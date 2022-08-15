Utah Gov. Spencer Cox is bristling at a headline in Time that labeled him “The Red-State Governor Who’s Not Afraid to Be ‘Woke.’” In an interview after the article was published, the Republican called the description “ridiculous” and “trash.” “Being kind and trying to bring people together is very different than being ‘woke,’” Cox said. The first-termer said he’s all about bipartisanship and trying to be a uniter—but don’t use THAT word. “I stated in [the Time interview] that I’m not trying to own the libs. I’m trying to convince the libs that there’s a better way. That’s not being woke. That’s very different,” he said. “I think we have a problem with cancel culture and wokeness, and I think it’s deeply problematic, and I think it’s adding to the divide in our nation.”Read it at Deseret News

UTAH STATE ・ 12 MINUTES AGO