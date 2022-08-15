Read full article on original website
‘She-Hulk’ fans going nuts for the MCU’s rudest post-credits scene yet
Warning: This article contains spoilers for She-Hulk: Attorney at Law episode 1. The promotion for She-Hulk: Attorney at Law promised a Marvel show that was going to cut loose a little more than the average MCU entry, what with its fourth-wall breaking moments and wacky sense of humor. Sure enough, today’s first episode did not disappoint in that regard as it featured a hilarious running gag which called into question the private life of one of the OG Avengers, resulting in unarguably the rudest post-credits scene in Marvel history.
Marvel fans choking up after ‘She-Hulk’ references a fallen Avenger
Warning: This article contains spoilers for She-Hulk: Attorney at Law episode 1. She-Hulk: Attorney at Law dropped its premiere episode on Disney Plus today, and while it mostly delivered the light-hearted tone we were primed to expect from a show that’s been pitched as a legal-themed half-hour comedy, there were some surprising poignant moments in there too that caused many a lump to form in the throats of fans. And it’s all to do with a much-missed fallen Avenger.
Mark Ruffalo is thrilled ‘She-Hulk’ has him get his ass kicked for mansplaining
Just like clockwork, tomorrow’s Disney Plus debutant She-Hulk: Attorney at Law has been getting review bombed from fans who haven’t even seen the series yet, and those furious at the show for whatever reason are going to be furious when they discover the joy Mark Ruffalo took from getting his ass kicked by Tatiana Maslany’s Jennifer Walters.
The 'She-Hulk' Series Sees the Return of the Abomination — Here's a Refresher on Who He Is
The new Disney Plus show She-Hulk: Attorney at Law reaches wide across the Marvel Cinematic Universe when it comes to its characters. The series will feature bottom-of-the-barrel comics characters, long-awaited reappearances of heroes from the far reaches of the Marvel shows formerly of Netflix, and the return of villains from the very beginning of the film franchise. Before the likes of Thanos and Agatha Harkness, there was the Abomination.
Brad Pitt Told Angelina Jolie One Of Their Children 'Looked Like A...Columbine Kid'
A sloshed Brad Pitt told his then wife Angelina Jolie that she was “ruining their family” during a “verbal and physical fight” on their private jet in 2016, a leaked FBI report has revealed.Jolie’s account to law enforcement also detailed how Pitt, the star of Bullet Train, allegedly poured beer on her during a September trip from Nice, France, to Los Angeles.It is for the first time a shocking and vivid account about what really happened on Jolie and Pitt’s fateful last flight — and why she felt forced to leave him.Pitt, her partner of 12 years and husband of...
Kaley Cuoco’s Heartbreaking Announcement: ‘I Was Really Losing My Mind’
Kaley Cuoco sensationally revealed that she was forced to stage an intervention on herself while filming season two of The Flight Attendant, to help her deal with her “super dark” depression following her and Karl Cook’s divorce. Po...
Ryan Reynolds’ worst-ever movie is getting a surprise sequel, and people have thoughts
Prior to the massive success of Deadpool, Ryan Reynolds was in real danger of cultivating a reputation for lending his undoubted talents to nothing but terrible big budget blockbusters, but none came close to the dismal R.I.P.D. Having already appeared in Blade: Trinity, X-Men Origins: Wolverine, and Green Lantern by...
P-Valley Star Elarica Johnson Confirms Exit From Show
Fans of Starz’s P-Valley have followed the story of Elarica Johnson’s character Autumn Night/Hailey from the very beginning. In an exclusive with Entertainment Weekly, Johnson confirmed the end of season 2 wrapped up her storyline, and it was her decision to depart the show. “I knew when it...
Die-hard Johnny Depp fans are piling on against an unexpected target: the Women’s March
Johnny Depp fans largely felt vindicated by the outcome of the actor’s defamation trial against ex-wife Amber Heard, despite the fact that the mountains of evidence seemed to hardly paint the picture of a wholly blameless victim. As such, even though Depp continues to pick up work following the verdict, the discourse has not died down as many people continue to voice support for Heard.
A ‘National Treasure 3’ script is about to hit Nicolas Cage’s desk
Even though it’s been 15 years since Book of Secrets, fans have never given up hope of seeing Nicolas Cage return for another implausible adventure in National Treasure 3, and that’s even with Disney Plus sequel series Edge of History bringing the franchise to the small screen. For...
