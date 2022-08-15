ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

ClutchPoints

Manchester United set to double Real Madrid star’s salary in massive transfer heist

Manchester United have been linked with a slew of Europe’s top talent in recent days amid their disastrous start to the 2022-23 Premier League campaign. With a clear need at virtually every level of the pitch, there’s been no end to the transfer rumors involving Manchester United. The latest rumors link the club to star Real Madrid midfielder Casemiro, suggesting that Manchester United would be willing to double the Brazilian’s current salary, according to various reports.
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

British man Aran Chada found drowned in Italy after saving son

The body of a British man who jumped from a boat to save his son has been found in Italy. Aran Chada, from Leicestershire, went on holiday to Lake Garda with his partner and two children last month. He had been missing since disappearing under the water on 22 July,...
ACCIDENTS
International Business Times

Liverpool's $63M Star Unhappy, Could Leave Jurgen Klopp's Side: Full Details

Liverpool FC midfielder Naby Keita is reportedly unhappy with his contract situation at the Anfield club and could part ways. Keita's current contract is valid until 2023. Contract talks between Liverpool and Keita's representatives have stalled and his departure from the Merseyside club is possible regardless of the current injury crisis being faced by Jurgen Klopp, according to Sky Sports journalist Florian Plettenberg, who has a credible record in the European transfer market.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Priti Patel signs deal to send ‘foreign criminals’ back to Pakistan

Priti Patel has signed a deal to send “foreign criminals and immigration offenders” from the UK back to Pakistan.The Home Secretary met with Pakistan’s interior secretary, Yousaf Naseem Khokhar, and high commissioner to the UK, Moazzam Ahmad Khan, to sign the reciprocal agreement on Wednesday.I make no apology for removing dangerous foreign criminals and immigration offenders who have no right to remain in the UKPriti PatelMs Patel said: “I make no apology for removing dangerous foreign criminals and immigration offenders who have no right to remain in the UK.“The British public have quite rightly had enough of people abusing our...
IMMIGRATION
BBC

Britain's Dan Bigham breaks Hour record in Switzerland

Britain's Dan Bigham smashed the Hour record with a distance of 55.548km around the Tissot Velodrome in Grenchen, Switzerland on Friday. Bigham, an aerodynamics specialist and race engineer for British cycling team Ineos Grenadiers, beat the previous record of 55.089km set by Belgium's Victor Campenaerts in 2019. The Hour record...
CYCLING
BBC

Spanish fires: Passengers injured fleeing train in Bejís

Ten passengers were hurt, three seriously, when they tried to escape a train that became caught up in a sweeping wildfire north-west of Valencia in eastern Spain. The fire near Bejís has been whipped up by fierce winds, leaving several firefighters running for their lives. The passengers were on...
ACCIDENTS
BBC

Chelsea: Thomas Tuchel 'unimpressed' by Mike Dean admission

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel says he was "not impressed" by Mike Dean admitting he made a mistake in their 2-2 draw against Tottenham Hotspur. VAR official Dean allowed the match to go on after Cristian Romero pulled Marc Cucurella's hair and Harry Kane equalised for Spurs seconds later. He said...
PREMIER LEAGUE

