WRAL
Law enforcement, family tearfullly honor Deputy Ned Byrd
Law enforcement, family tearfullly honor Deputy Ned Byrd. Family members, friends and men and women in uniform gathered at Providence Baptist Church at 11 a.m. for a funeral service honoring Byrd, who was shot and killed last week in a rural area of Battle Bridge Road near southeast Raleigh. Reporter:...
WRAL
Funeral service of Wake County Deputy Ned Byrd
Watch live as the community gathers at Providence Baptist Church in Raleigh to remember Ned Byrd, a 13-year veteran of the Wake County Sheriff's Office, who was killed in the line of duty last week.
Details released for visitation and funeral of Wake County deputy Ned Byrd
Many questions remain nearly a week after Wake County deputy Ned Byrd was shot and killed while on duty.
Visitation underway for fallen Wake County deputy
Law enforcement from different departments across central North Carolina made their presence known at slain Wake County Deputy Ned Byrd's visitation on Thursday. Ryan Schmidt, a longtime friend, roommate and training partner of Byrd's, said the fallen deputy was a man who had a heart of gold and a person who was selfless.
‘He set the bar very high.’ Mourners remember slain Wake officer Byrd as loyal, selfless
Hundreds have gathered to remember Sheriff’s Deputy Ned Byrd, who was shot on duty a week ago.
Man charged with murder of Wake deputy Ned Byrd faces life in prison
One man is charged with murder and authorities said they expect more arrests linked to the shooting death last week of Wake County Deputy Ned Byrd. Arturo Marin-Sotelo, 29, of Oak Tree Drive in Apex, is charged with Byrd's murder. “It gives this office great pleasure ... to be able...
WRAL
Investigation continues into Wake County deputy's death
Investigation continues into Wake County deputy's death. A man taken into custody in Burke County for questioning in the killing of a Wake County deputy was booked less than 24 hours later on a federal detainer at Durham County Jail. Reporter: Joe Fisher. Photographer: Curt Tremper.
WECT
Truck connected to Wake Co. deputy’s death recovered in Winston-Salem after being painted, sources say
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WRAL) - Wednesday night, multiple sources told WRAL News that a truck connected to the killing of a Wake County deputy was located and picked up in Winston-Salem. The truck, which was reported to be white by police, was said to have been painted red before being picked...
WITN
Man charged in Wake County deputy murder appears before judge
WAKE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Authorities say they expect to make more arrests in the death of a Wake County deputy. So far, Arturo Marin-Sotelo has been charged with the murder of Deputy Ned Byrd, according to the man’s arrest warrant. Marin-Sotelo and Alder Alfonso Marin were taken into...
Man charged with murder in killing of Wake County deputy. More arrests expected.
Wake County Deputy Ned Byrd was found shot more than once outside his unmarked SUV Friday.
WRAL
Funeral for Deputy Ned Byrd will close roads in Raleigh
Family members, friends and men and women in uniform will gather Friday for a funeral service honoring slain Wake County Deputy Ned Byrd. Reporter: Lora...
WRAL
Deputy Ned Byrd's K-9, Sasha, leads procession to his funeral
Deputy Ned Byrd's K-9, Sasha, leads procession to his funeral. Wake County Deputy Ned Byrd's K-9, Sasha, walked with a handler down Glenwood Avenue on...
WRAL
Two men questioned in death of Wake deputy
Sources tell WRAL News two men brought in for questioning Tuesday in Burke County are connected to the case. Reporter: Chelsea Donovan. Photographer: Curt Tremper.
$100K reward offered for information about who killed Wake County deputy Ned Byrd
"We'll get what we need to get who we're looking for," Wake County Sheriff Gerald Baker said. A $100,000 reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest of the person who shot and killed deputy Ned Byrd.
WRAL
Sources: Man questioned in deputy's murder now charged
Sources: Man questioned in deputy's murder now charged. A man who was taken into questioning by authorities in connection to the murder of a Wake...
WRAL
Two men questioned in investigation of Wake County deputy murder
Two men questioned in investigation of Wake County deputy murder. The U.S. Marshals Service took two people into custody in Burke County for questioning in...
WRAL
Funeral arrangements set for slain Wake deputy Byrd
The Wake County Sheriff’s Deputy had served in the sheriff’s department for 13 years and was most recently a K-9 officer.
WRAL
