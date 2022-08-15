The PNW is no stranger to wildfires, especially over the last few years. Right now, at least 40 homes in Washington state are being evacuated, thanks to a fire near Williams Lake in the Spokane County city of Cheney. More than 1,000 acres have been scorched since the fire ignited earlier this week, and the flames have been especially difficult to contain, thanks to unusually arid conditions and high winds.

CHENEY, WA ・ 15 DAYS AGO