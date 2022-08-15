ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wake County, NC

WRAL

Law enforcement, family tearfullly honor Deputy Ned Byrd

Law enforcement, family tearfullly honor Deputy Ned Byrd. Family members, friends and men and women in uniform gathered at Providence Baptist Church at 11 a.m. for a funeral service honoring Byrd, who was shot and killed last week in a rural area of Battle Bridge Road near southeast Raleigh. Reporter:...
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL

Funeral service of Wake County Deputy Ned Byrd

Watch live as the community gathers at Providence Baptist Church in Raleigh to remember Ned Byrd, a 13-year veteran of the Wake County Sheriff's Office, who was killed in the line of duty last week.
WAKE COUNTY, NC
WRAL News

Visitation underway for fallen Wake County deputy

Law enforcement from different departments across central North Carolina made their presence known at slain Wake County Deputy Ned Byrd's visitation on Thursday. Ryan Schmidt, a longtime friend, roommate and training partner of Byrd's, said the fallen deputy was a man who had a heart of gold and a person who was selfless.
WAKE COUNTY, NC
WRAL

Investigation continues into Wake County deputy's death

Investigation continues into Wake County deputy's death. A man taken into custody in Burke County for questioning in the killing of a Wake County deputy was booked less than 24 hours later on a federal detainer at Durham County Jail. Reporter: Joe Fisher. Photographer: Curt Tremper.
WAKE COUNTY, NC
WITN

Man charged in Wake County deputy murder appears before judge

WAKE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Authorities say they expect to make more arrests in the death of a Wake County deputy. So far, Arturo Marin-Sotelo has been charged with the murder of Deputy Ned Byrd, according to the man’s arrest warrant. Marin-Sotelo and Alder Alfonso Marin were taken into...
WAKE COUNTY, NC
WRAL

Funeral for Deputy Ned Byrd will close roads in Raleigh

Family members, friends and men and women in uniform will gather Friday for a funeral service honoring slain Wake County Deputy Ned Byrd. Reporter: Lora...
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL

Deputy Ned Byrd's K-9, Sasha, leads procession to his funeral

Wake County Deputy Ned Byrd's K-9, Sasha, walked with a handler down Glenwood Avenue on...
WAKE COUNTY, NC
WRAL

Two men questioned in death of Wake deputy

Sources tell WRAL News two men brought in for questioning Tuesday in Burke County are connected to the case. Reporter: Chelsea Donovan. Photographer: Curt Tremper.
BURKE COUNTY, NC
WRAL

Sources: Man questioned in deputy's murder now charged

A man who was taken into questioning by authorities in connection to the murder of a Wake...
WAKE COUNTY, NC
WRAL

Two men questioned in investigation of Wake County deputy murder

The U.S. Marshals Service took two people into custody in Burke County for questioning in...
WAKE COUNTY, NC
WRAL

Escaped inmate last seen in Clayton

Officials say as of 2 p.m., Michael Glover was last spotted in Clayton, heading into Wake County. He is believed to have switched vehicles. People should be on the lookout for either a brown or silver Ford Fusion with license plate HHK1455.
CLAYTON, NC

