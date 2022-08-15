Read full article on original website
Related
Trump supporter who flew on private jet to Jan. 6 riot and threw media equipment outside the Capitol pleads guilty
WASHINGTON — A woman who flew on a private plane to the nation's capital ahead of the Jan. 6 riot pleaded guilty Thursday to engaging in disruptive or disorderly conduct in a restricted building. Katherine Schwab of Texas, who said she accepted an offer to fly on the personal...
DeSantis' proposed new rules for pension investments push Florida into fight against Wall Street
As soon as next week, Florida pension fund managers could be barred from considering the social impact of their financial decisions as Gov. Ron DeSantis opens a new front in his anti-"woke" crusade, this time focused on Wall Street and corporate CEOs.
Russian paratrooper who fought in Ukraine says troops are deliberately shooting themselves in the leg to escape the war and get a $50,000 payout
A Russian paratrooper who fought in Ukraine wrote a 141-page memoir about his time there. Pavel Filatyev described how soldiers were so depleted that they injured themselves in order to leave. Filatyev, who has since fled Russia, told The Guardian he couldn't "stay quiet any longer." A Russian paratrooper who...
‘It’s a dangerous time for African Americans.’ Florida activists talk to U.N. panel
Two Florida activists went to Geneva to express their concerns about the state’s anti-riot law to a United Nations panel that examines racial discrimination.
RELATED PEOPLE
Florida Republicans targeted Black voters, DoJ says | First Thing
Department claims restrictions were racially motivated. Plus, California urges residents to cut power use
The far-right disinformation pipeline that now spans the globe goes straight from Trumpland to Australia
Over the weekend, anti-Covid vaccine protestors in Melbourne decided they’d block entry areas to a succession of city hospitals, including the Royal Children’s hospital. Protestors carried placards with slogans such as: “Vaxxing our kids is child abuse”, “WHO Chief accused of genocide” and “They say it’s covid, it’s just the flu.”
Kim Jong Un's sister tells South Korean president to ‘shut his mouth’ after aid offer
The sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un said her country will never accept South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol’s “foolish” offer of economic benefits in exchange for denuclearization steps, accusing Seoul of recycling proposals Pyongyang already rejected. In a commentary published by state media Friday,...
Nicaragua cracks down on Catholic church
Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega is now being accused of detaining church leaders, canceling Catholic events, and shutting down religious radio stations. Telemundo’s Dunia Elvir has more on the rising tensions between the country’s government and the Catholic Church. Aug. 19, 2022.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Foes and friends of Iran deal ready for another D.C. clash
It's still iffy whether the Biden administration can revive the Iran nuclear agreement. But supporters and opponents are already set for a public relations fight.
Derivatives committee to hold Russia CDS auction in September -statement
Aug 19 (Reuters) - A panel of investors said on Friday that it expects to hold an auction to settle credit default swaps (CDS) related to Russia's defaulted debt in the first half of September, as it continues to work on the auction setup.
New $775 mn US arms package to bolster Ukraine offensive ops
The US Defense Department on Friday announced a new $775 million arms package for Ukraine aiming to help Kyiv turn the tables and begin regaining territory occupied by Russian forces. In addition, it said, the Russians face an increase in attacks inside occupied territories by Ukraine partisans.
In Nicaragua, police conduct raid and arrest bishop, other priests
MEXICO CITY — Nicaraguan police on Friday raided the residence of a Roman Catholic bishop who is an outspoken critic of President Daniel Ortega’s government, apparently detaining the senior clergyman and several other priests who had been holed up inside for two weeks after police set up a cordon.
Comments / 0