Pa. State Police Trooper charged with DUI
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) announced DUI charges against a trooper who allegedly drove while intoxicated while on duty. According to State Police, Trooper Joshua M. Ravel assigned to Troop J in York was allegedly found to be under the influence of alcohol during his assigned shift on the morning of Monday, Aug. 15.
Cortland woman arrested for leaving infant alone in car
CORTLANDVILLE, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – On August 14th, Officers from the Cortland County Sheriff’s Office responded to the Price Chopper on Route 13 in Cortlandville for a welfare check. According to law enforcement, they found an infant child who had been left alone in a car for an extended...
Shapiro stops by new offices in northeast PA
TUNKHANNOCK, WYOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— To commemorate the opening of the Wyoming County Democratic Committee’s new office in downtown Tunkhannock, Attorney General, and Pennsylvania Democratic Governor candidate, Josh Shapiro met with residents of Wyoming County. While at the new office, Shapiro discussed his plans if he is elected governor...
Watkins Glen gets set for their biggest event of the year
WATKINS GLEN, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – One of the largest events of the year in New York State is headed to Watkins Glen International this weekend as NASCAR returns to the track. Go Bowling at the Glen will feature tons of action all weekend long for the crowd that is expected to be around 150,000 people strong.
