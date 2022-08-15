Indiana County Coroner Jerry Overman, Jr. has identified the victim in a fatal crash that happened yesterday in Strongstown. 19-year-old Alivia Renae Chila of Northern Cambria was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash at the intersection of Route 422 and Route 403 in Pine Township. Chila was driving in the right-hand lane of 403 South while the Tri-Axle truck driven by a 75-year-old New Castle man was coming west on 422. The car did not stop at the intersection and while the truck driver tried to swerve to get out of the way, he was unable to avoid hitting the car on the driver’s side.

STRONGSTOWN, PA ・ 12 HOURS AGO