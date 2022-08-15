Read full article on original website
Reduced Costs for Parks Programs
Portland Parks & Recreation announces the bureau’s new financial assistance program, designed to reduce cost as a barrier and to allow for easier access to participate in its offerings. The new Access Pass for activities, programs and passes to be used for programs begins Oct. 3. This effort builds on prior bureau pilot discount efforts, such as the “Pay What You Can” option, which remains in place until October 3 of this year.
‘Wake of Vanport’ to Be Screened August 28
The community is invited for a free screening and presentation on Sunday, August 28 the Open Signal studios. The Skanner Foundation presents “The Wake of Vanport,” a series of short documentary films about the city of Vanport, a housing development created for Kaiser shipyard workers at the onset of World War II. The development — which included schools, community centers and day cares — housed the first large influx of African Americans to the Portland area, and was at one time Oregon’s second largest city.
Portland Mayor Bans Homeless Camps on School Walking Routes
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler announced Friday that the emergency declaration banning homeless camps near high-crash corridors will expand to designated safe walking routes used by school-aged children. The declaration bans camping along “priority routes to and from schools” and within 150 feet of school buildings,...
Basic Guaranteed Income Program to Launch for Black Portlanders
The Black Resilience Fund will give dozens of Portland families guaranteed basic income for three years, with the first checks going out in December. More than 11,000 applicants had applied by the deadline this week for about 50 spots in Brown Hope’s 2023 Village-Building Cohort Model, which will give $1,000 to single participants and up to $2,000 to participating families, monthly.
Jefferson Alumni Invites Community to Block Party
Saturday, August 20, 2022 | 2:00 P.M. – 7:00 P.M. Mark your calendars, The Jefferson High School Alumni Association (JHSAA) will be back on the block with their annual block party. This inaugural event will have tons of entertainment in tow, including a live DJ and music, a rib contest, card and domino tournaments and activities for kids too!
Oregon Symphony’s Waterfront Concert and Festival Returns to Portland Labor Day Weekend
The Oregon Symphony has announced the return of the largest free community concert in Oregon, the Waterfront Concert and Festival, on Saturday, September 3, 2022. The family-friendly event welcomes visitors to Tom McCall Waterfront Park for an all-day celebration full of music and singing. The concert features a variety of music from outstanding local artists and a robust musical program performed by the Oregon Symphony.
Measure on Portland Government to Appear as-Is on Ballot
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A Multnomah County judge has ruled that a sweeping proposal to change the form of government and election system in Portland, Oregon, should advance to November’s ballot, rejecting a legal challenge from a city business organization. The Portland Business Alliance filed a lawsuit in...
River Chief Imprisoned for Fishing Fights for Sacred Rights
THE DALLES, Oregon (AP) — Wilbur Slockish Jr. has been shot at, had rocks hurled at him. He hid underground for months, and then spent 20 months serving time in federal prisons across the country — all of that for fishing in the Columbia River. But Slockish, a...
Heat Returns to Pacific Northwest Wednesday, Thursday
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Hot weather is expected again Wednesday and Thursday in western Oregon and Washington state. Multnomah County, which includes Portland, will offer people places to stay cool Wednesday as temperatures potentially reach 100 degrees Fahrenheit (37.7 degrees Celsius). Daytime cooling centers and cooling spaces in Multnomah...
Ballot Measure to Overhaul City Government Promises Minority Representation While Facing Controversy
If Portland voters decide this November to ditch the at-large system of city government, the city will see a much higher rate of minority representation. Under the current system, candidates for city council must campaign citywide, rather than for a smaller district. Critics say this forces candidates to broaden their platforms, rather than focusing on the more specific concerns of smaller regions and populations of the city. Such campaigns are also more expensive, creating a barrier for a more diverse field of candidates.
GOP Lawmaker Arrested, Accused of Disorderly Conduct at Fair
CANBY, Ore. (AP) — A state lawmaker was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of disorderly conduct and interfering with a peace officer at the Clackamas County Fair in Canby, Oregon. Republican Rep. James Hieb, of Canby, was arrested Wednesday night and told The Oregonian/OregonLive the incident happened after the rodeo...
Personal Information of Some in Jails Possibly Compromised
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Staff at Multnomah County jails shared personal and medical information belonging to hundreds of people who were incarcerated, officials said. A statement from the county said names, dates of birth and photos — as well as medical information like diagnoses and treatments — may have been released amid sharing between September 2019 and June, impacting more than 350 people, Oregon Public Broadcasting reported.
Prosper Portland Awards More Than $1.8 Million in Community Livability Grants
Significant projects include the expansion of classroom space at Childworks Learning Center in Gateway; gallery expansion at the Oregon Jewish Museum, upgrades to the Oregon College of Oriental Medicine, and new space for the Homeless-to-Work program at Central City Concern, all in Old Town; and tenant improvements for the Mental Health Association of Oregon office in Lents Town Center.
Obituary: Tony Funchess
Tony Funchess born December 7 to Princess Funchess and Harrison Sims Jr. in Portland, Oregon. He received his wings August 1, 2022. Tony loved his family, friends, traveling, movies, and food. He leaves to mourn him, his parents, sister Keara Funchess-Rodela; three children, Daniel-Jireh Gonzalez Funchess (Dj), Nehemiah Gonzalez, Promise Funchess and his grandson Nasir Gonzalez.
Arvoll Randolph Rae, July 29, 1926 – July 14, 2022
Memorial service will be held August 11, 2022 at 10:30 a.m. at St. Phillip the Deacon Episcopal Church, 120 NE Knott Steet, Portland, Oregon 97212. He will be laid to rest at Willamette National Cemetery, 11800 SE Mt. Scott Happy Valley, OR, at 1 p.m. Full obituary can be seen...
The Skanner Foundation Scholar Launches Fashion Line Focused on Diversity, Inclusion
Local fashionistas would be well advised to keep the Dorotheaa label on their radars. The brand of colorful, kinetic women’s wear was launched by The Skanner Foundation’s 2016 scholarship recipient, Janelle Arnold, who is currently preparing new pieces for two West Coast runways: Portland Fashion Week and San Diego Fashion Week.
Dangerous Pacific Northwest Heat Wave Suspected in 6th Death
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Authorities in the Portland, Oregon region said they would keep cooling shelters open through Sunday night as a likely record-breaking heat wave brought scorching weather to the normally temperate region. At least six people are suspected to have died from hyperthermia since the hot spell...
Restaurant Faces Online Harassment Following Author Incident
SALEM, Ore. (AP) — It’s hard to miss Epilogue Kitchen and Cocktails when walking through Salem’s downtown district. Taped to its windows are tons of signs, some of them handmade. They read: “Black Lives Matter,” and, “No Place For Hate.”. There are large portraits...
Northwestern US Heat Wave Could Have Hottest Day on Tuesday
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The temperatures in Portland, Oregon, could top 100 degrees Fahrenheit (37.8 Celsius) on Tuesday, making it likely the hottest day of a week-long heat wave for the Pacific Northwest region that rarely sees such scorching weather. Forecasters issued an excessive heat warning for parts of...
Obituary: Nellie Mae Coney
Nellie Mae Coney passed away on July 18, 2022. She was 93 years old. She died peacefully at Firewood Garden Residential Care Facility. Nellie will be cremated, and a small ceremony will be held at Willamette Cemetery. Tuesday, August 9, 2022. Service starts at 11:00 a.m. Please arrive between 10:30...
The Skanner is a website and newspaper published in Portland, Ore., and Seattle, Wash. Established in 1975, The Skanner News Group has advanced the cause of the Black Press in the Pacific Northwest.
