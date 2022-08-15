ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Fox5 KVVU

Las Vegas police say motorcyclist killed in Friday morning crash

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department says a motorcyclist was killed in a crash early Friday morning. According to police, the incident occurred at about 4:58 a.m. near Joe W. Brown and Desert Inn. Police say a vehicle struck a motorcycle. The motorcyclist was transported...
8 News Now

Las Vegas DMV officers arrest man accused of selling stolen cars online, believed to be part of larger theft ring

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Officers from the Nevada DMV in Las Vegas last week arrested a man accused of selling stolen vehicles online, DMV officials said. David Pereira, 27, was arrested last Friday after trying to sell a stolen 2016 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD for $27,000 on OfferUp and Facebook Marketplace, according to DMV officials. Investigators […]
Fox5 KVVU

Suspect leads Las Vegas police on violent car chase, shootout

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A man led police 47 miles around the Las Vegas valley in an hour-long pursuit last Thursday night, according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department. 40-year-old Justin Venegas was under surveillance by investigators as a person of interest in a May armed carjacking of...
NewsBreak
Public Safety
8newsnow.com

Police: Robbery leads to violent car chase throughout Las Vegas streets

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– On Aug 11 Metro officers were involved in a car chase that closed several Las Vegas roads and ultimately ended with the suspect slamming into an officer’s vehicle, according to police reports. Justin Venegas, 40, faces several charges including, but not limited to, attempted murder...
wbrc.com

6-year-old riding bike killed in hit-and-run, police say

LAS VEGAS (KVVU/Gray News) – A 6-year-old boy riding a bicycle was killed in a hit-and-run crash in Las Vegas, police said. According to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, the crash happened early Saturday evening. Witnesses told police that several children were riding their bikes near an alley...
890kdxu.com

Man Accused Of Causing Panic At Reid Airport Arrested Twice In 24 Hours

(Las Vegas, NV) -- There's new information about the man arrested on suspicion of causing an active shooter scare inside Harry Reid International Airport in Las Vegas. Authorities say he was arrested twice at the airport in less than 24 hours during the weekend. He was first arrested Saturday morning on suspicion of resisting a public officer as police were investigating a possible security breach at the airport. Then on Sunday morning, he allegedly made a loud noise that sounded like a gun going off inside. It's still unclear what exactly caused the noise. The man is also accused of burglarizing a business inside Harry Reid Airport on Sunday morning.
KDWN

Vegas man faces death penalty in boy’s body-in-freezer case

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Prosecutors are seeking the death penalty for a 36-year-old Las Vegas man accused of killing his girlfriend’s 4-year-old son and hiding the body in a freezer. Police found the boy’s remains when the boy’s sister gave notes to her teacher saying her mother was being held captive at the man’s home. Brandon Toseland has been jailed since his arrest in February and is due for trial in December. Prosecutors declined comment Tuesday and Toseland’s defense attorney didn’t immediately respond to messages. The Clark County coroner ruled in July the boy died of blunt force injuries and his death was a homicide.
