Mercury's Shey Peddy out for season with ruptured Achilles

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Shey Peddy is out for the season with a ruptured right Achilles tendon, leaving the Phoenix Mercury even more short-handed in their WNBA playoff series against the Las Vegas Aces. Peedy went down in the third quarter of Game 1 on Wednesday night with a non-contact injury and did not return. The Aces won 79-63 and can close out the three-game series at home Saturday. The Mercury made the playoffs for a 10th straight season despite playing without center Brittney Griner, who has been detained in Russia on drug charges since February. Phoenix also has played the past six games without Diana Taurasi due to a quadriceps strain and leading scorer Skylar Diggins-Smith has missed five straight games due to person reasons.
Seahawks lose starting offensive lineman to brutal injury in preseason game

During the Seattle Seahawks’ second game of the preseason, starting guard Damien Lewis went down with an injury that brought about an unfortunate scene. One of the goals of the preseason is just to make it out of each game healthy. No NFL team wants to see any player on the roster get hurt, but that’s especially true as it pertains to the limited snaps that the starters play. And unfortunately, the Seattle Seahawks were not so lucky to avoid that on Thursday night against the Chicago Bears.
