Joan B
4d ago
I can’t wait for Christine to tell Kody that Robin is his number 1 and what his reaction will be!! Robin of course will be sobbing with her fake tears! Season 17 hurry up and get here.
17
Happy cat
4d ago
I'm so going to enjoy seeing Kody's narcissism take a HUGE hit when Christine refuses to live like Meri in a loveless, no intimacy marriage and she actually LEAVES him.🤣
12
Janet Holt
4d ago
All Kody cares about is Robyn and her kids. She was married before and left that marriage and is now destroying another man’s family
11
