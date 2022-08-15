Read full article on original website
wccbcharlotte.com
CMPD: Victim Dies At Hospital After Southwest Charlotte Shooting
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Detectives have opened a homicide investigation after finding a gunshot victim in southwest Charlotte early Thursday morning. Shortly before 2 a.m., on August 18th, officers responded to an assault with a deadly weapon with injury call for service on South Tryon Street. At the scene, officers...
fox46.com
Man shot on I-485 in Steele Creek area, dies at hospital: CMPD
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A man died at the hospital after a shooting in the Steele Creek neighborhood in southwest Charlotte early Thursday morning, according to CMPD. Officers responded to a shooting just before 2 a.m. on August 18 in the 8000 block of South Tryon Street.
wccbcharlotte.com
Police Charge Gastonia Man For Murder In Fatal Stabbing
Detectives have charged a 55-year-old man for the murder of Donald Watts that occurred inside a Gastonia home on August 3rd. Around 2:30 a.m., officers were dispatched to the home on Belfast Drive to check on a resident after a possible assault. At the scene, officers located Watts dead inside...
WBTV
Man shot while driving on I-485, dies after calling police at south Charlotte 7-Eleven, authorities say
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – A homicide investigation is underway in the 8000 block of South Tryon Street, near West Arrowood Road. Shortly before 2 o’clock this morning, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department (CMPD) responded to an assault with a deadly weapon with injury call for service in the area.
wccbcharlotte.com
Charlotte Family Speaks Out Against Violence As They Prepare To Bury Their 14-Year-Old Son
CHARLOTTE — Family and friends are preparing to bury a 14-year-old boy shot to death last week in a Southwest Charlotte neighborhood. Family members say Gregory Holmes was full of life and loved football. He attended Martin Luther King Jr Middle School last year. His family says they enjoyed...
Man dies after being shot on I-485 in south Charlotte, CMPD says
CHARLOTTE — A man was shot and killed in southwest Charlotte on Thursday morning, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said. At this time, police said they had no suspect and are not sure if the man was targeted in the shooting or if it was random. Before 2 a.m., CMPD...
Loved ones concerned about well-being of Charlotte woman reported missing
CHARLOTTE — A 29-year-old Charlotte woman is missing and her caretaker said authorities are not doing enough to try and find her. Shiricka Guy has been reported missing for 12 days, family members told Channel 9 Thursday. Guy may be in danger, said her caretaker, who did not want...
Suspected impaired driver charged for crash in Gastonia that killed 33-year-old woman
GASTONIA, N.C. — While Gastonia Police officers were working to get information on a reported assault this past weekend, a driver in a truck nearby struck a woman sitting on a driveway, and she later died from her injuries. According to the Gastonia Police Department, officers were called to...
wccbcharlotte.com
Mooresville Police Officer Injured In Crash
MOORESVILLE, N.C. — On Tuesday, a Mooresville Police Officer was injured after being involved in a three-vehicle traffic incident on Charlotte Highway in Mooresville. Authorities say the officer was taken to a local hospital in Charlotte for a possible non-life-threatening leg injury. No additional injuries were sustained, according to...
WBTV
Juvenile charged with murder in 14-year-old’s shooting death in northwest Charlotte, police say
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – A juvenile has been arrested in connection with the shooting death of a 14-year-old in northwest Charlotte last week. Officers with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department were called to Southwest Boulevard, near Birch Townhomes, for a shooting shortly after 2 p.m. on Aug. 11. Police found...
Juvenile charged with killing teen in west Charlotte, CMPD reports
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Nearly a week after a teen was shot and killed in west Charlotte, police now say the shooter was also a juvenile. The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department first reported on Aug. 11 the victim was found shot and wounded along Southwest Boulevard around 3 p.m. that day. The teen, now identified as 14-year-old Gregory Lacorde Holmes, died at a nearby hospital.
Woman dies after being hit by truck in driveway of Gastonia home; suspect charged with DWI, police say
GASTONIA, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A 53-year-old man is facing several charges after a woman hit by a truck in the driveway of a home in Gastonia last weekend died Wednesday, according to the Gastonia Police Department. Authorities said officers responded to a possible assault at home on the 1700 block of Davis Park […]
Troopers: Man dies in crash after dropping off child at day care in Gaston County
GASTONIA, NC — A man died in a crash Thursday morning just after dropping off his child at day care in Gaston County, according to North Carolina State Highway Patrol. Troopers responded to the crash around 7 a.m. on Hickory Grove Road near East Gaston High School. According to...
WBTV
Family, friends mourn 14-year-old shot and killed with vigil
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Family and friends of a 14-year-old boy shot and killed last week spent Tuesday night at a candlelight vigil, hugging each other and begging other young kids to put down guns. While CMPD confirmed a child was shot and killed at the Birch Townhomes Thursday, they...
WBTV
Charlotte man sentenced to over 5 years in prison for robbing four banks
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – A serial bank robber who targeted branches in Gaston and Union counties was sentenced to more than five years in prison, prosecutors said. According to U.S. Attorney Dena King, 62-year-old David Plyler, of Charlotte, was sentenced to 63 months in prison and three years of supervised release.
WBTV
Vigil expected for Wingate University freshman hit, killed by train
Police said the man was driving on Interstate 485 in Steele Creek when someone shot him. The university announced the move to Division I sports back in May. Local organization hoping to connect with youth, change Gastonia neighborhood. Updated: 12 hours ago. With the start of the new school year,...
Search continues for suspect in deadly Easter hit-and-run in west Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Investigators are calling for more help finding a car and suspect they believe were involved in a deadly hit-and-run crash on Interstate 485 in west Charlotte on Easter Sunday. The North Carolina State Highway Patrol said the crash happened around 8:50 a.m. on April 17 on the I-485 Outer […]
wccbcharlotte.com
Gaston County Reports 9th Confirmed Rabies Case Of 2022
GASTONIA, N.C. — A raccoon located in Gastonia, N.C. tested positive for rabies. This is the 9th confirmed rabies case in Gaston County in 2022. On Thursday, August 18th at 11:01 am, Gaston County Police Animal Care and Enforcement was notified of a positive rabies specimen that was sent to the North Carolina State Lab on Wednesday, August 17th, 2022.
1 killed following early morning homicide in Steele Creek
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A man died after being found shot in front of a convenience store in southwest Charlotte early Thursday morning, police said. Charlotte-Mecklenburg police were called to the 7-Eleven near the interchange of South Tryon Street and Interstate 485 around 2 a.m. When officers got to the scene, they found a 26-year-old man in a vehicle parked in front of the store. The victim, who hasn't been identified, was rushed to a hospital where he died from his injuries.
WBTV
Investigation begins after fiery tractor-trailer crash on I-77 N near uptown Charlotte
WBTV will stream the news conference on its website, Facebook page and streaming apps. Funeral homes helping homicide victim families through tragedy. For funeral home workers, especially those called on time and time again, say it's an emotional journey. Family, friends mourn 14-year-old shot and killed with vigil. Updated: 12...
