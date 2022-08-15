ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

wccbcharlotte.com

CMPD: Victim Dies At Hospital After Southwest Charlotte Shooting

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Detectives have opened a homicide investigation after finding a gunshot victim in southwest Charlotte early Thursday morning. Shortly before 2 a.m., on August 18th, officers responded to an assault with a deadly weapon with injury call for service on South Tryon Street. At the scene, officers...
CHARLOTTE, NC
fox46.com

wccbcharlotte.com

Police Charge Gastonia Man For Murder In Fatal Stabbing

Detectives have charged a 55-year-old man for the murder of Donald Watts that occurred inside a Gastonia home on August 3rd. Around 2:30 a.m., officers were dispatched to the home on Belfast Drive to check on a resident after a possible assault. At the scene, officers located Watts dead inside...
GASTONIA, NC
Charlotte, NC
Charlotte, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Mooresville Police Officer Injured In Crash

MOORESVILLE, N.C. — On Tuesday, a Mooresville Police Officer was injured after being involved in a three-vehicle traffic incident on Charlotte Highway in Mooresville. Authorities say the officer was taken to a local hospital in Charlotte for a possible non-life-threatening leg injury. No additional injuries were sustained, according to...
MOORESVILLE, NC
WCNC

Juvenile charged with killing teen in west Charlotte, CMPD reports

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Nearly a week after a teen was shot and killed in west Charlotte, police now say the shooter was also a juvenile. The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department first reported on Aug. 11 the victim was found shot and wounded along Southwest Boulevard around 3 p.m. that day. The teen, now identified as 14-year-old Gregory Lacorde Holmes, died at a nearby hospital.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Family, friends mourn 14-year-old shot and killed with vigil

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Family and friends of a 14-year-old boy shot and killed last week spent Tuesday night at a candlelight vigil, hugging each other and begging other young kids to put down guns. While CMPD confirmed a child was shot and killed at the Birch Townhomes Thursday, they...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Charlotte man sentenced to over 5 years in prison for robbing four banks

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – A serial bank robber who targeted branches in Gaston and Union counties was sentenced to more than five years in prison, prosecutors said. According to U.S. Attorney Dena King, 62-year-old David Plyler, of Charlotte, was sentenced to 63 months in prison and three years of supervised release.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Vigil expected for Wingate University freshman hit, killed by train

Police said the man was driving on Interstate 485 in Steele Creek when someone shot him. The university announced the move to Division I sports back in May. Local organization hoping to connect with youth, change Gastonia neighborhood. Updated: 12 hours ago. With the start of the new school year,...
WINGATE, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Gaston County Reports 9th Confirmed Rabies Case Of 2022

GASTONIA, N.C. — A raccoon located in Gastonia, N.C. tested positive for rabies. This is the 9th confirmed rabies case in Gaston County in 2022. On Thursday, August 18th at 11:01 am, Gaston County Police Animal Care and Enforcement was notified of a positive rabies specimen that was sent to the North Carolina State Lab on Wednesday, August 17th, 2022.
GASTONIA, NC
WCNC