‘She-Hulk’ finally explains how Bruce Banner is human again
Warning: This article contains spoilers for She-Hulk: Attorney at Law episode 1. Mark Ruffalo made a fan-pleasing surprise cameo in the post-credits scene of last summer’s Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, even if it did leave Marvel lovers scratching their heads. As a reminder, Bruce Banner was depicted as human again in the sequence, despite Avengers: Endgame seemingly indicating that Bruce was stuck in Smart Hulk form permanently. A full year later, we’ve finally got an answer to this mystery thanks to the pilot episode of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law.
Mark Ruffalo Says Avengers: Secret Wars Will be Bigger Than Endgame
Last month at San Diego Comic-Con, Marvel Studios gave fans a glimpse of the future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe when, during the studio's Hall H presentation, Kevin Feige revealed two new Avengers movies: Avengers: The Kang Dynasty and Avengers: Secret Wars, both of which are headed to theaters in 2025. The announcements marked the first Avengers movies since the Infinity Saga wrapped up with the massive Avengers: Endgame, but according to Hulk actor Mark Ruffalo, Secret Wars is going to be even bigger than Endgame and will send things off with a "big bang".
Every ‘She-Hulk’ post-credits scene, explained
Marvel fans love post-credits scenes, which is why they always dutifully sit around for the full length of the credits for every single MCU movie that comes out. Most do the same for every episode of the franchise’s TV series too, even though it’s much rarer for them to serve up an extra treat, with previous shows only introducing credits sequences in the final episodes of the season. That’s not the case with She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, however.
Mark Ruffalo apologizes for exposing Captain America’s secret to the world
As far as we know, Steve Rogers is still alive and out there somewhere in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. While The Falcon and the Winter Soldier made it clear that he’s probably not on the moon, Old Man Steve’s whereabouts remain a mystery that nobody seems able to solve.
‘She-Hulk’ director explains why the fourth wall breaks are necessary for the show
She-Hulk: Attorney at Law kicked off on Disney Plus this week, and it delivered a lot of firsts for the MCU. The first appearance from Tatiana Maslany as Jennifer Walters, our first confirmation that Steve Rogers had sex, and, notably, the franchise’s first fourth wall-breaking moments. As per her comic book adventures, Shulkie knows she’s in a TV show and speaks directly to the audience.
Loki: Owen Wilson Has Been Scolded by Marvel
Owen Wilson is quickly learning what it takes to become a super hero, not only in suiting up as The Guard in his new Paramount+ movie Secret Headquarters but also in his life as an actor in Marvel titles. Last year, Wilson debuted at Mobius M. Mobius in the Loki series (a bit of casting first reported by ComicBook,com). As it turns out, Wilson has had a few instances where the powers that be at Marvel Studios have had to remind him to keep his personal guard up when it comes to sharing details about the Loki series.
‘She-Hulk’ CGI is already a major point of debate among fans
Now that She-Hulk: Attorney at Law has come to Disney Plus, one major talking point in the show is its use of computer-generated imagery. On social media, that includes not only a discussion about the aesthetics — either good or bad, depending on your opinion — in the show but a broader conversation about visual effects artists allegedly being exploited in the industry.
John Wick Prequel 'The Continental' Now Releasing On New Platform
The Continental, a prequel to the John Wick series which is slated to release in 2023, is now set to stream through Peacock as Starz has since stated that the show is no longer a fit for its brand. As per the report, Starz is much more focused on encouraging...
Wistful DC diehards look back on the other ‘Justice League’ movie that never was
Up until last year, Zack Snyder’s Justice League was the most famous unmade movie starring DC’s iconic all-star team of superheroes, but George Miller’s Justice League: Mortal has since reascended to the throne after HBO Max turned the long-held dream into a reality. It’s fascinating to think...
Watch: ‘Wednesday’ teaser trailer gives new look at Tim Burton’s modernized Addams Family
The Netflix Wednesday series is bringing back The Addams Family to the public consciousness later this year. It stars Jenna Ortega as the titular Wednesday Addams, is directed by Tim Burton, and today the public has gotten a new look at the show story in action. Netflix posted footage for...
