Mission residents to vote on sales tax renewal

MISSION, Kan. — Next month voters in Mission will decide if they want to renew a special sales tax to support the city’s parks and recreation department.

In 2012, voters approved a 10-year, 3/8-cent sales tax to support parks and recreational facilities. Over the last decade the money has been used for projects like the replacement of the Mission Family Aquatic Center and to support maintenance repairs at the Powell Community Center.

If voters chose to renew the tax, it will generate approximately $1million annually to be used for parks and recreation maintenance and upgrades.

Voters will have until Aug. 30 register to vote in the mail-in election. Ballots will begin arriving in the mail on Sept. 2, and residents will have until Sept. 20 to return their ballot.

All ballots must be returned to the county election office or placed in a designated drop box by noon on Sept. 20.

Voters can mail their ballot back to the Johnson County Election office in a pre-marked envelope, or drop off their ballot at one of two designated drop boxes located at the Johnson County Election Office at 2101 E. Kansas City Road in Olathe, or at the Johnson County Northeast Office at 6000 Lamar Ave., in Mission.

The city will house a town hall meeting at the Powell Community Center on Wednesday, Aug. 31 for voters to get more information on the proposed sales tax renewal.

If approved, the tax would go into effect in April and would expire in March 2033.

