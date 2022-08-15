(Las Vegas, NV) -- There's new information about the man arrested on suspicion of causing an active shooter scare inside Harry Reid International Airport in Las Vegas. Authorities say he was arrested twice at the airport in less than 24 hours during the weekend. He was first arrested Saturday morning on suspicion of resisting a public officer as police were investigating a possible security breach at the airport. Then on Sunday morning, he allegedly made a loud noise that sounded like a gun going off inside. It's still unclear what exactly caused the noise. The man is also accused of burglarizing a business inside Harry Reid Airport on Sunday morning.

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 3 DAYS AGO