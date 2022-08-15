ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clackamas County, OR

Comments / 0

Related
The Skanner News

Reduced Costs for Parks Programs

Portland Parks & Recreation announces the bureau’s new financial assistance program, designed to reduce cost as a barrier and to allow for easier access to participate in its offerings. The new Access Pass for activities, programs and passes to be used for programs begins Oct. 3. This effort builds on prior bureau pilot discount efforts, such as the “Pay What You Can” option, which remains in place until October 3 of this year.
PORTLAND, OR
The Skanner News

‘Wake of Vanport’ to Be Screened August 28

The community is invited for a free screening and presentation on Sunday, August 28 the Open Signal studios. The Skanner Foundation presents “The Wake of Vanport,” a series of short documentary films about the city of Vanport, a housing development created for Kaiser shipyard workers at the onset of World War II. The development — which included schools, community centers and day cares — housed the first large influx of African Americans to the Portland area, and was at one time Oregon’s second largest city.
PORTLAND, OR
The Skanner News

Portland Mayor Bans Homeless Camps on School Walking Routes

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler announced Friday that the emergency declaration banning homeless camps near high-crash corridors will expand to designated safe walking routes used by school-aged children. The declaration bans camping along “priority routes to and from schools” and within 150 feet of school buildings,...
PORTLAND, OR
The Skanner News

Basic Guaranteed Income Program to Launch for Black Portlanders

The Black Resilience Fund will give dozens of Portland families guaranteed basic income for three years, with the first checks going out in December. More than 11,000 applicants had applied by the deadline this week for about 50 spots in Brown Hope’s 2023 Village-Building Cohort Model, which will give $1,000 to single participants and up to $2,000 to participating families, monthly.
PORTLAND, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Clackamas County, OR
State
Washington State
Local
Oregon Government
Clackamas County, OR
Government
The Skanner News

Jefferson Alumni Invites Community to Block Party

Saturday, August 20, 2022 | 2:00 P.M. – 7:00 P.M. Mark your calendars, The Jefferson High School Alumni Association (JHSAA) will be back on the block with their annual block party. This inaugural event will have tons of entertainment in tow, including a live DJ and music, a rib contest, card and domino tournaments and activities for kids too!
PORTLAND, OR
The Skanner News

Oregon Symphony’s Waterfront Concert and Festival Returns to Portland Labor Day Weekend

The Oregon Symphony has announced the return of the largest free community concert in Oregon, the Waterfront Concert and Festival, on Saturday, September 3, 2022. The family-friendly event welcomes visitors to Tom McCall Waterfront Park for an all-day celebration full of music and singing. The concert features a variety of music from outstanding local artists and a robust musical program performed by the Oregon Symphony.
PORTLAND, OR
The Skanner News

Measure on Portland Government to Appear as-Is on Ballot

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A Multnomah County judge has ruled that a sweeping proposal to change the form of government and election system in Portland, Oregon, should advance to November’s ballot, rejecting a legal challenge from a city business organization. The Portland Business Alliance filed a lawsuit in...
PORTLAND, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Service Area#Arts3c#Racc#Info Session#The Arts3c Program
The Skanner News

Heat Returns to Pacific Northwest Wednesday, Thursday

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Hot weather is expected again Wednesday and Thursday in western Oregon and Washington state. Multnomah County, which includes Portland, will offer people places to stay cool Wednesday as temperatures potentially reach 100 degrees Fahrenheit (37.7 degrees Celsius). Daytime cooling centers and cooling spaces in Multnomah...
MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR
The Skanner News

Ballot Measure to Overhaul City Government Promises Minority Representation While Facing Controversy

If Portland voters decide this November to ditch the at-large system of city government, the city will see a much higher rate of minority representation. Under the current system, candidates for city council must campaign citywide, rather than for a smaller district. Critics say this forces candidates to broaden their platforms, rather than focusing on the more specific concerns of smaller regions and populations of the city. Such campaigns are also more expensive, creating a barrier for a more diverse field of candidates.
PORTLAND, OR
The Skanner News

GOP Lawmaker Arrested, Accused of Disorderly Conduct at Fair

CANBY, Ore. (AP) — A state lawmaker was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of disorderly conduct and interfering with a peace officer at the Clackamas County Fair in Canby, Oregon. Republican Rep. James Hieb, of Canby, was arrested Wednesday night and told The Oregonian/OregonLive the incident happened after the rodeo...
CANBY, OR
The Skanner News

Personal Information of Some in Jails Possibly Compromised

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Staff at Multnomah County jails shared personal and medical information belonging to hundreds of people who were incarcerated, officials said. A statement from the county said names, dates of birth and photos — as well as medical information like diagnoses and treatments — may have been released amid sharing between September 2019 and June, impacting more than 350 people, Oregon Public Broadcasting reported.
PORTLAND, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Nonprofit Organizations
The Skanner News

Prosper Portland Awards More Than $1.8 Million in Community Livability Grants

Significant projects include the expansion of classroom space at Childworks Learning Center in Gateway; gallery expansion at the Oregon Jewish Museum, upgrades to the Oregon College of Oriental Medicine, and new space for the Homeless-to-Work program at Central City Concern, all in Old Town; and tenant improvements for the Mental Health Association of Oregon office in Lents Town Center.
PORTLAND, OR
The Skanner News

Obituary: Tony Funchess

Tony Funchess born December 7 to Princess Funchess and Harrison Sims Jr. in Portland, Oregon. He received his wings August 1, 2022. Tony loved his family, friends, traveling, movies, and food. He leaves to mourn him, his parents, sister Keara Funchess-Rodela; three children, Daniel-Jireh Gonzalez Funchess (Dj), Nehemiah Gonzalez, Promise Funchess and his grandson Nasir Gonzalez.
PORTLAND, OR
The Skanner News

Obituary: Nellie Mae Coney

Nellie Mae Coney passed away on July 18, 2022. She was 93 years old. She died peacefully at Firewood Garden Residential Care Facility. Nellie will be cremated, and a small ceremony will be held at Willamette Cemetery. Tuesday, August 9, 2022. Service starts at 11:00 a.m. Please arrive between 10:30...
PORTLAND, OR
The Skanner News

The Skanner News

Portland, OR
3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
616K+
Views
ABOUT

The Skanner is a website and newspaper published in Portland, Ore., and Seattle, Wash. Established in 1975, The Skanner News Group has advanced the cause of the Black Press in the Pacific Northwest. Each day The Skanner strives to work in harmony with its mission statement: “Challenging People to Shape a Better Future Now” and at the same time abide by the declared values that are reflected in the mission statement.

 https://theskanner.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy