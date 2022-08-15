Read full article on original website
Amy Roloff Ditches Chris Marek, Sparks Wild Divorce Speculation
Amy Roloff went home to Michigan this past weekend for a family wedding. Seems like a pretty basic and harmless thing for someone to do, right?. And yet: The visit to the Little People, Big World star’s native state set off somewhat of an uproar on social media because followers took note of her photos from the event and wondered:
Comedy in Pottstown Finds a Home Under a Dome
Sunnybrook Ballroom's Pottstown outdoor performance space.Image via PHL17. Soul Joel Productions, a Royersford-based independent comedy production company, got on its feet in 2019, the brainstorm of Joel Richardson. When the pandemic shuttered his indoor venues, Richardson took his array of comics outdoors, using a domed roof to protect audiences from the elements and fresh air to keep them safe. Travis Brower, of PHL17, uncovered the story of Richardson’s covered Pottstown performance spot.
Tevin Campbell Confirmed His Sexuality And Praised Frank Ocean And Lil Nas X
After years of speculation, the '90s R&B star has publicly embraced his sexuality and is hopeful for the future of queer Black artists in an industry (and a society) still rife with anti-gay discrimination.
Pop-Punk Musician from Lansdale Turns ‘Sadness into Useful Tools for Others’
Surprise Years.Image via the Keystone Gazette. Had the story of pop-punk band Surprise Years been pitched as a film, no self-respecting Hollywood producer would consider it. The high-school-musicians-make-it-big plot sounds both trite and fictitious. But as Stacy Coleman reported in the Keystone Gazette, it’s neither.
Ambler Brewer Travels West to Enable Beer Fans in ‘Da Burgh’ to Tap into Her Success
The brewed goodness from Tannery Run Brew Works in Ambler proved very popular at a Pittsburgh beer festival.Image via Tannery Run Brew Works at Facebook. Adena Brewington-Brown has a surname that fairly drips with appropriateness for her skill at brewing beer. She has tapped into that connection to become a successful producer, taking her Tannery Run Brew Works fare to a Pittsburgh festival. Jon Moss reported her trek in the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.
MONTCO.Today celebrates Montgomery County’s prosperity and quality of place by sharing positive, upbeat, and concise news stories and content, making us the ideal source to follow if you are someone who lives, works, plays, or visits this incredible county. American Community Journal’s is the publisher of MONTCO.Today and is one of four sister journals which includes BUCKSO.Today (Bucks County), DELCO.Today (Delaware County), and VISTA.Today (Chester County).https://montco.today/
