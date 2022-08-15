Read full article on original website
19-year-old woman killed in Indiana County crash
PINE TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A woman was killed in a crash in Indiana County Thursday afternoon. The crash happened around 2:46 p.m. at the intersection of Route 422 and Route 403 in Pine Township. The Indiana County Coroner Jerry Overman Jr. identified the woman who died as Alivia Renae...
butlerradio.com
One Injured In Mercer Co. Buggy Accident
One person was injured earlier this week in a crash involving an Amish buggy and a truck in neighboring Mercer County. The accident occurred Thursday morning shortly after 7 a.m. on Mercer New Wilmington Road. State police say a milk tanker driven by a man from New York had his...
wccsradio.com
ONE KILLED IN CRASH ON 422 IN PINE TOWNSHIP
Indiana County Coroner Jerry Overman, Jr. has identified the victim in a fatal crash that happened yesterday in Strongstown. 19-year-old Alivia Renae Chila of Northern Cambria was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash at the intersection of Route 422 and Route 403 in Pine Township. Chila was driving in the right-hand lane of 403 South while the Tri-Axle truck driven by a 75-year-old New Castle man was coming west on 422. The car did not stop at the intersection and while the truck driver tried to swerve to get out of the way, he was unable to avoid hitting the car on the driver’s side.
wccsradio.com
HOMER CITY MAN INJURED IN CRASH IN WESTMORELAND COUNTY
A Homer City man was one of two people injured in a crash in Salem Township, Westmoreland County Wednesday morning. State police from the Kiski Barracks say the crash happened at 6:36 in the morning on Route 66 where a bridge carries Route 22 over it. 27-year-old Tyler Strini of Homer City was driving his car North and did not slow down for stopped traffic ahead of him, rear-ending a car driven by 56-year-old John Farally of Pitcarin. Both vehicles were disabled, with Strini’s car in the middle of the intersection and Farally’s car going to the Southbound Route 22 offramp to 66.
WFMJ.com
Cortland mom charged with DUI, child endangering, after crash in Warren
A Cortland woman is due back in court next month on charges including DUI, child endangering, aggravated vehicular assault, and failure to control after an SUV she was driving carrying her four children crashed in Warren. Katina Weaver, 27, pleaded not guilty and a judge suspended her driving privileges during...
wtae.com
Driver takes off after crashing into tree in Westmoreland County
UNITY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — State police said a man took off after a crash in Unity Township, Westmoreland County. The crash happened a little after 11:20 a.m. Wednesday on State Route 119 north of Rizzo Road. Police said the 40-year-old man went off the road and crashed into a...
explore venango
Police Continue Search for Missing Woman
MEADVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – Meadville-based State Police are continuing to search for a missing 35-year-old Crawford County woman. According to police, 35-year-old Candace Caffas was last seen on July 16 on State Route 285, in Conneaut Lake, Crawford County. She is described as 4-foot-9, approximately 95 pounds, with dirty...
Video captures crash building crash; driver cited for OVI Warren
Officers were called to a location near the Route 422 and Adelaide Avenue Southeast intersection around 2 a.m.
WFMJ.com
Warren Police cite driver for crash that seriously injured two people
Police have charged a 23-year-old woman after the car she was driving crashed into a utility pole in Warren, seriously injuring her and a passenger in her car. Witnesses told police that the car was traveling faster than 50 miles per hour along Tod Ave. SW Thursday afternoon when it swerved across the oncoming lane and struck the pole at the corner of Hoyt Ave. SW.
butlerradio.com
One Injured In Bonniebrook Rd. Crash
One person suffered minor injuries in a crash that happened earlier this week in Jefferson Township. The two vehicle accident happened Tuesday evening around 5:20 p.m. at the intersection of Bonniebrook and Great Belt Roads. State police say 68-year-old Patricia Hammer of New Wilmington went through a stop sign at...
explore venango
Local Man Accused of DUI with 3 Juvenile Passengers
CRANBERRY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A local man is facing reckless endangerment and DUI-related charges for allegedly driving under the influence with three juvenile passengers in Cranberry Township. Court documents indicate that Franklin-based State Police filed criminal charges against 19-year-old Devin Scott Bell, of Venus, on Wednesday, August 17,...
wtae.com
One person stabbed at bar in Beaver County
PULASKI TOWNSHIP, Pa. — One person was taken to the hospital after being stabbed at a bar in Beaver County. The stabbing happened at Marion Hill Bar And Grill on Rochester Road around 12:30 a.m. Friday. The victim was taken to the hospital. It was initially unclear if anyone...
explore venango
Local Man Accused of Being Accomplice to Suspect Who Struck, Severely Injured Pedestrian With UTV
SALEM TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A local man is facing felony charges for allegedly being an accomplice in an incident in which a man was run over by a side-by-side in May of 2021. Court documents indicate that Clarion-based State Police filed criminal charges against 26-year-old Travis Charles Miller, of Emlenton, on Monday, August 15, 2022, in Magisterial District Judge Jarah Lee Heeter’s office.
WFMJ.com
Ohio Turnpike traffic moving after crash in Mahoning County
Drivers coming into Ohio from Pennsylvania along the Turnpike found that the trip may have taken longer than expected during the Friday morning commute. A truck ran into a barrier in a construction zone along the westbound lanes in front of the Mahoning Valley Service Plaza in Springfield Township after 4 a.m.
butlerradio.com
Police Detail Info On Moraine Point Accident
We’re learning more information about an accident earlier this week that sent one person to a hospital. The two vehicle accident happened Wednesday just before 4 p.m. at the intersection of New Castle Road and the entrance to the Moraine Point Plaza. Police say 36-year-old Dustin Sams of Sligo...
Titusville Herald
Titusville woman dies in weekend UTV crash
A Titusville woman was killed Saturday night when the UTV she was operating crashed into barricades blocking the closed South Perry Street Bridge. The woman was identified by the Titusville Police Department as Terry Smith, who was 59-years-old. Smith, according to police, lived in Oil Creek Township, Crawford County. The...
Buggy driver flown from crash in Volant
A 26-year-old driver of a buggy was hurt after he was hit by a tanker truck hauling milk.
wccsradio.com
TWO ARRESTED FOLLOWING DRUG SEARCH IN INDIANA BOROUGH
Two people were arrested for drug-related crimes following a search this morning in Indiana Borough. District Attorney Robert Manzi announced this morning that the Indiana County Drug Task Force arrested 60-year-old Charles Wilcox and 40-year-old Joseph Stumpf following an investigation of drug sales in a home along the 200 block of Philadelphia Street. Task Force members obtained a warrant and searched the house early this morning and found 22 bricks of suspected heroin/fentanyl, along with items to package and sell the drugs, inside a wall clock that had a false face on it.
Youngstown police investigate shootout on North Side
Police had Halleck Street on the north side of Youngstown blocked off after a shootout.
Officer hospitalized, one man arrested after SWAT situation in Beaver County
AMBRIDGE, Pa. — A police officer was hospitalized and a man was arrested after a SWAT situation in Beaver County. The standoff began in the area of Ninth Street and Melrose Avenue in Ambridge at around 3 p.m. Ambridge police said they were contacted by Beaver County detectives to...
