CHICAGO (CBS) – Two more people have come forward saying they too mailed checks from the 41st and Halsted Post Office, only to become fraud victims.They spoke to CBS 2's Tim McNicholas after seeing stories on a Canaryville Army veteran who had his check altered, uncovering a troubling pattern at that post office."It was white-washed," said Patricia McMullen, one of the victims of check fraud.McMullen and Judy Garrity were both victims."I was shocked," McMullen said. "I was so nervous.""I was actually laughing like, this can't be happening," Garrity recalled.They both dropped checks in a blue box outside the 41st and...

CHICAGO, IL ・ 22 HOURS AGO