Casper Man Charged With Aggravated Burglary, Assault
A lifelong Casper resident who pointed a loaded semi-automatic rifle at a woman during a drug burglary faces decades in prison if convicted of that and other crimes. Antonio Harrington, 20, heard that and other charges during his initial appearance in Natrona County Circuit Court on Thursday. Assistant District Attorney...
oilcity.news
Third alleged co-conspirator charged in meth distribution investigation
CASPER, Wyo. — A third alleged co-conspirator was charged with conspiracy to deliver methamphetamine in Natrona County Circuit Court Monday. The Wyoming Department of Criminal Investigations says Christopher “Critter” Butterfield delivered two bags of suspected methamphetamine to a confidential informant and an undercover agent, according to the affidavit.
Natrona County Search and Rescue Operation Successful
At around 1:50 pm on Friday, August 5, 2022, Natrona County Sheriff's Office deputies responded to a Search And Rescue call in the area of Rim Campground on Muddy Mountain in Natrona County, Wyoming. It was determined, through the reporting party’s communications with Casper Public Safety Communications Center dispatchers, that the missing individual was a juvenile male with a cognitive disability, who had left a group at approximately 1:00 pm, according to a recent press release from the Natrona County Sherriff's Office on Facebook.
Toilet destroyed by fireworks at David Street Station; suspects at large
CASPER, Wyo. — A toilet in the men’s room at David Street Station was destroyed by a firework in the early morning hours on Wednesday, Aug. 17, Casper Police Department officer Scott Cogdill said in an email to Oil City. Police are currently reviewing surveillance video as part...
Natrona County divorce filings (8/8/22–8/15/22)
CASPER, Wyo. — Here is a list of those who have filed for a divorce from Aug. 8 through Aug. 15. All filings are reported to Oil City News by the Natrona County District Court. The log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the...
Wyoming Highway Patrol mourns death of former longest-serving K-9
CASPER, Wyo. — The Wyoming Highway Patrol is mourning the death of a former K-9 who during his career was instrumental in seizing more than $380,000 in illicit funds from trafficking narcotics. Hunter, a retired narcotics detection K-9, passed away peacefully on his favorite bed next to a wood-burning...
Police Seeking Community’s Help in Searching for Missing Casper Man
The Casper Police Department has announced that Robert Ewings has been found "safe and sound." The CPD wishes to thank the community for their help and support. The Casper Police Department is is asking for the community's help in locating a missing Casper man. That's according to a press release...
Fees stolen from Muddy Mountain’s Rim Campground; BLM seeking information on theft
CASPER, Wyo. — Camping fees were recently stolen from the Rim Campground on Muddy Mountain, the Bureau of Land Management Wyoming said on Thursday. Someone took the fee box from the Rim Campground, and the BLM suspects the theft occurred sometime between Aug. 2 and Aug. 16. “Anyone with...
Police continue investigating Centennial Court Loaf ‘N Jug robbery, ask for information from public
CASPER, Wyo. — The Loaf ‘N Jug gas station located at 1510 Centennial Court was robbed early in the morning of Friday, Aug. 12, wrote the Casper Police Department in a release Monday afternoon. The perpetrators of the robbery are suspected to be the same two people apprehended...
Election Results – Natrona County Assessor
These are according to unofficial results from the Natrona County Clerk. Primary Day, Aug. 16, 2022, Natrona County Fairgrounds.
Election Results for City of Mills and Towns of Evansville and Bar Nunn
These are the primary election results for City of Mills and the towns of Bar Nunn and Evansville on Tuesday. They will be updated when the Natrona County Clerk's elections office posts more results. These races are nonpartisan. CITY OF MILLS CONTESTS. Two for Mills City Council -- 4-year term.
Saulsbury defeats Keating, Haid in Natrona County Assessor race in Republican Primary
CASPER, Wyo. — Tammy Saulsbury has won the Republican Primary in her bid to become the next Natrona County Assessor, according to preliminary results from the Natrona County Clerk’s Office. Results are unofficial until certified by local and state officials. Saulsbury secured 52.33% of the vote, enough to...
[UPDATE] Casper police say missing missing since Monday located ‘safe and sound’
CASPER, Wyo. — The Casper Police Department is asking for public assistance in locating 47-year-old Robert Ewings, who was reported missing on Monday, Aug. 15. “Our department continues to investigate the whereabouts of Ewings,” the release said, asking the public for any information “in regards to his travels and current location.”
UPDATED: Casper police report sinkhole near 8th Street, Long Lane
CASPER, Wyo. — A sinkhole has developed in the road near East 8th Street and Long Lane, the Casper Police Department reported Monday night. City of Casper Public Works crews have shut off the streets in that area, and they are working to assess damages, Police Lt. Jeff Bullard said in a news release.
Nicolaysen, Laird, and Milne advance in Natrona County Commission race; Freel gets two-year spot
CASPER, Wyo. — Three Republicans and one Democrat advanced in the Primary Election on Tuesday for three four-year seats on the Natrona County Commission. Current Vice Mayor Steve Freel won the Republican nomination for a two-year seat, for which no Democrat has yet filed. In the Republican Primary, Republican...
Primary Election Results for Natrona County Treasurer
In a result that surprised absolutely nobody, Tom Doyle has retained his position as the Natrona County Treasurer. That comes after unofficial results announced Doyle as the winner, leading the polls with 99.41% of the votes, or 16,438. There were 98 write-in votes, which accounted for 0.59% of the votes...
New Internet Provider Coming to Casper
A new internet service provider called Bluepeak will soon be available to the people of Casper. Casper residents in the area east of Wyoming Boulevard and north of Westcott Drive will be the first to have the new internet service provider available to them, with construction heading south next. Those interested can confirm service availability with their address on mybluepeak.com.
Voting guide for Natrona County Primary Election
CASPER, Wyo. — Oil City News has created a comprehensive election guide that lists all candidates running in Natrona County’s Primary Election in 2022. The election will take place Tuesday, Aug. 16, with polls open from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. Additionally, we’ve enabled candidates to describe their...
Voting on Tuesday? Find your polling place in Natrona County; don’t forget to bring ID
CASPER, Wyo. — Primary Election Day in Natrona County is Tuesday, Aug. 16. Polls will open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday. Do you know where to go to vote? Did you know voter identification is required in Wyoming?. Where do I vote in Natrona County?. Voters can...
Laramie County divorce filings (8/8/22–8/12/22)
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is a list of those who have filed for divorce from Aug. 8 through Aug. 12. All filings are reported to Cap City News by the Laramie County District Court. The log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the divorces...
