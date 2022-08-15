Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Job Fair: Dollar Loan Center in Henderson is hosting a job fair on August 24thEugene AdamsHenderson, NV
The Mob Museum: An excellent deep dive into the history of Las VegasEugene AdamsLas Vegas, NV
Landlord Forced Homeless Mother to Sign Sex Agreement In Order to Lease PropertyBriana BelcherLas Vegas, NV
5 Fun Things to Do in Las Vegas Besides GambleBecca CLas Vegas, NV
An Indoor Football League thriller crowns a new champion in HendersonEugene AdamsHenderson, NV
Related
North Las Vegas police investigating shooting, one dead on scene
Police are investigating a homicide on the 3900 block of Coleman Street in North Las Vegas. Police say one victim is dead after a shooting.
Las Vegas police arrest woman for going 97 mph in a school zone
Las Vegas police arrested a woman on Friday, Aug. 12 for doing 97 mph in a 25 mph school zone without a driver's license or evidence of insurance.
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas police say motorcyclist killed in Friday morning crash
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department says a motorcyclist was killed in a crash early Friday morning. According to police, the incident occurred at about 4:58 a.m. near Joe W. Brown and Desert Inn. Police say a vehicle struck a motorcycle. The motorcyclist was transported...
Las Vegas DMV officers arrest man accused of selling stolen cars online, believed to be part of larger theft ring
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Officers from the Nevada DMV in Las Vegas last week arrested a man accused of selling stolen vehicles online, DMV officials said. David Pereira, 27, was arrested last Friday after trying to sell a stolen 2016 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD for $27,000 on OfferUp and Facebook Marketplace, according to DMV officials. Investigators […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Dangerous Las Vegas police chase, shootout caught on camera
A suspect shot at Las Vegas officers, fled at dangerous speeds and attempted multiple carjackings during a police chase that was caught on aerial footage and police body cameras.
Family identifies 15-year-old killed in North Las Vegas shooting
A local family has identified a teen killed in North Las Vegas as 15-year-old Walter Hidalgo, who went by Junior.
Motorcyclist killed in crash on Desert Inn
According to Las Vegas Metropolitan police, the crash was reported around 5 a.m. and involved a motorcycle and vehicle. The motorcyclist was transported to the hospital and pronounced dead.
19-year-old arrested in east Las Vegas shooting
Metro police have arrested a 19-year-old man in the investigation of a shooting on Aug. 1 in east Las Vegas.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Fox5 KVVU
Suspect leads Las Vegas police on violent car chase, shootout
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A man led police 47 miles around the Las Vegas valley in an hour-long pursuit last Thursday night, according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department. 40-year-old Justin Venegas was under surveillance by investigators as a person of interest in a May armed carjacking of...
BARRICADE: SWAT, LVMPD negotiated with person who handled firearm
Las Vegas police said they are present with the SWAT negotiating team Thursday in a barricade situation as someone inside a residence fired a gun.
North Las Vegas police arrest juvenile after teen’s death from fentanyl
North Las Vegas police have arrested a juvenile in connection to the death of a middle school student who died after taking fentanyl-laced pills.
Las Vegas man accused of running over, killing 6-year-old ‘felt his heartbeat fade’ before driving away
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Las Vegas man accused of running over and killing a 6-year-old boy on Saturday told police he drove away from the scene because he was already on probation, an arrest report said. Michael Burdick, 21, was helping a friend move after being evicted when he allegedly hit the boy, who […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
8newsnow.com
Police: Robbery leads to violent car chase throughout Las Vegas streets
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– On Aug 11 Metro officers were involved in a car chase that closed several Las Vegas roads and ultimately ended with the suspect slamming into an officer’s vehicle, according to police reports. Justin Venegas, 40, faces several charges including, but not limited to, attempted murder...
Las Vegas woman arrested on animal cruelty charges in death of pit bull
A Las Vegas woman who said she couldn't get back home in time from a trip to California to personally care for two pit bulls left for days on an outside porch faces animal cruelty charges in the death of one dog and mistreatment of the other, police said Wednesday.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Sacramento-area man arrested in Las Vegas after reportedly causing airport panic
A Carmichael man held in a Las Vegas jail since Sunday after allegedly panicking airport patrons had been arrested at the airport a day earlier after causing a disturbance near an airport ticket counter, Las Vegas police said. The loud sounds about 4:30 a.m. Sunday were mistaken as gunfire, CBS...
‘I’m not a stabber, I shoot:’ Man faces attempted murder charge as victim fights for his life
A man who is on parole after a murder conviction in California now faces an attempted murder charge in Las Vegas after a parking lot confrontation early Saturday morning.
wbrc.com
6-year-old riding bike killed in hit-and-run, police say
LAS VEGAS (KVVU/Gray News) – A 6-year-old boy riding a bicycle was killed in a hit-and-run crash in Las Vegas, police said. According to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, the crash happened early Saturday evening. Witnesses told police that several children were riding their bikes near an alley...
890kdxu.com
Man Accused Of Causing Panic At Reid Airport Arrested Twice In 24 Hours
(Las Vegas, NV) -- There's new information about the man arrested on suspicion of causing an active shooter scare inside Harry Reid International Airport in Las Vegas. Authorities say he was arrested twice at the airport in less than 24 hours during the weekend. He was first arrested Saturday morning on suspicion of resisting a public officer as police were investigating a possible security breach at the airport. Then on Sunday morning, he allegedly made a loud noise that sounded like a gun going off inside. It's still unclear what exactly caused the noise. The man is also accused of burglarizing a business inside Harry Reid Airport on Sunday morning.
Animal activists rally as Las Vegas pet boarding business owner defends himself
A rally was held outside the Regional Justice Center, by animal rights activists. People are upset after several dogs died at a local pet boarding business. The owner is giving his side of the story.
KDWN
Vegas man faces death penalty in boy’s body-in-freezer case
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Prosecutors are seeking the death penalty for a 36-year-old Las Vegas man accused of killing his girlfriend’s 4-year-old son and hiding the body in a freezer. Police found the boy’s remains when the boy’s sister gave notes to her teacher saying her mother was being held captive at the man’s home. Brandon Toseland has been jailed since his arrest in February and is due for trial in December. Prosecutors declined comment Tuesday and Toseland’s defense attorney didn’t immediately respond to messages. The Clark County coroner ruled in July the boy died of blunt force injuries and his death was a homicide.
Comments / 1