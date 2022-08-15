Read full article on original website
A Nevada woman bought a house and ended up owning a small town all because of a copy-paste error
The buyer intended to get one property valued at $594,481 in Spanish Springs, Nevada. But she ended up with 84 extra house lots and two common spaces.
Florida court rules that pregnant and orphaned 16-year-old girl is 'not mature enough' to decide on whether to have an abortion
A court in Florida has ruled that a 16-year-old orphaned girl cannot have an abortion because she is 'not mature enough' to make the decision, it was revealed today. The teenage girl, who does not have any parents, is now appealing the decision after she was barred from terminating her pregnancy following Circuit Judge Jennifer Frydrychowicz's ruling.
rigzone.com
Report Confirms Near Billion Barrel Oil Find
Canadian Overseas Petroleum Limited (COPL) has revealed that it has received an independent resource report confirming its deep oil discovery on its affiliate COPL America Inc’s lands in Converse and Natrona counties in Wyoming. According to COPL, which outlined that the report included conservative estimates complying with Canadian standards,...
Utah’s Republican Guv: Stop Calling Me ‘Woke’!
Utah Gov. Spencer Cox is bristling at a headline in Time that labeled him “The Red-State Governor Who’s Not Afraid to Be ‘Woke.’” In an interview after the article was published, the Republican called the description “ridiculous” and “trash.” “Being kind and trying to bring people together is very different than being ‘woke,’” Cox said. The first-termer said he’s all about bipartisanship and trying to be a uniter—but don’t use THAT word. “I stated in [the Time interview] that I’m not trying to own the libs. I’m trying to convince the libs that there’s a better way. That’s not being woke. That’s very different,” he said. “I think we have a problem with cancel culture and wokeness, and I think it’s deeply problematic, and I think it’s adding to the divide in our nation.”Read it at Deseret News
