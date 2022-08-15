ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Just a helpful friend
4d ago

that cant be true, chicago has some of the strongest gun laws in the country. and violence doesn't happen if you have gun laws just ask their mayor.

Charles Lowrie
4d ago

keep it going chitcago , great leadership results in great outcomes. 😃🤪

Billy P
4d ago

it just proves the old saying "when guns are outlawed only outlaws will have guns"

WGN News

4 teen boys shot on Englewood porch

CHICAGO — Four teen boys were shot Wednesday evening while on the front porch of an Englewood residence. Police said the shooting happened just before 6:45 p.m. in the 7300 block of South Union. A 16-year-old boy and three 15-year-old boys were on the porch when they were all shot by an unknown suspect. The […]
Chicago, IL
thesource.com

Chicago PD Pin Third Murder Victim On King Von

According to several confirmed reports, the Chicago Police Department has now added a third person to the list of murder victims who allegedly died at the hands of slain Chicago rapper Dayvon “King Von” Bennett. Reports have confirmed that Von and his cohorts had beef with a local...
fox32chicago.com

Chicago alderman believes South Side fire was act of gang retaliation

CHICAGO - A Chicago alderman believes a Back of the Yards fire may be an act of gang retaliation. The fire broke out around 11 p.m. at an apartment building near 45th and Hermitage Avenue. Three firefighters were injured and roughly two dozen residents were displaced from their homes. Alderman...
Fox 32 Chicago

Woman, 26, shot during argument while parked on Lake Shore Drive

CHICAGO - A man was arrested after allegedly shooting a woman during an argument Friday morning while parked on Lake Shore Drive in the Gold Coast neighborhood. The 36-year-old was inside a car with a 26-year-old woman around 2:30 a.m. when they started arguing and the man pulled out a gun and shot her in the 1300 block of North Lake Shore Drive, police said.
Fox 32 Chicago

Man shot, critically wounded near Englewood sidewalk

CHICAGO - A man was shot and critically wounded Wednesday morning in the Englewood neighborhood. The 45-year-old was near the sidewalk around 2 a.m. in the 800 block of West 59th Street when gunfire struck him in the back and shoulder, according to police. He was taken to the University...
power98fm.com

Two Police Officers Caught On Video Fighting

Two Police Officers Caught On Video Fighting. The hottest hashtag on Instagram is #larrymad. Larry Mad averages over 7k views on Instagram. You can follow Nolimit Larry on Instagram @Iamnolimitlarry. Every morning at 740am Larry tells us why he is mad. Tap in here to see what Larry is mad about today.
cwbchicago.com

Cops honored for nabbing Lincoln Park robbery crew

Three Chicago police officers are being recognized for helping to apprehend a Lincoln Park robbery crew this summer. Between early June and early July, dozens of robberies targeting women and thefts of idling cars were reported in the area between Fullerton Avenue, Diversey Parkway, Clark Street, and Lakeview Avenue. Police linked the crimes to a small crew of robbers, but apprehending the group proved challenging.
fox32chicago.com

Chicago area sisters face prison time for participating in Capitol riot

CHICAGO - Two sisters from Illinois have pleaded guilty to joining the January 6th riot at the U.S. Capitol. Federal authorities say they were alerted to the pair after someone shared photos that had been texted to their spouse. Trudy Castle is from Chicago, and Kimberley DiFrancesco is from Elmhurst.
CBS Chicago

More claims of mail 'check washing' connected to Chicago U.S. Post Office

CHICAGO (CBS) – Two more people have come forward saying they too mailed checks from the 41st and Halsted Post Office, only to become fraud victims.They spoke to CBS 2's Tim McNicholas after seeing stories on a Canaryville Army veteran who had his check altered, uncovering a troubling pattern at that post office."It was white-washed," said Patricia McMullen, one of the victims of check fraud.McMullen and Judy Garrity were both victims."I was shocked," McMullen said. "I was so nervous.""I was actually laughing like, this can't be happening," Garrity recalled.They both dropped checks in a blue box outside the 41st and...
fox32chicago.com

Man, 57, shot to death in vehicle on Southwest Side

CHICAGO - A man was fatally shot while sitting in a vehicle Wednesday morning in the Brighton Park neighborhood. The 57-year-old was inside a vehicle around 2:21 a.m. in the 3500 block of West Pershing Road when he was struck multiple times by gunfire, according to Chicago police. He was...
