ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

Comments / 0

Related
KSAT 12

Meet the new meteorologist at KSAT, Mia Montgomery

A new face is coming to KSAT 12. Meteorologist Mia Montgomery will be joining the incredible KSAT Weather Authority team in September. Mia comes from the local TV station KBTX serving the Brazos Valley but is not a stranger to San Antonio. She grew up in the area!. She’s excited...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

Wetter weather is coming this weekend. But it won’t be enough to end Texas’ drought.

Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. Heavy rain storms are expected to blanket Texas this weekend, breaking a blistering heat wave. However, the wetter weather will not be enough to fully end the state’s drought, as drier conditions are expected through September. Nearly the entire state is in a prolonged drought, with an estimated 26 million Texans living in worsening conditions.
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
San Antonio, TX
Education
County
Bexar County, TX
Bexar County, TX
Government
City
Pleasanton, TX
Bexar County, TX
Education
City
Alamo Heights, TX
City
San Antonio, TX
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
City
Seguin, TX
San Antonio, TX
Government
Local
Texas Education
City
Edgewood, TX
KSAT 12

La Vernia ISD launches new guardian program

LA VERNIA – We are continuing our coverage on guardian programs -- school boards can decide to arm select staff members. Nixon-Smiley’s school district has had the program for years. This year, Natalia ISD is training employees for the program. Now La Vernia ISD is in the process...
LA VERNIA, TX
KSAT 12

Kerbey Lane opens first San Antonio restaurant at The Rim

SAN ANTONIO – A popular Austin-based restaurant known for its made-from-scratch comfort food like queso and dessert-like pancakes has opened up its first San Antonio location. The restaurant at 5515 N. Loop 1604 West, Ste. 103 at The Rim Crossing is the first Kerbey Lane Cafe outside the Austin...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tea#Poverty#Staar
KSAT 12

SAPD to host forfeited-property auction on Wednesday

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Police Department is holding a forfeited-property auction this month. The auction is open to the general public and will take place at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 24 at the Veterans of Foreign Wars post 9186, located at 650 VFW Blvd. Registration and...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
foxsanantonio.com

18-wheeler tipped over on the Northeast side

SAN ANTONIO – An 18-wheeler tipped over on the Northeast side of town. According to police, the driver did not suffer any injuries. Northbound to Loop 410 and the on-ramp on the access road will temporarily be closed.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

2 deaths in Florida linked to raw oysters from Louisiana

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Two men have died after eating raw oysters in Florida this month. A restaurant customer in Fort Lauderdale and a Pensacola man, with a Texas connection, both died of a bacterial infection after eating oysters from Louisiana. Gary Oreal, who manages the Rustic Inn, told...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy