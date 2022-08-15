Read full article on original website
Related
fiddleheadfocus.com
Maine State Police Troop F Report, July 25-31, 2022
HOULTON, Maine — The Maine State Police Troop F barracks in Houlton responded to a number of calls for service during the period of July 25-31, including the following. MASARDIS — Cpl. Quint and Trooper Castonguay responded to an address in Masardis. It was reported a man was intoxicated, walking to his neighbor’s, throwing items into their yard and attempting to peek in their windows. The troopers located the man, and he stated the people were encroaching on his property and he was upset at them. He has not had his property surveyed and said it was his neighbor’s responsibility. The victim did not want to pursue the issue beyond a trespass warning, which he was issued without incident.
WMTW
New evidence presented in Maine double-murder trial
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine — The state has rested its case against a Presque Isle man after the fourth day of his double-murder trial. Bobby Nightingale is accused of shooting and killing Alan Curtis and Roger Ellis in Castle Hill three years ago. The state medical examiner says Curtis had...
Presque Isle Police Close Parsons Street During Investigation
A section of Parsons Street in Presque Isle was blocked off for several hours Thursday afternoon after police found a suspicious package inside a home. At around 2:00 PM, the Presque Isle Police Department responded to a call of a deceased male residing at 17 Parsons Street, police said in a news release late Thursday.
A Sign of Fall Spotted in Northern Aroostook County
The colors of fall are beginning to pop in far northern Maine. While some are alarmed at the sight of pumpkin spice everything in mid-August, the changing of the seasons is becoming apparent. In northern Aroostook county, trees eager to blaze bright with fall colors are beginning to dot the canopy of mostly dark green.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Check Out The List-2022 Maine State Fairs Are Not Over Yet
Summer may be winding down, but there are still plenty of fairs to come!. Yeah, you can feel it in the air if you wake up and go to work really early in the morning. There have been a couple days this week where I thought "Hey, this is almost hoodie weather" Oh, and pants, I'm going to have to put on pants again soon, but contrary to popular belief, Summer 2022 doesn't officially end until September 22nd!
wabi.tv
LifeFlight of Maine receives $1 million gift
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - LifeFlight of Maine is getting ready to celebrate 25 years in 2023. They recently received a key donation that will help them continue to provide the best care to Mainers. “We’re soon to transport our 35,000 patient,” said Chief Operating Officer, Chuck Hogan. LifeFlight...
Presque Isle Man Sentenced in Meth Trafficking Conspiracy
A 25-year-old Presque Isle man was sentenced Tuesday in federal court in Bangor for conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine in Aroostook County. Conner Clark will serve four years in prison and five years of supervised release, according to U.S. Attorney Darcie McElwee. U.S. District Court Judge Lance E. Walker handed down the sentence.
Family's lawsuit challenges Maine school vaccination requirements
MAINE, USA — Two Cumberland County parents who haven’t vaccinated their seven-year-old son for religious reasons are asking a judge to declare Maine’s school vaccination requirements unconstitutional, the Bangor Daily News reports. Gregory and Rita Fox of Cumberland last month sued the state of Maine and its...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Sheriff’s Office Investigating Trailer Theft in Molunkus, Maine
The Aroostook County Sheriff’s Office is requesting help from area residents in identifying the pickup truck in this home security camera image. Police say that shortly after 7:30 Monday morning, a white, extended cab pickup pulled into the driveway of a residence in Molunkus, in far southern Aroostook County. A man was seen hooking the steel open trailer that was parked in the yard to this truck and leaving the area with it in tow.
'River Dave,' banned from New Hampshire site, moves to Maine
CONCORD, N.H. — A hermit known as River Dave, whose cabin in the New Hampshire woods burned down after he had spent nearly three decades on the property and was ordered to leave, has found a new home in Maine. David Lidstone, 82, has put in windows and is...
wabi.tv
Former Maine prosecutor avoids jail time after admitting to destroying evidence
BANGOR, Maine (WMTW) - A former Franklin County Assistant District Attorney will not spend any time in jail for her role in a $13 million illegal marijuana operation in western Maine. A judge sentenced Kayla Alves Wednesday to two years probation and assessed her a $2,000 fine. She had faced...
Police: Man found dead in Presque Isle, suspicious package shuts down road
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine — A man was found dead in Presque Isle on Thursday afternoon, and a suspicious package located during the investigation prompted a road to be shut down, police say. A news release from the Presque Isle Police Department stated authorities were called at about 2 p.m....
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Coastal Maine Tiny House Rental Wows With Stunning Detail and Views
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions or personal experiences. It's always fun to search for unique rentals in Maine. From treehouses to pristine lake houses, Maine seems to have it all. This diverse collection led me to a very beautiful rental outside of Acadia National Park that highlights one of the nation's popular trends.
Houlton police seek public's help in locating missing child
HOULTON, Maine — Police are requesting the public's assistance in locating a missing child. In a Facebook post by the Houlton Police Department, Justin Jackins is described as being 5’11" and 190 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. Police ask if anyone knows of Justin’s location, or...
3.0 Earthquake Detected in Downeast Maine Wednesday Morning
Another earthquake was reported early Wednesday morning in Washington County, Maine, less than a week after two similar-sized earthquakes were detected in that area. According to the National Weather Service Office in Caribou, a 3.0 magnitude quake occurred at 2:55 a.m. EST, about 3 kilometers east-southeast of Centerville Township, Maine, at a depth of about 5 km below the Earth’s surface.
They’re Not Just Empty Words From Maine Bureau of Highway Safety
The slogan is catchy. Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over. And Maine Bureau of Highway Safety along with local and state law enforcement agencies are participating in a national campaign that is underway now. The program is from the U.S. Department of Transportation’s National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. NHTSA info here.
mainebiz.biz
Effort to build plywood plant in Somerset County still needs funding
Maine has been in a building boom in the past several years, but among the products that have to be shipped in is plywood — which is used in nearly every type of structure, from houses to commercial buildings, as part of the roof and in the subflooring. In...
wabi.tv
264 new COVID cases in Maine, 1 additional death
Maine (WABI) - COVID-19 hospitalizations in the state have not chnged much in the last 24-hours. The Maine CDC says 130 people are in the hospital with the virus. 17 people are in critical care. One person remain on a ventilator. There are also 264 new cases of the virus....
WGME
Two Maine communities make Realtor.com's hottest zip codes list
The top 10 hottest zip codes are out with two Maine towns making the list, according to realtor.com. Windham took the 5th spot, and Auburn took the 10th. The list is based on good bang for a buyer’s buck, demand from out-of-state buyers looking to relocate, and opportunities for aspiring millennial homeowners.
townline.org
LEGAL NOTICES for Thursday, August 18, 2022
Notice is hereby given that a Petition for a Pardon for Warren Lander Smith who was convicted of the crime(s) Burglary CR 79671, is now pending before the Governor and a hearing will be conducted on Thursday, October 20, 2022, at 9:00 o’clock AM. Please visit the following link for Hearing details: http://www.maine.gov/corrections/adult-community-corrections/pardon-board.
Q 96.1
Presque Isle, ME
3K+
Followers
8K+
Post
820K+
Views
ABOUT
Q 96.1 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Presque Isle, Maine. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 1