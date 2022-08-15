Read full article on original website
Manchester United set to double Real Madrid star’s salary in massive transfer heist
Manchester United have been linked with a slew of Europe’s top talent in recent days amid their disastrous start to the 2022-23 Premier League campaign. With a clear need at virtually every level of the pitch, there’s been no end to the transfer rumors involving Manchester United. The latest rumors link the club to star Real Madrid midfielder Casemiro, suggesting that Manchester United would be willing to double the Brazilian’s current salary, according to various reports.
BBC
British man Aran Chada found drowned in Italy after saving son
The body of a British man who jumped from a boat to save his son has been found in Italy. Aran Chada, from Leicestershire, went on holiday to Lake Garda with his partner and two children last month. He had been missing since disappearing under the water on 22 July,...
International Business Times
Liverpool's $63M Star Unhappy, Could Leave Jurgen Klopp's Side: Full Details
Liverpool FC midfielder Naby Keita is reportedly unhappy with his contract situation at the Anfield club and could part ways. Keita's current contract is valid until 2023. Contract talks between Liverpool and Keita's representatives have stalled and his departure from the Merseyside club is possible regardless of the current injury crisis being faced by Jurgen Klopp, according to Sky Sports journalist Florian Plettenberg, who has a credible record in the European transfer market.
Footage resurfaces of Kylian Mbappe refusing to let Angel di Maria take a penalty for a hat-trick
Kylian Mbappe's refusal to let Angel di Maria take a penalty for Paris Saint-Germain has emerged after his recent behaviour on the pitch. In a Le Classique game against Marseille in March 2019, PSG were winning 3-1 courtesy of goals from both Mbappe and Di Maria (2). Mbappe had opened...
Man Utd pull plug on £15m Adrien Rabiot deal after his agent and mum demanded wages on same level as Bruno Fernandes
MANCHESTER UNITED have pulled the plug on a move for Juventus midfielder Adrien Rabiot over his mum's excessive wage demands. SunSport understands United have called off the £15million deal after his mother and agent Veronique demanded a pay packet for her son similar to that of £240,000-a-week high earner Bruno Fernandes.
Timo Werner makes honest Thomas Tuchel admission after departure from 'special' Chelsea
Former Chelsea striker Timo Werner has opened up on his departure, discussing the role of Thomas Tuchel and admitting that the Blues will always be special to him. Leaving earlier this month, Werner returned to RB Leipzig after two seasons at Stamford Bridge, where he won the UEFA Champions League, Super Cup and Club World Cup.
Priti Patel signs deal to send ‘foreign criminals’ back to Pakistan
Priti Patel has signed a deal to send “foreign criminals and immigration offenders” from the UK back to Pakistan.The Home Secretary met with Pakistan’s interior secretary, Yousaf Naseem Khokhar, and high commissioner to the UK, Moazzam Ahmad Khan, to sign the reciprocal agreement on Wednesday.I make no apology for removing dangerous foreign criminals and immigration offenders who have no right to remain in the UKPriti PatelMs Patel said: “I make no apology for removing dangerous foreign criminals and immigration offenders who have no right to remain in the UK.“The British public have quite rightly had enough of people abusing our...
Soccer - FIFA sells 2.45 million tickets for Qatar World Cup
Aug 18 (Reuters) - Organisers have sold 2.45 million tickets for this year's World Cup in Qatar, world soccer governing body FIFA said on Thursday, with more than half a million of them sold in the last sales period from July 5-16.
FIFA・
Lookback: Leeds 0-3 Chelsea: Blues Storm To Big Win
This was a must-win game for both teams with three games of the season left, as Chelsea looked to all but confirm their top 4 place, while Leeds needed a victory to get themselves out of the relegation zone.
BBC
Britain's Dan Bigham breaks Hour record in Switzerland
Britain's Dan Bigham smashed the Hour record with a distance of 55.548km around the Tissot Velodrome in Grenchen, Switzerland on Friday. Bigham, an aerodynamics specialist and race engineer for British cycling team Ineos Grenadiers, beat the previous record of 55.089km set by Belgium's Victor Campenaerts in 2019. The Hour record...
Emirates airline suspends all flights to Nigeria as it struggles to repatriate funds
Nigeria's aviation ministry says it is "working hard" to release trapped funds to the Emirates airline after the carrier suspended flights to Nigeria beginning from next month.
BBC
Spanish fires: Passengers injured fleeing train in Bejís
Ten passengers were hurt, three seriously, when they tried to escape a train that became caught up in a sweeping wildfire north-west of Valencia in eastern Spain. The fire near Bejís has been whipped up by fierce winds, leaving several firefighters running for their lives. The passengers were on...
‘My mum used to cook for the Wailers!’: Leeds puts its West Indian history on display
With illegal blues parties in basements and impassioned activism across the city, Windrush was more than just a London story – as this new string of events proves
BBC
Chelsea: Thomas Tuchel 'unimpressed' by Mike Dean admission
Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel says he was "not impressed" by Mike Dean admitting he made a mistake in their 2-2 draw against Tottenham Hotspur. VAR official Dean allowed the match to go on after Cristian Romero pulled Marc Cucurella's hair and Harry Kane equalised for Spurs seconds later. He said...
"It's My Top Recommendation For Culinary Travel": People Are Sharing The Most Delicious Vacation Destination They've Ever Visited
"I ate like a queen there. The wine was cheaper than water and I tried some of the best meats I have ever tasted. To this day, I still miss it."
