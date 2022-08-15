Read full article on original website
This Michigan City Was Named a Top Trending City for Airbnb This Fall
If you live in Michigan, you may not consider Ann Arbor a vacation hot spot. However, if you're a football fan, it makes total sense. Airbnb recently released the list of this year’s top trending destinations in the US for upcoming fall travel, based on nights booked. Thanks to the upcoming football season, Ann Arbor comes in at number 7 on the list of 10.
Michigan Welcomes the State’s First Luxury Treehouse Resort in Ionia
It may not be the kind of treehouse you remember building as a kid, but the whole concept is the same, except this time, it's pure luxury. Michigan is now home to its first luxury treehouse resort with the opening of Tree Vistas in Ionia. Booking is now available for guests to vacation 13 feet above the ground in a luxury treehouse. Considered by the owners to be the first of its kind, the new resort is the perfect place to relax and channel your inner child.
Down it Goes! Grand Blanc’s Landscape Changing with Building Demolition
For those who grew up in the area, seeing the final demolition process start on the old Laurie's and Timothy's Children's Wear in downtown Grand Blanc is kind of tough. We told you back in May that the popular children's clothing store that has been serving generations was moving from the location in downtown Grand Blanc for 58 years. The business wasn't closing its doors, but just moving to a new location.
More Guests Announced for October’s Motor City Comic Con in Novi
Motor City Comic Con continues to announce new guests for October. Motor City Comic Con returns to the Suburban Collection Showplace in Novi, Michigan in November. As that particular weekend gets closer and closer, more celebrity guests are being announced. Motor City Comic Con will take place Friday, October 14th...
The Invasive, Nasty Spotted Lanternfly Has Just Been Detected in Michigan
Experts have been warning us and this time they were right. The Spotted Lanternfly - an invasive creature native to eastern Asia - has been detected in Oakland County. The Spotted Lanternfly has been on our radar since April of 2019 when we first shared experts' warnings that the bug was expected to invade Michigan. Residents of eastern Pennsylvania have been battling with the bugs for several years now, with some even reporting that they feel like they've been held as prisoners in their homes.
These Homes For Sale in Flint for Under $20k Need More Than Paint
Some of homes that you'll find for sale in Michigan aren't necessarily what you'd call "move-in ready." You could definitely say that about these homes in Flint that are for sale for under $20,000. Not everyone can afford a home on the water with eight bedrooms, four bathrooms, a huge...
Swartz Creek Business Honors Vets And First Responders With Mural
If you are a veteran or a first responder you are loved and appreciated at Great Lakes Smoothie Co. & Eatery in Swartz Creek. Business owner RJ Ryan has very good reasons for honoring these fine men and women. Ryan was saved by first responders in 2018 after being hit by a drunk driver while on his motorcycle. RJ lost a leg, but he did not lose his life and for that, he is beyond appreciative. According to RJ, that is not the only reason he wanted to put up the mural,
13 Big Name Bands That Have Performed in Flint That May Surprise You
Flint has always been known as a great rock n' roll town. The people of Flint and surrounding areas have always been hard workers that love nothing more than finishing their day with a killer live rock show. That's why for decades some of the biggest names in rock have been coming to town.
15 Classic WTF Posts From Flint Police Operations Facebook Page
Man do we miss that classic updates from the Flint Police Operations Facebook page. A few years ago, Facebook was actually tolerable, and killing time while scrolling your feed made you laugh. Nowadays, not so much. Most of what you see is arguing, political warfare, and other stupid posts. Before...
Kevin From The Machine Shop – Top 5 Little Debbie Cakes
The month of August marks the 62nd anniversary of Little Debbie snack cakes. The original image of Little Debbie used on packaging and advertising, which began on August 23, 1960, was based on a black-and-white photo. Full-color portraits of Little Debbie started later that same year. Fast forward all of...
Cleaning Crew Member Murdered by a Coworker at GM Assembly Plant in Lake Orion
Police are investigating an early morning homicide involving a member of the cleaning crew at a General Motors assembly plant in Lake Orion this morning. The plant remains closed today as the Oakland County Sheriff's Department conducts an investigation into the alleged homicide. The incident occurred early this morning, around 1:30 am between two members of the cleaning crew at the facility on Giddings Rd. in Orion Township.
3 Simple Things We Can Do to Make Michigan Restaurants Better
I don't know whether I was just cranky, or whether I'm really onto something here. I went to a well-known Lansing eatery over the weekend, and within ten minutes, found myself extremely annoyed. Not with the staff or the service, but by the behavior of several other customers. Not looking...
Lansing’s Potter Park Zoo Welcomes Endangered Red Panda Cub to Family
How lucky are we to have not one, but two amazing zoos such a short drive from Flint? One of those, Potter Park Zoo, has a brand new very adorable reason for you to head to Lansing for a visit. The zoo, founded in 1920, announced on its website that...
Grandma Delivers Baby in Mom’s Driveway and Everybody’s Doing Just Fine
This little girl was in a huge hurry to make her debut in the world and couldn't wait to get to the hospital. Luckily Grandma was there to deliver her in the driveway. Gabrielle VanDyk of Kentwood was at home when her water broke. The West Michigan woman had been having some labor pains on Sunday morning (7/24) but assumed she was having Braxton Hicks contractions.
Sign On New Dort Hwy Extension Changes a Grand Blanc Street Name
You know that old sarcastic saying when someone messes up? The one that goes, "You had one job"? Well, someone had one job when it came to making a Grand Blanc street sign, and they messed up...big time. Residents were thrilled to see the Dort Highway extension from I-75 to...
