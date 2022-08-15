Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. Heavy rain storms are expected to blanket Texas this weekend, breaking a blistering heat wave. However, the wetter weather will not be enough to fully end the state’s drought, as drier conditions are expected through September. Nearly the entire state is in a prolonged drought, with an estimated 26 million Texans living in worsening conditions.

TEXAS STATE ・ 11 HOURS AGO