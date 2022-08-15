Read full article on original website
Related
Arizona’s “Chocolate Waterfall” Is a Seasonal Spectacle Heavily Impacted by Climate Change
Arizona is home to so many breathtaking natural beauties, from the Grand Canyon to Havasu Falls. But something that's made headlines recently is Arizona's chocolate waterfall, aka Chocolate Falls. Formally known as Grand Falls, the iconic tourist attraction coined its nickname for its resemblance to the iconic Willy Wonka scene.
Only a Small Percentage of Wildfires Start Naturally — But How?
Around 5,184 wildfires have so far ravaged 181,252 acres of land in California in 2022, estimates published by the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection show. In 2021, there were more than 8,000 wildfires in California, burning through approximately 2,568,948 acres. But how do wildfires start naturally? Is it possible to prevent them from happening? Here's what you should know.
California Deploys “Water Police” to Impose Water-Wasting Fines Amid Drought
Much of the U.S. West Coast has been suffering from an ongoing drought — especially the state of California. For several summers in a row, the Golden State has gone into a "drought emergency," due to lack of precipitation, relentless wildfires, and unbearable heatwaves. So to combat the shortage...
Wildfire Firefighters Have a Tough Job — So Why Do They Make So Little Money?
Many would consider firefighting to be one of the toughest and most selfless professions out there — and with wildfires on the rise, thanks to climate change, they're in incredibly high demand these days. Jumping into a cloud of smoke, while attempting to extinguish the flames and rescue victims,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
The Great Salt Lake May Not Be Around Much Longer — Here’s Why
While floods continue to plague middle America, and wildfires blaze along the West Coast, parts of the U.S. are completely drying out. Lake Mead, which stretches across Arizona and Nevada, is on the brink of dissipation, while Nevada's Walker Lake is expected to be empty within a few decades. And after the European Space Agency released a series of satellite images, Utah residents are wondering why the Great Salt Lake is drying up, too.
Almost 40 Homes Evacuated in Western Washington, Due to the Williams Lake Wildfire
The PNW is no stranger to wildfires, especially over the last few years. Right now, at least 40 homes in Washington state are being evacuated, thanks to a fire near Williams Lake in the Spokane County city of Cheney. More than 1,000 acres have been scorched since the fire ignited earlier this week, and the flames have been especially difficult to contain, thanks to unusually arid conditions and high winds.
Smog and Ozone Prompt Air Quality Alerts Nationwide — Here’s What That Means
Humans are destroying the planet as we know it. Everything from cars, to manufacturing plants, to wasted food, to aerosols are constantly releasing greenhouse gases, which destroy both the ozone, and the air we breathe. And because of climate change, temperatures are rising — which is creating massive smog clouds....
At Least Eight People Dead as a Result of Eastern Kentucky Floods (UPDATES)
UPDATE, Friday, July 29, 2022, 9:46 p.m. ET: At least 8 people have died as a result of the eastern Kentucky floods, per Gizmodo. Unfortunately, the death toll will probably continue to rise as the floods are ongoing, and amid the ongoing rescue process. PREVIOUSLY, Thursday, July 28, 3:26 p.m....
GreenMatters
Los Angeles, CA
8K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Green Matters is dedicated to making news and topics across sustainability and innovation accessible to all. We help bring awareness to global issues and solutions, and hope to inspire you to make simple changes to your daily habits and lifestyle. We believe that many small actions can collectively make a big difference in ensuring a healthy planet for generations to come.https://www.greenmatters.com/
Comments / 0