Natrona County, WY

K2 Radio

Casper Man Charged With Aggravated Burglary, Assault

A lifelong Casper resident who pointed a loaded semi-automatic rifle at a woman during a drug burglary faces decades in prison if convicted of that and other crimes. Antonio Harrington, 20, heard that and other charges during his initial appearance in Natrona County Circuit Court on Thursday. Assistant District Attorney...
oilcity.news

Third alleged co-conspirator charged in meth distribution investigation

CASPER, Wyo. — A third alleged co-conspirator was charged with conspiracy to deliver methamphetamine in Natrona County Circuit Court Monday. The Wyoming Department of Criminal Investigations says Christopher “Critter” Butterfield delivered two bags of suspected methamphetamine to a confidential informant and an undercover agent, according to the affidavit.
K2 Radio

Natrona County Search and Rescue Operation Successful

At around 1:50 pm on Friday, August 5, 2022, Natrona County Sheriff's Office deputies responded to a Search And Rescue call in the area of Rim Campground on Muddy Mountain in Natrona County, Wyoming. It was determined, through the reporting party’s communications with Casper Public Safety Communications Center dispatchers, that the missing individual was a juvenile male with a cognitive disability, who had left a group at approximately 1:00 pm, according to a recent press release from the Natrona County Sherriff's Office on Facebook.
oilcity.news

Natrona County divorce filings (8/8/22–8/15/22)

CASPER, Wyo. — Here is a list of those who have filed for a divorce from Aug. 8 through Aug. 15. All filings are reported to Oil City News by the Natrona County District Court. The log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the...
oilcity.news

Wyoming Highway Patrol mourns death of former longest-serving K-9

CASPER, Wyo. — The Wyoming Highway Patrol is mourning the death of a former K-9 who during his career was instrumental in seizing more than $380,000 in illicit funds from trafficking narcotics. Hunter, a retired narcotics detection K-9, passed away peacefully on his favorite bed next to a wood-burning...
NewsBreak
Public Safety
oilcity.news

[UPDATE] Casper police say missing missing since Monday located ‘safe and sound’

CASPER, Wyo. — The Casper Police Department is asking for public assistance in locating 47-year-old Robert Ewings, who was reported missing on Monday, Aug. 15. “Our department continues to investigate the whereabouts of Ewings,” the release said, asking the public for any information “in regards to his travels and current location.”
oilcity.news

UPDATED: Casper police report sinkhole near 8th Street, Long Lane

CASPER, Wyo. — A sinkhole has developed in the road near East 8th Street and Long Lane, the Casper Police Department reported Monday night. City of Casper Public Works crews have shut off the streets in that area, and they are working to assess damages, Police Lt. Jeff Bullard said in a news release.
K2 Radio

Primary Election Results for Natrona County Treasurer

In a result that surprised absolutely nobody, Tom Doyle has retained his position as the Natrona County Treasurer. That comes after unofficial results announced Doyle as the winner, leading the polls with 99.41% of the votes, or 16,438. There were 98 write-in votes, which accounted for 0.59% of the votes...
K2 Radio

New Internet Provider Coming to Casper

A new internet service provider called Bluepeak will soon be available to the people of Casper. Casper residents in the area east of Wyoming Boulevard and north of Westcott Drive will be the first to have the new internet service provider available to them, with construction heading south next. Those interested can confirm service availability with their address on mybluepeak.com.
oilcity.news

Voting guide for Natrona County Primary Election

CASPER, Wyo. — Oil City News has created a comprehensive election guide that lists all candidates running in Natrona County’s Primary Election in 2022. The election will take place Tuesday, Aug. 16, with polls open from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. Additionally, we’ve enabled candidates to describe their...
capcity.news

Laramie County divorce filings (8/8/22–8/12/22)

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is a list of those who have filed for divorce from Aug. 8 through Aug. 12. All filings are reported to Cap City News by the Laramie County District Court. The log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the divorces...
