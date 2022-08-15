Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Most Delicious Deli is Hiding Inside This Unassuming Pennsylvania Gas StationTravel MavenNorristown, PA
NJ Correctional Officer Admits Accepting BribeMorristown MinuteSalem County, NJ
Muncho Pizza Launches in University CityMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
3 Great Steakhouses in DelawareAlina AndrasDelaware State
Related
West Chester-Based IT Edge Unveils New Initiative Program
Local IT consulting firm, IT Edge, has just unveiled a new monthly initiative. Each month, IT Edge will be focusing on different industry services, and what they can provide for clients in that industry. Each month, IT Edge will be offering different incentives to clients in this particular industry. These...
Hatboro Snack Retailer Hosts Rep. Madeleine Dean for Feedback from Black, Female, Small-Business Owners
Rep. Madeleine Dean and the Black, female roundtable participants she met with in Hatboro. The Black, all-female owners of Nutz About Popcorn, a Hatboro savory-sweet snack provider, described their ongoing COVID-19 struggles to a very sympathetic ear: U.S. Rep. Madeleine Dean. Raquel Williams reported every important kernel of their roundtable meeting for KYW Newsradio.
North Wales’ Green Ribbon Trail Gets Blue Ribbon Distinction from Statewide Planning Association
North Wales’ Green Ribbon Trail and Preserve has been recognized as a 2022 "Great Place" by the Pa. Chapter of a Chicago organization. The Pa. Chapter of the American Planning Association (APA) has named North Wales’ Green Ribbon Trail and Preserve to its 2022 Great Places in PA list. The site was honored in the category Greenways/Trails and Public Spaces.
Malvern Bank House of the Week: 19th Century Farmhouse Dating to When Plymouth Meeting Was Hickorytown
2368 Hickory Rd., Plymouth MeetingImage via Realtor.com. The stone Colonial at 2368 Hickory Road, Plymouth Meeting, was built in 1850, when the Hickorytown community comprised mainly farmhouses and an occasional inn. Eventually, Hickorytown was melded into Plymouth Meeting, which took its name from settlers arriving from Plymouth, England, who, as Quakers, frequented area meeting houses.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Malvern Bank Looking to Hire for Both Part-Time and Full-Time Positions
Are you a college student with some free days in your schedule? Are you considering returning to the workforce on a part-time basis?. Malvern Bank, National Association may have the opportunities you’re looking for. The bank is looking to fill a variety of Financial Center positions, specifically Customer Service...
Local Inn Rated to Serve the Finest Brunch in All of Montgomery County, and One of the Best in the U.S.
What’s better than brunch? Nothing! The mimosas, the Bloody Marys, the combination of breakfast and lunch — you don’t have to decide! Have both! Open Table, the online restaurant reservation resource, has released its best-of assessment of brunch across the U.S. The rankings resulted from more than...
morethanthecurve.com
Developer who sought to bring Wawa to Fayette Street in Conshohocken has bought the former car dealership property
Montgomery County property records show that Provco-Pineville, LLC has purchased the property at 1109 and 1119 Fayette Street in the Borough of Conshohocken and 1201 Butler Pike in the Conshohocken section of Whitemarsh Township. The sale was recorded on July 15th. The property served as a car dealership and serviced vehicles for almost 100 years under the Moore family, most recently under brothers Tim and Dennis Moore.
Montco Private Schools — Eager to Remain Competitive — Embark on Infrastructure Improvement Projects
Three Montgomery County educational institutions are in the midst of capital improvement projects to keep them competitive. Schools nationwide are upping the ante on the amenities — both scholastic and extracurricular — with which they aim to spark matriculations. Locally as well, private schools are raising funds, eyeing upgrades, and embarking on capital projects to remain competitive. Todd Romero, with the Philadelphia Business Journal, dug in to report whose doing what in Montgomery County.
IN THIS ARTICLE
In the Lanternfly Wars, This Plymouth Meeting Retiree Has a Record Number of Notches on Her Fly Swatter
Harriet Campbell, Plymouth Meeting lanternfly hunter, tracked her success on the Squishr app.Image via Harriet Campbell at Spotlight PA. Collected data from user postings on the Squishr app — an online tracker of self-posted lanternfly hits in Pa. — reveals a particularly ruthless Montgomery County hunter. Colin Deppen’s antenna was raised by the figures, leading him to report the performance for Spotlight PA.
