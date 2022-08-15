On Friday, August 19, 2022, New York State Police along with the New York Blood Center will be hosting a blood drive between 8 a.m. and 2 p.m. at the New York State Police Headquarters located at 55 Crystal Run Road, Middletown, NY. Appointment preferred. Walk-ins are welcome as long as capacity permits. For further information please call 845-344-5300.

MIDDLETOWN, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO