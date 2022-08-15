The Motorcycle Safety Foundation (MSF) Basic Rider Course is a learn-to-ride education and training safety program that consists of the online MSF Basic eCourse to address basic motorcycle knowledge, five hours of classroom instruction with a RiderCoach to address rider perception and risk management, and 10 hours of on-cycle, hands-on instruction. Motorcycles are provided for use during the course. Prior to the first day of class you will need to read the Rider Handbook and complete the eCourse online. Price of the eCourse is included and student will receive an email two weeks before the class start date with a redemption code. Riders must be able to balance a bicycle to participate in the riding portion of the course and successfully complete a riding skills test. This course does have a written and a riding skills test. Successful completion of BOTH tests is required to receive a DOT certificate of completion. A course completion card may provide an insurance discount. This course is required by Iowa law to obtain a motorcycle operator's license for all residents under the age of 18. If you are a minor, you must have a valid driver's permit and you must have written consent from your parent or guardian at time of registration. If under age of 18, registrations are done in person at Hawkeye's Cedar Falls Center.

