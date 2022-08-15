ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

MONTCO.Today

West Chester-Based IT Edge Unveils New Initiative Program

Local IT consulting firm, IT Edge, has just unveiled a new monthly initiative. Each month, IT Edge will be focusing on different industry services, and what they can provide for clients in that industry. Each month, IT Edge will be offering different incentives to clients in this particular industry. These...
WEST CHESTER, PA
MONTCO.Today

Hatboro Snack Retailer Hosts Rep. Madeleine Dean for Feedback from Black, Female, Small-Business Owners

Rep. Madeleine Dean and the Black, female roundtable participants she met with in Hatboro. The Black, all-female owners of Nutz About Popcorn, a Hatboro savory-sweet snack provider, described their ongoing COVID-19 struggles to a very sympathetic ear: U.S. Rep. Madeleine Dean. Raquel Williams reported every important kernel of their roundtable meeting for KYW Newsradio.
HATBORO, PA
MONTCO.Today

North Wales’ Green Ribbon Trail Gets Blue Ribbon Distinction from Statewide Planning Association

North Wales’ Green Ribbon Trail and Preserve has been recognized as a 2022 "Great Place" by the Pa. Chapter of a Chicago organization. The Pa. Chapter of the American Planning Association (APA) has named North Wales’ Green Ribbon Trail and Preserve to its 2022 Great Places in PA list. The site was honored in the category Greenways/Trails and Public Spaces.
NORTH WALES, PA
MONTCO.Today

Malvern Bank House of the Week: 19th Century Farmhouse Dating to When Plymouth Meeting Was Hickorytown

2368 Hickory Rd., Plymouth MeetingImage via Realtor.com. The stone Colonial at 2368 Hickory Road, Plymouth Meeting, was built in 1850, when the Hickorytown community comprised mainly farmhouses and an occasional inn. Eventually, Hickorytown was melded into Plymouth Meeting, which took its name from settlers arriving from Plymouth, England, who, as Quakers, frequented area meeting houses.
PLYMOUTH MEETING, PA
morethanthecurve.com

Developer who sought to bring Wawa to Fayette Street in Conshohocken has bought the former car dealership property

Montgomery County property records show that Provco-Pineville, LLC has purchased the property at 1109 and 1119 Fayette Street in the Borough of Conshohocken and 1201 Butler Pike in the Conshohocken section of Whitemarsh Township. The sale was recorded on July 15th. The property served as a car dealership and serviced vehicles for almost 100 years under the Moore family, most recently under brothers Tim and Dennis Moore.
CONSHOHOCKEN, PA
MONTCO.Today

Montco Private Schools — Eager to Remain Competitive — Embark on Infrastructure Improvement Projects

Three Montgomery County educational institutions are in the midst of capital improvement projects to keep them competitive. Schools nationwide are upping the ante on the amenities — both scholastic and extracurricular — with which they aim to spark matriculations. Locally as well, private schools are raising funds, eyeing upgrades, and embarking on capital projects to remain competitive. Todd Romero, with the Philadelphia Business Journal, dug in to report whose doing what in Montgomery County.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
MONTCO.Today

In the Lanternfly Wars, This Plymouth Meeting Retiree Has a Record Number of Notches on Her Fly Swatter

Harriet Campbell, Plymouth Meeting lanternfly hunter, tracked her success on the Squishr app.Image via Harriet Campbell at Spotlight PA. Collected data from user postings on the Squishr app — an online tracker of self-posted lanternfly hits in Pa. — reveals a particularly ruthless Montgomery County hunter. Colin Deppen’s antenna was raised by the figures, leading him to report the performance for Spotlight PA.
PLYMOUTH MEETING, PA
MONTCO.Today

Tired of the Same-Old, Same-Old Restaurants? Phila. Mag. Likes Two In-County Newcomers

Two newcomers to the Montgomery County restaurant scene caught the eyes — and palates — of Philadelphia Magazine food reporters. Dining out is a definite splurge these days. The cost of all of it — babysitter, gasoline, bar bill, meal check, tip — is up. Which means a meal away from home should be something out of the ordinary. Fortunately, Montgomery County has a steady influx of new restaurants to try, as noted by Hannah Albertine for Philadelphia Magazine.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
southjerseyobserver.com

17-Acre Waterfront Park, Three Planned Distribution Buildings Planned for Bellmawr Redevelopment Area; DEP Welcomes Comments

An application for a Waterfront Development Individual Permit is being submitted to the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection, Division of Land Use Regulation for the Bellmawr Redevelopment Agency and Big Timber Junction, LLC project. The Department of Environmental Protection is welcoming comments and any information concerning the proposed development...
BELLMAWR, NJ
Hidden City Philadelphia

114 Housing Units in Northwest Philly Unlocked for Redevelopment

A swath of 25 properties that for years have plagued sections of Germantown and Mount Airy as a nuisance to neighbors and substandard housing for residents appear to be on the way to redevelopment. Scattered over several different blocks, the parcels include apartment buildings, row houses, twins, and townhouse-style developments. They total 114 housing units, of which 21 are currently occupied.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Mount Holly Motorsports to be closed for foreseeable future after 3-alarm fire

SOUTHAMPTON, N.J. (CBS) -- Mount Holly Motorsports on Route 206 in Burlington County will be closed until further notice after a three-alarm fire destroyed the building on Wednesday morning. The fire was placed under control just before 8 a.m.The entire roof of the building was on fire and the flames threatened to spread to another building. No injuries have been reported at this time. Route 206 southbound has reopened since the fire, but northbound remains closed at this time. NJ Dot is asking drivers to follow the detour or plan an alternate route. The cause of the fire is unknown at this time. 
BURLINGTON COUNTY, NJ