C&N Welcomes Dan Hines as Vice President; Senior Commercial Lending Relationship Manager
Citizens & Northern Corporation (C&N) announced that Daniel Hines has joined the Southeast Region Commercial Lending team as VP; Senior Commercial Lending Relationship Manager based in Doylestown. Hines brings over 31 years of both retail and commercial banking experience to the team at C&N. Most recently, he was a Vice...
Future Rosy for Former Conshohocken Beauty Consultant’s Career, Which Took a Powder During COVID
Marcia Williams.Image via Embellish Beauty. In the business lottery of COVID-19 (in which some firms thrived, and others became extinct), one Conshohocken cosmetics manufacturer, Embellish Beauty, is now glowing. Lisa Dukart brushed up on the facts for PHIL INNO.
Tired of the Same-Old, Same-Old Restaurants? Phila. Mag. Likes Two In-County Newcomers
Two newcomers to the Montgomery County restaurant scene caught the eyes — and palates — of Philadelphia Magazine food reporters. Dining out is a definite splurge these days. The cost of all of it — babysitter, gasoline, bar bill, meal check, tip — is up. Which means a meal away from home should be something out of the ordinary. Fortunately, Montgomery County has a steady influx of new restaurants to try, as noted by Hannah Albertine for Philadelphia Magazine.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
southjerseyobserver.com
17-Acre Waterfront Park, Three Planned Distribution Buildings Planned for Bellmawr Redevelopment Area; DEP Welcomes Comments
An application for a Waterfront Development Individual Permit is being submitted to the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection, Division of Land Use Regulation for the Bellmawr Redevelopment Agency and Big Timber Junction, LLC project. The Department of Environmental Protection is welcoming comments and any information concerning the proposed development...
114 Housing Units in Northwest Philly Unlocked for Redevelopment
A swath of 25 properties that for years have plagued sections of Germantown and Mount Airy as a nuisance to neighbors and substandard housing for residents appear to be on the way to redevelopment. Scattered over several different blocks, the parcels include apartment buildings, row houses, twins, and townhouse-style developments. They total 114 housing units, of which 21 are currently occupied.
Mount Holly Motorsports to be closed for foreseeable future after 3-alarm fire
SOUTHAMPTON, N.J. (CBS) -- Mount Holly Motorsports on Route 206 in Burlington County will be closed until further notice after a three-alarm fire destroyed the building on Wednesday morning. The fire was placed under control just before 8 a.m.The entire roof of the building was on fire and the flames threatened to spread to another building. No injuries have been reported at this time. Route 206 southbound has reopened since the fire, but northbound remains closed at this time. NJ Dot is asking drivers to follow the detour or plan an alternate route. The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.
Roosevelt Boulevard Subway May Emerge from a Century of Hopes, Plans, and Even a Ghost Station
The subway would have a stop in the Bensalem area. According to transit advocates, the Roosevelt Boulevard subway that would run from a northern Broad Street Line stop to Bucks County may become a reality after a century of speculation and false starts. Michaela Winberg wrote about the travel news for Billy Penn.
Check out the farmers markets in a NJ town near you
Some New Jersey towns have taken the time and effort to make room in their little hamlets to host farmers markets. Sure, there are plenty of roadside farm stands and some pretty amazing farm markets all over the state, but there's something special about hometown farmers markets. There are towns...
Montgomery County Leadership: Chris Bickel, Main Line Market Leader, Centric Bank
Chris Bickel, Main Line Market Leader at Centric Bank, spoke with MONTCO Today about growing up in Berwyn, the competitive spirit he honed through sports, playing in three national lacrosse championships for Syracuse, and his love of the outdoors. Chris described how he found his way into the banking industry,...
MONTCO.Today
Montgomery County, PA
13K+
Followers
13K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
MONTCO.Today celebrates Montgomery County’s prosperity and quality of place by sharing positive, upbeat, and concise news stories and content, making us the ideal source to follow if you are someone who lives, works, plays, or visits this incredible county. American Community Journal’s is the publisher of MONTCO.Today and is one of four sister journals which includes BUCKSO.Today (Bucks County), DELCO.Today (Delaware County), and VISTA.Today (Chester County).https://montco.today/
Comments / 0