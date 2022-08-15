SOUTHAMPTON, N.J. (CBS) -- Mount Holly Motorsports on Route 206 in Burlington County will be closed until further notice after a three-alarm fire destroyed the building on Wednesday morning. The fire was placed under control just before 8 a.m.The entire roof of the building was on fire and the flames threatened to spread to another building. No injuries have been reported at this time. Route 206 southbound has reopened since the fire, but northbound remains closed at this time. NJ Dot is asking drivers to follow the detour or plan an alternate route. The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

BURLINGTON COUNTY, NJ ・ 2 DAYS AGO