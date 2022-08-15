ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Comments / 0

Related
GreenMatters

Only a Small Percentage of Wildfires Start Naturally — But How?

Around 5,184 wildfires have so far ravaged 181,252 acres of land in California in 2022, estimates published by the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection show. In 2021, there were more than 8,000 wildfires in California, burning through approximately 2,568,948 acres. But how do wildfires start naturally? Is it possible to prevent them from happening? Here's what you should know.
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Local
California Government
GreenMatters

The Great Salt Lake May Not Be Around Much Longer — Here’s Why

While floods continue to plague middle America, and wildfires blaze along the West Coast, parts of the U.S. are completely drying out. Lake Mead, which stretches across Arizona and Nevada, is on the brink of dissipation, while Nevada's Walker Lake is expected to be empty within a few decades. And after the European Space Agency released a series of satellite images, Utah residents are wondering why the Great Salt Lake is drying up, too.
NEVADA STATE
GreenMatters

Almost 40 Homes Evacuated in Western Washington, Due to the Williams Lake Wildfire

The PNW is no stranger to wildfires, especially over the last few years. Right now, at least 40 homes in Washington state are being evacuated, thanks to a fire near Williams Lake in the Spokane County city of Cheney. More than 1,000 acres have been scorched since the fire ignited earlier this week, and the flames have been especially difficult to contain, thanks to unusually arid conditions and high winds.
CHENEY, WA
GreenMatters

GreenMatters

Los Angeles, CA
8K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Green Matters is dedicated to making news and topics across sustainability and innovation accessible to all. We help bring awareness to global issues and solutions, and hope to inspire you to make simple changes to your daily habits and lifestyle. We believe that many small actions can collectively make a big difference in ensuring a healthy planet for generations to come.

 https://www.greenmatters.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy